Gzip plugin for Taskr.

Install

$ npm install --save-dev /gzip

Usage

exports.gzip = function * ( task ) { yield task.source( 'dist/**/*.*' ) .gzip({ threshold : 1024 , ext : 'gzip' , options : { level : 9 } }) .target( 'dist' ); }

API

Any files passed through .gzip() will not be affected directly. Instead, a cloned copy will be compressed & have its extension modified. This means your target directory will contain the orginal file and its gzipped copy.

\ src |- bundle.js \ dist |- bundle.js |- bundle.js.gz

Type: string

Default: gz

The extension to append to the compressed file's type.

bundle .js -- > bundle .js .gz

Type: integer

Default: false

The minimum size, in bytes, required to be compressed. If a file does not satisfy this requirement, it will not be gzipped.

Type: object

Default: {}

The zlib options to pass in.

Support

Any issues or questions can be sent to the Taskr monorepo.

Please be sure to specify that you are using @taskr/gzip .

License

MIT © Luke Edwards