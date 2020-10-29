Flatten all source files to a specified maximum of sub-directories.
A source's directory structure isn't always desirable in the output. With
@taskr/flatten, you may dictate how many parent directories of a file to keep.
$ npm install --save-dev @taskr/flatten
src
├── images
│ ├── img.jpg
│ ├── foo
│ ├── foo.jpg
│ ├── bar
│ ├── bar.jpg
exports.images = function * (task) {
yield task.source('src/images/**/*.jpg').flatten({ levels: 1 }).target('dist/img');
}
# output
dist
├── img
│ ├── img.jpg
│ ├── foo
│ ├── foo.jpg
│ ├── bar
│ ├── bar.jpg
Type:
Number
Default:
0
The number of sub-directories allowed in relation to your glob root.
All examples use the demo file tree listed above.
No parent directories are kept.
Note: The
imgdirectory is kept because we've used
.target('dist/img').
dist
├── img
│ ├── img.jpg
│ ├── foo.jpg
│ ├── bar.jpg
Each file is allowed to keep 1 parent directory.
dist
├── img
│ ├── img.jpg
│ ├── foo
│ ├── foo.jpg
│ ├── bar
│ ├── bar.jpg
Our file tree is only 2 levels deep (
images [0]/foo [1]/bar [2]/bar.jpg). Because our "allowed levels" exceeds our tree depth,
@taskr/flatten won't do anthing and so the entire structure will be copied.
dist
├── img
│ ├── img.jpg
│ ├── foo
│ ├── foo.jpg
│ ├── bar
│ ├── bar.jpg
Any issues or questions can be sent to the Taskr monorepo.
Please be sure to specify that you are using
@taskr/flatten.
MIT © Luke Edwards