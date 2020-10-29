Gzip plugin for Taskr.
$ npm install --save-dev @taskr/gzip
exports.gzip = function * (task) {
yield task.source('dist/**/*.*')
.gzip({
threshold: 1024,
ext: 'gzip',
options: {
level: 9
}
})
.target('dist');
}
Any files passed through
.gzip() will not be affected directly. Instead, a cloned copy will be compressed & have its extension modified. This means your
target directory will contain the orginal file and its gzipped copy.
\src
|- bundle.js
\dist
|- bundle.js
|- bundle.js.gz
Type:
string
Default:
gz
The extension to append to the compressed file's type.
bundle.js --> bundle.js.gz
Type:
integer
Default:
false
The minimum size, in bytes, required to be compressed. If a file does not satisfy this requirement, it will not be gzipped.
Type:
object
Default:
{}
The
zlib options to pass in.
Any issues or questions can be sent to the Taskr monorepo.
Please be sure to specify that you are using
@taskr/gzip.
MIT © Luke Edwards