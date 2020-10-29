Flatten all source files to a specified maximum of sub-directories.

A source's directory structure isn't always desirable in the output. With @taskr/flatten , you may dictate how many parent directories of a file to keep.

Install

$ npm install --save-dev /flatten

Usage

src ├── images │ ├── img.jpg │ ├── foo │ ├── foo.jpg │ ├── bar │ ├── bar.jpg

exports.images = function * ( task ) { yield task.source( 'src/images/**/*.jpg' ).flatten({ levels : 1 }).target( 'dist/img' ); }

dist ├── img │ ├── img.jpg │ ├── foo │ ├── foo.jpg │ ├── bar │ ├── bar.jpg

API

Type: Number

Default: 0

The number of sub-directories allowed in relation to your glob root.

Examples

All examples use the demo file tree listed above.

Level: 0

No parent directories are kept.

Note: The img directory is kept because we've used .target('dist/img') .

dist ├── img │ ├── img .jpg │ ├── foo .jpg │ ├── bar .jpg

Level: 1

Each file is allowed to keep 1 parent directory.

dist ├── img │ ├── img .jpg │ ├── foo │ ├── foo .jpg │ ├── bar │ ├── bar .jpg

Level: 5

Our file tree is only 2 levels deep ( images [0]/foo [1]/bar [2]/bar.jpg ). Because our "allowed levels" exceeds our tree depth, @taskr/flatten won't do anthing and so the entire structure will be copied.

dist ├── img │ ├── img.jpg │ ├── foo │ ├── foo.jpg │ ├── bar │ ├── bar.jpg

Support

Any issues or questions can be sent to the Taskr monorepo.

Please be sure to specify that you are using @taskr/flatten .

License

MIT © Luke Edwards