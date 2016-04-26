Typeahead, written using the React.js library.

Features

Accessibility.

BiDi support for RTL languages.

Keyboard navigation.

Hinting support for the current input value.

Autocompletion of the hint when possible.

Custom templates for each option.

Auto-closing dropdown for the options list.

5KB minified+gzipped!

Demo

YouTube http://ezequiel.github.io/react-typeahead-component/youtube

Netflix http://ezequiel.github.io/react-typeahead-component/netflix

Examples

A Netflix autocomplete widget.

It uses the RxJs in conjunction with Netflix's API. It also takes from Netflix's newest layout redesign.

YouTube's Autocomplete widget. It uses the Flux application architecture in conjunction with YouTube's API.

Yahoo Mail (this component is used in production by Yahoo Mail).

Getting started

If you're developing using npm and CommonJS modules:

npm i react-typeahead-component

var React = require ( 'react' ), Typeahead = require ( 'react-typeahead-component' ); React.render( < Typeahead placeholder = 'Search' ... /> , // Render Typeahead into the container of your choice. document.body );

You may also want to download one of the distributions from the dist folder, and load it in the browser that way. A global variable named Typeahead will be available to use.

Class names

These are some default classes names provided by the component. You may override and provide your own styling.

react-typeahead-container

A div element containing the entire Typeahead.

react-typeahead-input-container

A div element containing the usertext and hint.

react-typeahead-usertext

An input element containing the usertext.

react-typeahead-hint

An input element containing the hint.

react-typeahead-options

A ul element containing the rendered list of options.

Available props:

ReactElement optionTemplate required

This determines how to render each option. It is required. It should a reference to a ReactElement. It is instantiated for every item in options .

When instantiated, it is passed these props:

index - The position of this option in the options list.

- The position of this option in the list. data - The raw data of this option.

- The raw data of this option. userInputValue - The value the user has actually typed .

- The value the user has . inputValue - Typeahead's current input value. Note: this may be different than userInputValue .

- Typeahead's current input value. Note: this may be different than . isSelected - Is this option currently selected? This will be true on when hovered over, or arrowed to.

Example:

module .exports = React.createClass({ render : function ( ) { var bgColor = null ; if ( this .props.isSelected) { bgColor = { color : 'green' }; } return ( < div style = {bgColor} > < p > My name is {this.props.data.name}! </ p > </ div > ); } }); var OptionTemplate = require ( './OptionTemplate.jsx' ); < Typeahead optionTemplate = {OptionTemplate} />

string inputId optional

This input id is used for the Typeahead's input element.

For example, this allows us to associate a label with the Typeahead's input element. Screen readers will then be able to read the label once the Typeahead is focused.

<label for = "message-to-field" >To< /label> <Typeahead inputId="message-to-field" ... / >

string inputName optional

This input name is used for the Typeahead's input element. Useful if the Typeahead happens to be inside of a form element.

string className optional

This class name is used for the Typeahead's container.

string inputValue optional

The input element's value attribute. NOTE: You must pass this prop to Typeahead display the value. You have control of the current input value.

array options optional

These options are used when rendering the options list. It can contain data of any type.

boolean autoFocus optional

If true, the input element is focused on the initial render.

string placeholder optional

The input element's placeholder attribute.

string hoverSelect optional

By default, hovering over an option causes it to be selected.

function onComplete(event, completedInputValue) optional

Fires when the user is attempting to complete the input element's hint. If there is no hint, it will not be called.

This function is called when the user presses the ArrowRight , Tab , or End keys. ArrowLeft is used instead of ArrowRight if the input value is RTL.

Example:

handleComplete: function ( event, completedInputValue ) { this .setState({ inputValue : completedInputValue }); } <Typeahead inputValue={ this .state.inputValue} onComplete={ this .handleComplete} />

function onDropdownOpen() optional

Fires when the dropdown is opened. The dropdown opens as soon as something is typed, or up/down arrow keys are pressed, or when the input is focused.

function onDropdownClose() optional

Fires when the dropdown is closed. The dropdown may be closed when Escape or Enter is pressed, or if any option is clicked on, or if anywhere outside the Typeahead is clicked.

function onChange(event) optional

Fires when a change occurs on the input element.

function onInputClick(event) optional

Fires when the input element is clicked.

function onKeyDown(event, optionData, selectedIndex) optional

Fires when a key down occurs on the input element. It is also passed the currently selected option, and its index. If no option is selected, optionData is the input value, and selectedIndex is -1 .

function onKeyPress(event) optional

Fires when a key press occurs on the input element.

function onKeyUp(event) optional

Fires when a key up occurs on the input element.

function onFocus(event) optional

Fires when the input element is focused.

function onBlur(event) optional

Fires when the input element is blurred.

function onSelect(event) optional

Fires when the input element's text is selected.

function onOptionClick(event, optionData, index) optional

Fires when an option is clicked. optionData is the option that was clicked.

function onOptionChange(event, optionData, index) optional

Fires when the user arrows up or down to an option. It is also called if the user arrows back to the input element, and in that case index is -1 . optionData is the option, or input text, data that has been navigated to.

function handleHint(inputValue, options) optional

This function determines what the hint is. It is called whenever the input has changed. If a hint is considered available, it should return the entire string, otherwise return a default string.

Example:

handleHint: function ( inputValue, options ) { if ( new RegExp ( '^' + inputValue).test(options[ 0 ].first_name)) { return options[ 0 ].first_name; } return '' ; } <Typeahead handleHint={ this .handleHint} />

function getMessageForOption(optionData) optional

This is for accessibility. It is called when an option is clicked or arrowed to. optionData is the option we're currently on. The return value is then read by the screen reader. It is also called if the user arrows back to the input element. The string returned should be localized so it is read in the correct language.

getMessageForOption: function ( optionData ) { switch (optionData.type) { case 'PERSON' : return 'Search for the person ' + optionData.name; case 'PLACE' : return 'Search for the place ' + optionData.name; default : return 'Search for the thing ' + optionData.name; } }

function getMessageForIncomingOptions() optional

This is for accessibility. It is called when a new set of options is passed into Typeahead. The return value is then read by the screen reader. The string returned should be localized so it is read in the correct language.

getMessageForIncomingOptions: function ( ) { return 'There are new options available. Use the up and down arrows to navigate.' ; }

Testing

The tests are written using mocha, and ran using Karma. Run the command npm test to perform a single run of the tests in PhantomJS, and npm run test:dev to debug the tests in Chrome.

License

