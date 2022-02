Website

Taplo

This is the repository for Taplo, a TOML v1.0.0 toolkit, more details on the website.

Status

The project is very young, so bugs and incomplete features are expected, so any help is welcome!

The correctness of the TOML parsing and decoding is not yet entirely guaranteed (as there is no official 1.0.0 compliance test suite yet).

Contributing

All kinds of contributions are welcome. Make sure to read the CONTRIBUTING.md first!