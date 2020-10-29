openbase logo
gzi

@taskr/gzip

by Luke Edwards
1.1.0 (see all)

A fast, concurrency-focused task automation tool.

Overview

Readme

@taskr/gzip npm

Gzip plugin for Taskr.

Install

$ npm install --save-dev @taskr/gzip

Usage

exports.gzip = function * (task) {
    yield task.source('dist/**/*.*')
        .gzip({
      threshold: 1024,
            ext: 'gzip',
            options: {
                level: 9
            }
        })
        .target('dist');
}

API

.gip(opts)

Any files passed through .gzip() will not be affected directly. Instead, a cloned copy will be compressed & have its extension modified. This means your target directory will contain the orginal file and its gzipped copy.

\src
  |- bundle.js
\dist
  |- bundle.js
  |- bundle.js.gz

opts.ext

Type: string
Default: gz

The extension to append to the compressed file's type.

bundle.js --> bundle.js.gz

opts.threshold

Type: integer
Default: false

The minimum size, in bytes, required to be compressed. If a file does not satisfy this requirement, it will not be gzipped.

opts.options

Type: object
Default: {}

The zlib options to pass in.

Support

Any issues or questions can be sent to the Taskr monorepo.

Please be sure to specify that you are using @taskr/gzip.

License

MIT © Luke Edwards

