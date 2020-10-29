openbase logo
bub

@taskr/buble

by Luke Edwards
1.1.0 (see all)

A fast, concurrency-focused task automation tool.

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

12

GitHub Stars

2.4K

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

34

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

@taskr/buble

Bublé plugin for Taskr.

Install

$ npm install --save-dev @taskr/buble

Usage

exports.scripts = function * (task) {
  yield task.source('test/**/*.js').buble({
    inline: true,
    transforms: {
      arrow: true,
      modules: false,
      dangerousForOf: true
    }
  }).target('dist/js');
}

API

.buble(options)

To view all Bublé options, visit its documentation.

This plugin includes two additional options:

options.inline

Type: Boolean
Default: false
If true, will append an internal sourcemap (data URI) to the file's contents instead of an external link (default). Also will not create a new *.js.map file. Requires that options.sourceMap to remain true.

options.sourceMap

Type: Boolean
Default: true
Creates an external sourcemap by default. Disable all mapping behavior by setting this to false.

Support

Any issues or questions can be sent to the Taskr monorepo.

Please be sure to specify that you are using @taskr/buble.

License

MIT © Luke Edwards

