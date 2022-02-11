A TypeScript library suite for development on the Tezos blockchain

Community support channels

What is Taquito

Taquito is a TypeScript library suite made available as a set of npm packages aiming to make building on top of Tezos easier and more enjoyable.

Benefits

Easy to Use

Get up and running using and contributing to the library quickly: Taquito is written in an idiomatic TypeScript style and includes a set of ready-made React components.

Portable

Usable in any JavaScript project on the front- or back-end with minimal dependencies, Taquito has no reliance on any stack by default (except the canonical Tezos RPC node).

Taquito comes complete with:

a well-documented API using TypeDoc

nightly and continuous integration tests against the Tezos node

versioned releases published to npmjs.org

Project Organization

taquito is organized as a mono repository from which several npm packages are built and published. Packages are in the packages/ directory, each one with a README file.

We publish gpg signed packages to npmjs.org under the @taquito handle.

High Level Packages Responsibility @taquito/taquito Regroup every other library and provide higher level utility

Low Level Packages Responsibility @taquito/local-forging Local forging of Tezos operations @taquito/michelson-encoder Makes a JS abstraction for Smart Contracts from Michelson @taquito/michel-codec Converts Michelson between forms and expands Macros @taquito/remote-signer Provide necessary function to sign using remote signer API @taquito/rpc RPC client library, wrap every rpc endpoint in its own method @taquito/signer Provide necessary function to sign using tezos keys @taquito/tezbridge-signer Provide necessary function to sign using TezBridge @taquito/utils Provide different encoding and decoding utilities @taquito/tezbridge-wallet Tezbridge implementation for the Wallet API @taquito/tzip12 TZIP-12 Implementation for Taquito @taquito/tzip16 TZIP-16 Implementation for Taquito @taquito/beacon-wallet TZIP-10 Wallet Interaction implementation for the Wallet API

API Documentation

The TypeDoc style API documentation is available here

Versioning Strategy

Version releases use "Semantic Versioning" style version numbers that deviate from SemVer norms when it comes to the "Major" number.

We use SemVer style versions for Taquito, but we make the "Major" version number track against the latest Tezos economical protocol we have tested on.

For example, in August 2019, the economic protocol was 004-Pt24m4xi , and 005-PsBABY5H was (is) working its way through the on-chain amendment process. Therefore the current version number for Taquito would be v4.0.0 . During this time, we would start working on v5.0.0-beta.1 on the expectation (but not the assumption) that it shall become our new economic protocol.

When we are confident that the next protocol proposal will be promoted, AND we have implemented and tested interoperability with the new protocol (and potentially node RPC changes), we shall then release v5.0.0 BEFORE the chain transitions to the new protocol.

It is essential that the packages supporting the new protocol be released before the chain transitions to the new economic protocol so that developers who build on top of Taquito have time to update and test their projects.

During "Major" version updates, breaking changes in the Taquito public APIs MAY include breaking changes, for which we will make a strong effort to announce and document in our release notes. The Minor and Patch version numbers follow SemVer norms.

All releases are backward compatible with chain data back to the genesis block. Support for older Tezos node RPCs is maintained where feasible but will be dropped eventually. Tezos node RPC support also depends on what versioning strategy gets adopted by the Tezos node developed by Nomadic Labs. At the time of writing, this is unclear.

Supported versions of the Taquito packages will be maintained for the current and next protocol versions. Teams using older versions are encouraged to update, but they are encouraged to contact us if blockers exist.

Releases

Releases are "rolled" by the project maintainers outside of CI infrastructure and pushed to npmjs.org repositories and the Github releases page. The maintainers sign all official releases.

We hope to reduce the attack surface for software supply chain attacks by doing releases from outside of the CI processes. We reduce some attack surfaces for software supply chain attacks by making releases from outside of the CI infrastructure.

Releases will be (git tags and npm packages) will be signed either by keybase/jevonearth or keybase/simrob. Releases not signed or signed by other keys should not be expected.

Taquito Users Getting Started

To start using Taquito in your application, please visit Taquito QuickStart. Alternatively, get started with the Taquito boilerplate project

Supported versions of Node.js®

Node.js version v12 ✅ v14 ✅ v16 ✅ v17 ❌

Contributors Getting Started

Setup and build the Taquito project

Make sure you have a version of Node.js supported by Taquito

Install lerna globally npm install -g lerna

Run npm install

Run lerna bootstrap --force-local

Run npm run build

NOTE If you are getting the following error on a fresh install: fatal error: libudev.h: No such file or directory ; try installing the package libudev-dev. Example for Ubuntu: sudo apt-get install libudev-dev

Useful npm command targets

See the top-level package.json file. Some common targets are:

npm run test : Run all unit tests

: Run all unit tests npm run build : Generate bundles and typings, create docs for all packages

: Generate bundles and typings, create docs for all packages npm run lint : Lints code

: Lints code npm run example : Run an example node js app that does a tour of all the functionality

Running Integration Tests

The Taquito integration tests are located in the /integration-tests/ directory. Ensure you have completed the build steps as described earlier in this README file.

To run the integration tests run npm run test . The integration test suite runs all tests against the current tezos protocol testnet, and typically also against the previous and next protocol testnets. See the scripts property in the integration-tests/package.json file for specific test targets.

There are many integration tests, and as they interact with real testnets, they can be slow, and occasionally tests may fail due to extrinsic reasons related to public testnets.

Modifying Taquito source

After making a change to Taquito, linting and running the unit test suite should let you know if your changes are working well with the rest of the project.

Run npm run lint

Run npm run test

To commit, please use npm run commit

Running the website locally

The Tezos Taquito website is built using Docusaurus To run the Taquito website in development mode locally, run the following commands:

cd website yarn yarn start

Contributions / Reporting Issues

Security Issues

To report a security issue, please contact security@ecadlabs.com or via keybase/jevonearth on keybase.io.

Reports may be encrypted using keys published on keybase.io using keybase/jevonearth.

Bug or Feature Requests

Please use the GitHub issue tracker to report bugs or request features.

To contribute, please check the issue tracker to see if an existing issue exists for your planned contribution. If there's no issue, please create one first and then submit a pull request with your contribution.

For a contribution to be merged, it is required to have complete documentation, come with unit tests, and integration tests where appropriate. Submitting a "work in progress" pull request for review/feedback is always welcome!

Disclaimer

THIS SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED BY THE COPYRIGHT HOLDERS AND CONTRIBUTORS "AS IS" AND ANY EXPRESS OR IMPLIED WARRANTIES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, ANY IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, NONINFRINGEMENT OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE ARE ENTIRELY DISCLAIMED. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE COPYRIGHT OWNER OR CONTRIBUTORS OR ANY AFFILIATED PARTIES OR ENTITIES BE LIABLE FOR ANY DIRECT, INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, SPECIAL, EXEMPLARY, OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES (INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, PROCUREMENT OF SUBSTITUTE GOODS OR SERVICES; LOSS OF USE, DATA, OR PROFITS; OR BUSINESS INTERRUPTION) HOWEVER CAUSED AND ON ANY THEORY OF LIABILITY, WHETHER IN CONTRACT, STRICT LIABILITY, OR TORT (INCLUDING NEGLIGENCE OR OTHERWISE) ARISING IN ANY WAY OUT OF THE USE OF THIS SOFTWARE, EVEN IF ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGE. PERSONS USING THIS SOFTWARE DO SO ENTIRELY AT THEIR OWN RISK.

Credits

Special thanks to these libraries, which have been excellent references for developing Taquito