Javascript State Machine

A library for finite state machines.

一个有限状态机库.

查看中文文档

NOTE for existing users

VERSION 3.0 Is a significant rewrite from earlier versions. Existing 2.x users should be sure to read the Upgrade Guide.

值得注意的是VERSION 3.0 已经重写了。 现有2.x用户应该阅读升级指南.

Installation

In a browser:

< script src = 'https://unpkg.com/@taoqf/javascript-state-machine' > </ script > < script src = 'https://unpkg.com/@taoqf/javascript-state-machine/dist/state-machine.min.js' > </ script >

after downloading the source or the minified version

Using npm:

npm install --save-dev @taoqf/javascript-state-machine

In Node.js:

var StateMachine = require ( '@taoqf/javascript-state-machine' );

Usage

A state machine can be constructed using:

var fsm = new StateMachine( 'solid' ,{ melt : { from : 'solid' , to : 'liquid' }, freeze : { from : 'liquid' , to : 'solid' }, vaporize : { from : 'liquid' , to : 'gas' }, condense : { from : 'gas' , to : 'liquid' } },{ on(transition, from , to) { if (transition === 'melt' ){ console .log( 'I melted' ); } });

... which creates an object with a current state property:

fsm.state

... methods to transition to a different state:

await fsm.fire('melt')

await fsm.fire('freeze')

await fsm.fire('vaporize')

await fsm.fire('condense')

... along with the following helper methods:

fsm.is(s) - return true if state s is the current state

- return true if state is the current state fsm.can(t) - return true if transition t can occur from the current state

- return true if transition can occur from the current state fsm.cannot(t) - return true if transition t cannot occur from the current state

- return true if transition cannot occur from the current state fsm.transitions() - return list of transitions that are allowed from the current state

- return list of transitions that are allowed from the current state fsm.allTransitions() - return list of all possible transitions

- return list of all possible transitions fsm.allStates() - return list of all possible states

Terminology

A state machine consists of a set of States

solid

liquid

gas

A state machine changes state by using Transitions

melt

freeze

vaporize

condense

A state machine can perform actions during a transition by observing Lifecycle Events

onBeforeMelt

onAfterMelt

onLeaveSolid

onEnterLiquid

...

A state machine can also have arbitrary Data and Methods.

Multiple instances of a state machine can be created using a State Machine Factory.

Documentation

Read more about

Contributing

You can Contribute to this project with issues or pull requests.

Release Notes

See RELEASE NOTES file.

License

See MIT LICENSE file.

