An enterprise-class UI components based on Ant Design and Vue.

Features

An enterprise-class UI design system for desktop applications.

A set of high-quality Vue components out of the box.

Shared Ant Design of React design resources.

Environment Support

Modern browsers. v1.x support Internet Explorer 9+ (with polyfills)

Server-side Rendering

Support Vue 2 & Vue 3

Electron



IE / Edge

Firefox

Chrome

Safari

Opera

Electron Edge last 2 versions last 2 versions last 2 versions last 2 versions last 2 versions

Using npm or yarn

We recommend using npm or yarn to install，it not only makes development easier，but also allow you to take advantage of the rich ecosystem of Javascript packages and tooling.

$ npm install ant-design-vue --save

$ yarn add ant-design-vue

If you are in a bad network environment，you can try other registries and tools like cnpm.

Ecosystem

Project Description vue-ref You can use the callback to get a reference like react ant-design-vue-helper A vscode extension for ant-design-vue vue-cli-plugin-ant-design Vue-cli 3 plugin to add ant-design-vue vue-dash-event The library function, implemented in the DOM template, can use the custom event of the ant-design-vue component (camelCase) @formily/antdv The Library with Formily and ant-design-vue

Donation

ant-design-vue is an MIT-licensed open source project. In order to achieve better and sustainable development of the project, we expect to gain more backers. You can support us in any of the following ways:

Become a sponsor and get your logo on our README on Github with a link to your site.