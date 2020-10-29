Bublé plugin for Taskr.

Install

$ npm install --save-dev /buble

Usage

exports.scripts = function * ( task ) { yield task.source( 'test/**/*.js' ).buble({ inline : true , transforms : { arrow : true , modules : false , dangerousForOf : true } }).target( 'dist/js' ); }

API

To view all Bublé options, visit its documentation.

This plugin includes two additional options:

Type: Boolean

Default: false

If true , will append an internal sourcemap (data URI) to the file's contents instead of an external link (default). Also will not create a new *.js.map file. Requires that options.sourceMap to remain true .

Type: Boolean

Default: true

Creates an external sourcemap by default. Disable all mapping behavior by setting this to false .

Support

Any issues or questions can be sent to the Taskr monorepo.

Please be sure to specify that you are using @taskr/buble .

License

MIT © Luke Edwards