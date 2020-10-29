Minify HTML with Taskr.
npm install --save-dev @taskr/htmlmin
exports.minify = function * (task) {
yield task.source('src/*.html')
.htmlmin({ removeComments:false })
.target('dist');
}
This plugin offers no unique options.
However, it has a number of default settings that you may override.
Please see HTML-Minifier's Options for a full list of available options.
Any issues or questions can be sent to the Taskr monorepo.
Please be sure to specify that you are using
@taskr/htmlmin.
MIT © Luke Edwards