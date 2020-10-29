$ npm install --save-dev @taskr/buble
exports.scripts = function * (task) {
yield task.source('test/**/*.js').buble({
inline: true,
transforms: {
arrow: true,
modules: false,
dangerousForOf: true
}
}).target('dist/js');
}
To view all Bublé options, visit its documentation.
This plugin includes two additional options:
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
If
true, will append an internal sourcemap (data URI) to the file's contents instead of an external link (default). Also will not create a new
*.js.map file. Requires that
options.sourceMap to remain
true.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
true
Creates an external sourcemap by default. Disable all mapping behavior by setting this to
false.
Any issues or questions can be sent to the Taskr monorepo.
Please be sure to specify that you are using
@taskr/buble.
MIT © Luke Edwards