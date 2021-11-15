





Function argument validation for humans

Highlights

Expressive chainable API

Lots of built-in validations

Supports custom validations

Automatic label inference in Node.js

Written in TypeScript

Install

npm install ow

Usage

If you use CommonJS, you need to import is as const {default: ow} = require('ow') .

import ow from 'ow' ; const unicorn = input => { ow(input, ow.string.minLength( 5 )); }; unicorn( 3 ); unicorn( 'yo' );

We can also match the shape of an object.

import ow from 'ow' ; const unicorn = { rainbow: '🌈' , stars: { value: '🌟' } }; ow(unicorn, ow.object.exactShape({ rainbow: ow.string, stars: { value: ow.number } }));

Note: If you intend on using ow for development purposes only, use require('ow/dev-only') instead of the usual import 'ow' , and run the bundler with NODE_ENV set to production (e.g. $ NODE_ENV="production" parcel build index.js ). This will make ow automatically export a shim when running in production, which should result in a significantly lower bundle size.

API

Complete API documentation

Ow includes TypeScript type guards, so using it will narrow the type of previously-unknown values.

function ( input: unknown ) { input.slice( 0 , 3 ) ow(input, ow.string) input.slice( 0 , 3 ) }

Test if value matches the provided predicate . Throws an ArgumentError if the test fails.

Test if value matches the provided predicate . Throws an ArgumentError with the specified label if the test fails.

The label is automatically inferred in Node.js but you can override it by passing in a value for label . The automatic label inference doesn't work in the browser.

Returns true if the value matches the predicate, otherwise returns false .

Create a reusable validator.

const checkPassword = ow.create(ow.string.minLength( 6 )); const password = 'foo' ; checkPassword(password);

Create a reusable validator with a specific label .

const checkPassword = ow.create( 'password' , ow.string.minLength( 6 )); checkPassword( 'foo' );

Returns a predicate that verifies if the value matches at least one of the given predicates.

ow( 'foo' , ow.any(ow.string.maxLength( 3 ), ow.number));

Makes the predicate optional. An optional predicate means that it doesn't fail if the value is undefined .

ow( 1 , ow.optional.number); ow( undefined , ow.optional.number);

All the below types return a predicate. Every predicate has some extra operators that you can use to test the value even more fine-grained.

Primitives

Built-in types

Typed arrays

Structured data

Miscellaneous

Predicates

The following predicates are available on every type.

not

Inverts the following predicate.

ow( 1 , ow.number.not.infinite); ow( '' , ow.string.not.empty);

Use a custom validation function. Return true if the value matches the validation, return false if it doesn't.

ow( 1 , ow.number.is( x => x < 10 )); ow( 1 , ow.number.is( x => x > 10 ));

Instead of returning false , you can also return a custom error message which results in a failure.

const greaterThan = ( max: number , x: number ) => { return x > max || `Expected \` ${x} \` to be greater than \` ${max} \`` ; }; ow( 5 , ow.number.is( x => greaterThan( 10 , x)));

Use a custom validation object. The difference with is is that the function should return a validation object, which allows more flexibility.

ow( 1 , ow.number.validate( value => ({ validator: value > 10 , message: `Expected value to be greater than 10, got ${value} ` })));

You can also pass in a function as message value which accepts the label as argument.

ow( 1 , 'input' , ow.number.validate( value => ({ validator: value > 10 , message: label => `Expected ${label} to be greater than 10, got ${value} ` })));

Provide a custom message:

ow( '🌈' , 'unicorn' , ow.string.equals( '🦄' ).message( 'Expected unicorn, got rainbow' ));

You can also pass in a function which receives the value as the first parameter and the label as the second parameter and is expected to return the message.

ow( '🌈' , ow.string.minLength( 5 ).message( ( value, label ) => `Expected ${label} , to have a minimum length of 5, got \` ${value} \`` ));

It's also possible to add a separate message per validation:

ow( '1234' , ow.string .minLength( 5 ).message( ( value, label ) => `Expected ${label} , to be have a minimum length of 5, got \` ${value} \`` ) .url.message( 'This is no url' ) ); ow( '12345' , ow.string .minLength( 5 ).message( ( value, label ) => `Expected ${label} , to be have a minimum length of 5, got \` ${value} \`` ) .url.message( 'This is no url' ) );

This can be useful for creating your own reusable validators which can be extracted to a separate npm package.

TypeScript

Ow includes a type utility that lets you to extract a TypeScript type from the given predicate.

import ow, {Infer} from 'ow' ; const userPredicate = ow.object.exactShape({ name: ow.string }); type User = Infer< typeof userPredicate>;

Maintainers

