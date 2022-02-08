openbase logo
rqt

@tannerlinsley/react-query-temp

by Tanner Linsley
0.0.20 (see all)

⚛️ Hooks for fetching, caching and updating asynchronous data in React

Popularity

Downloads/wk

0

GitHub Stars

25.4K

Maintenance

Last Commit

9d ago

Contributors

396

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

React Query Header

Hooks for fetching, caching and updating asynchronous data in React

#TanStack semantic-release Join the discussion on Github Best of JS Gitpod Ready-to-Code

Enjoy this library? Try the entire TanStack! React Table, React Form, React Charts

Visit react-query.tanstack.com for docs, guides, API and more!

Still on React Query v2? No problem! Check out the v2 docs here: https://react-query-v2.tanstack.com/.

Quick Features

  • Transport/protocol/backend agnostic data fetching (REST, GraphQL, promises, whatever!)
  • Auto Caching + Refetching (stale-while-revalidate, Window Refocus, Polling/Realtime)
  • Parallel + Dependent Queries
  • Mutations + Reactive Query Refetching
  • Multi-layer Cache + Automatic Garbage Collection
  • Paginated + Cursor-based Queries
  • Load-More + Infinite Scroll Queries w/ Scroll Recovery
  • Request Cancellation
  • React Suspense + Fetch-As-You-Render Query Prefetching
  • Dedicated Devtools
  • (depending on features imported)

Become a Sponsor!

Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):


Tanner Linsley
💻 🤔 💡 🚧 👀
Andrew Cherniavskii
💻 🐛
Thibaut Tiberghien
📖
Rohit Garg
🔧
Avinash
💻 🐛
Jason O'Neill
🚧 ⚠️
Jack Zhao
💻 🐛

dpyzo0o
💻
Jelte Liekens
💻
Jen Gettings
💻
Justin
💻
Marcelo Alves
💻
Zorza
📖
Dominik Dorfmeister
💻 📖 🚧 💬 👀

Alex Johansson
💻
Eddy
💻
Prateek Surana
💻
Rene Dellefont
💻 📖
Janne Vuoti
💻
Arnaud
💻 📖

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

