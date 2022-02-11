openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@talend/local-libs-webpack-plugin

by Talend
0.1.5 (see all)

Talend's unified web UI repository.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

200

GitHub Stars

120

Maintenance

Last Commit

10d ago

Contributors

90

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

UI

That repository was created in an effort to simplify the development of Talend's front-end stack.

Goals

  • Single code repository / Multiple packages
  • Global (cross package) test and review tools
  • Easy cross packages development
  • Share and love open source

The stack

Tools (dev environment)

⚠️ If you've used lerna bootstrap in the past, please start by running lerna clean or you will have bad behavior with the following tools.

We have quick access from the root to the following npm scripts:

  • prepublishOnly
  • test
  • lint

In each packages you will also find a start command to play with the package.

The CI will ensure on each PR that test and lint are OK before you can merge your pull request. It will also provide you a demo so reviewers can play with your change and try to find impact of your PR on other packages.

Versions and breaking changes

The stack is stable and we do our best to not break APIs. To handle versions we rely on changeset. So on each PR you will be able to request a release intent along your changes. It will fill automatically the changelog at release time. Do not forget to commit the file outputed by the changeset CLI.

More

If you want to know more (release, versions, etc ...) please take a look on the wiki

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial