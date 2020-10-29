Minify HTML with Taskr.

Install

npm install --save-dev @ taskr / htmlmin

Usage

exports.minify = function * ( task ) { yield task.source( 'src/*.html' ) .htmlmin({ removeComments : false }) .target( 'dist' ); }

API

This plugin offers no unique options.

However, it has a number of default settings that you may override.

Please see HTML-Minifier's Options for a full list of available options.

Support

Any issues or questions can be sent to the Taskr monorepo.

Please be sure to specify that you are using @taskr/htmlmin .

License

MIT © Luke Edwards