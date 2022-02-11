A TypeScript library suite for development on the Tezos blockchain
Taquito is a TypeScript library suite made available as a set of npm packages aiming to make building on top of Tezos easier and more enjoyable.
Get up and running using and contributing to the library quickly: Taquito is written in an idiomatic TypeScript style and includes a set of ready-made React components.
Usable in any JavaScript project on the front- or back-end with minimal dependencies, Taquito has no reliance on any stack by default (except the canonical Tezos RPC node).
Taquito comes complete with:
taquito is organized as a mono repository from which several npm packages are built and published. Packages are in the
packages/ directory, each one with a README file.
We publish gpg signed packages to npmjs.org under the
@taquito handle.
|High Level Packages
|Responsibility
|@taquito/taquito
|Regroup every other library and provide higher level utility
|Low Level Packages
|Responsibility
|@taquito/local-forging
|Local forging of Tezos operations
|@taquito/michelson-encoder
|Makes a JS abstraction for Smart Contracts from Michelson
|@taquito/michel-codec
|Converts Michelson between forms and expands Macros
|@taquito/remote-signer
|Provide necessary function to sign using remote signer API
|@taquito/rpc
|RPC client library, wrap every rpc endpoint in its own method
|@taquito/signer
|Provide necessary function to sign using tezos keys
|@taquito/tezbridge-signer
|Provide necessary function to sign using TezBridge
|@taquito/utils
|Provide different encoding and decoding utilities
|@taquito/tezbridge-wallet
|Tezbridge implementation for the Wallet API
|@taquito/tzip12
|TZIP-12 Implementation for Taquito
|@taquito/tzip16
|TZIP-16 Implementation for Taquito
|@taquito/beacon-wallet
|TZIP-10 Wallet Interaction implementation for the Wallet API
The TypeDoc style API documentation is available here
Version releases use "Semantic Versioning" style version numbers that deviate from SemVer norms when it comes to the "Major" number.
We use SemVer style versions for Taquito, but we make the "Major" version number track against the latest Tezos economical protocol we have tested on.
For example, in August 2019, the economic protocol was
004-Pt24m4xi, and
005-PsBABY5H was (is) working its way through the on-chain amendment process. Therefore the current version number for Taquito would be
v4.0.0. During this time, we would start working on
v5.0.0-beta.1 on the expectation (but not the assumption) that it shall become our new economic protocol.
When we are confident that the next protocol proposal will be promoted, AND we have implemented and tested interoperability with the new protocol (and potentially node RPC changes), we shall then release
v5.0.0 BEFORE the chain transitions to the new protocol.
It is essential that the packages supporting the new protocol be released before the chain transitions to the new economic protocol so that developers who build on top of Taquito have time to update and test their projects.
During "Major" version updates, breaking changes in the Taquito public APIs MAY include breaking changes, for which we will make a strong effort to announce and document in our release notes. The Minor and Patch version numbers follow SemVer norms.
All releases are backward compatible with chain data back to the genesis block. Support for older Tezos node RPCs is maintained where feasible but will be dropped eventually. Tezos node RPC support also depends on what versioning strategy gets adopted by the Tezos node developed by Nomadic Labs. At the time of writing, this is unclear.
Supported versions of the Taquito packages will be maintained for the current and next protocol versions. Teams using older versions are encouraged to update, but they are encouraged to contact us if blockers exist.
Releases are "rolled" by the project maintainers outside of CI infrastructure and pushed to npmjs.org repositories and the Github releases page. The maintainers sign all official releases.
We hope to reduce the attack surface for software supply chain attacks by doing releases from outside of the CI processes. We reduce some attack surfaces for software supply chain attacks by making releases from outside of the CI infrastructure.
Releases will be (git tags and npm packages) will be signed either by keybase/jevonearth or keybase/simrob. Releases not signed or signed by other keys should not be expected.
To start using Taquito in your application, please visit Taquito QuickStart. Alternatively, get started with the Taquito boilerplate project
|Node.js version
|v12
|✅
|v14
|✅
|v16
|✅
|v17
|❌
Make sure you have a version of Node.js supported by Taquito
npm install -g lerna
npm install
lerna bootstrap --force-local
npm run build
NOTE
If you are getting the following error on a fresh install:
fatal error: libudev.h: No such file or directory;
try installing the package libudev-dev.
Example for Ubuntu:
sudo apt-get install libudev-dev
See the top-level
package.json file. Some common targets are:
npm run test: Run all unit tests
npm run build: Generate bundles and typings, create docs for all packages
npm run lint: Lints code
npm run example: Run an example node js app that does a tour of all the functionality
The Taquito integration tests are located in the
/integration-tests/ directory. Ensure you have completed the build steps as described earlier in this README file.
To run the integration tests run
npm run test. The integration test suite runs all tests against the current tezos protocol testnet, and typically also against the previous and next protocol testnets. See the
scripts property in the
integration-tests/package.json file for specific test targets.
There are many integration tests, and as they interact with real testnets, they can be slow, and occasionally tests may fail due to extrinsic reasons related to public testnets.
After making a change to Taquito, linting and running the unit test suite should let you know if your changes are working well with the rest of the project.
npm run lint
npm run test
npm run commit
The Tezos Taquito website is built using Docusaurus To run the Taquito website in development mode locally, run the following commands:
cd website
yarn
yarn start
To report a security issue, please contact security@ecadlabs.com or via keybase/jevonearth on keybase.io.
Reports may be encrypted using keys published on keybase.io using keybase/jevonearth.
Please use the GitHub issue tracker to report bugs or request features.
To contribute, please check the issue tracker to see if an existing issue exists for your planned contribution. If there's no issue, please create one first and then submit a pull request with your contribution.
For a contribution to be merged, it is required to have complete documentation, come with unit tests, and integration tests where appropriate. Submitting a "work in progress" pull request for review/feedback is always welcome!
THIS SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED BY THE COPYRIGHT HOLDERS AND CONTRIBUTORS "AS IS" AND ANY EXPRESS OR IMPLIED WARRANTIES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, ANY IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, NONINFRINGEMENT OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE ARE ENTIRELY DISCLAIMED. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE COPYRIGHT OWNER OR CONTRIBUTORS OR ANY AFFILIATED PARTIES OR ENTITIES BE LIABLE FOR ANY DIRECT, INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, SPECIAL, EXEMPLARY, OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES (INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, PROCUREMENT OF SUBSTITUTE GOODS OR SERVICES; LOSS OF USE, DATA, OR PROFITS; OR BUSINESS INTERRUPTION) HOWEVER CAUSED AND ON ANY THEORY OF LIABILITY, WHETHER IN CONTRACT, STRICT LIABILITY, OR TORT (INCLUDING NEGLIGENCE OR OTHERWISE) ARISING IN ANY WAY OUT OF THE USE OF THIS SOFTWARE, EVEN IF ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGE. PERSONS USING THIS SOFTWARE DO SO ENTIRELY AT THEIR OWN RISK.
