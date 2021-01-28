A library for finite state machines.
一个有限状态机库.
查看中文文档
VERSION 3.0 Is a significant rewrite from earlier versions. Existing 2.x users should be sure to read the Upgrade Guide.
值得注意的是VERSION 3.0 已经重写了。 现有2.x用户应该阅读升级指南.
In a browser:
<script src='https://unpkg.com/@taoqf/javascript-state-machine'></script>
<!-- or -->
<script src='https://unpkg.com/@taoqf/javascript-state-machine/dist/state-machine.min.js'></script>
after downloading the source or the minified version
Using npm:
npm install --save-dev @taoqf/javascript-state-machine
In Node.js:
var StateMachine = require('@taoqf/javascript-state-machine');
A state machine can be constructed using:
var fsm = new StateMachine('solid',{
melt: { from: 'solid', to: 'liquid' },
freeze: { from: 'liquid', to: 'solid' },
vaporize: { from: 'liquid', to: 'gas' },
condense: { from: 'gas', to: 'liquid' }
},{
on(transition, from, to) {
if(transition === 'melt'){
console.log('I melted');
}
});
... which creates an object with a current state property:
fsm.state
... methods to transition to a different state:
await fsm.fire('melt')
await fsm.fire('freeze')
await fsm.fire('vaporize')
await fsm.fire('condense')
... along with the following helper methods:
fsm.is(s) - return true if state
s is the current state
fsm.can(t) - return true if transition
t can occur from the current state
fsm.cannot(t) - return true if transition
t cannot occur from the current state
fsm.transitions() - return list of transitions that are allowed from the current state
fsm.allTransitions() - return list of all possible transitions
fsm.allStates() - return list of all possible states
A state machine consists of a set of States
A state machine changes state by using Transitions
A state machine can perform actions during a transition by observing Lifecycle Events
A state machine can also have arbitrary Data and Methods.
Multiple instances of a state machine can be created using a State Machine Factory.
Read more about
You can Contribute to this project with issues or pull requests.
See RELEASE NOTES file.
See MIT LICENSE file.
If you have any ideas, feedback, requests or bug reports, you can reach me at tao_qiufeng@126.com