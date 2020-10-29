openbase logo
fla

@taskr/flatten

by Luke Edwards
1.1.0 (see all)

A fast, concurrency-focused task automation tool.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

12

GitHub Stars

2.4K

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

34

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

@taskr/flatten npm

Flatten all source files to a specified maximum of sub-directories.

A source's directory structure isn't always desirable in the output. With @taskr/flatten, you may dictate how many parent directories of a file to keep.

Install

$ npm install --save-dev @taskr/flatten

Usage

src
├── images
│   ├── img.jpg
│   ├── foo
│      ├── foo.jpg
│      ├── bar
│         ├── bar.jpg

exports.images = function * (task) {
  yield task.source('src/images/**/*.jpg').flatten({ levels: 1 }).target('dist/img');
}

# output
dist
├── img
│   ├── img.jpg
│   ├── foo
│      ├── foo.jpg
│   ├── bar
│      ├── bar.jpg

API

.flatten(options)

options.levels

Type: Number
Default: 0

The number of sub-directories allowed in relation to your glob root.

Examples

All examples use the demo file tree listed above.

Level: 0

No parent directories are kept.

Note: The img directory is kept because we've used .target('dist/img').

dist
├── img
│   ├── img.jpg
│   ├── foo.jpg
│   ├── bar.jpg

Level: 1

Each file is allowed to keep 1 parent directory.

dist
├── img
│   ├── img.jpg
│   ├── foo
│      ├── foo.jpg
│   ├── bar
│      ├── bar.jpg

Level: 5

Our file tree is only 2 levels deep (images [0]/foo [1]/bar [2]/bar.jpg). Because our "allowed levels" exceeds our tree depth, @taskr/flatten won't do anthing and so the entire structure will be copied.

dist
├── img
│   ├── img.jpg
│   ├── foo
│      ├── foo.jpg
│      ├── bar
│         ├── bar.jpg

Support

Any issues or questions can be sent to the Taskr monorepo.

Please be sure to specify that you are using @taskr/flatten.

License

MIT © Luke Edwards

