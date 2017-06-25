Core library for working with JSON-Schema with a UI-Schema (Form) definition that doesn't depend on a framework.
This library, through the use of its merge module, combines the schema and ui-schema into a canonical schema for use by its services and external libraries.
You DO NOT use this file in addition to Angular Schema Form, it is embedded at build into any frameworks using it.
There is test output that forms some super basic documentation and I intend to expand them much further to the point of almost being useful before I create a proper API and document that.
After changing to Webpack 2, this library now includes a detailed version
header which is passed through into
Angular Schema Form and also the
Bootstrap decorator bundle
/*!
* json-schema-form-core
* @version 1.0.0-alpha.5
* @date Sat, 14 Jan 2017 08:08:15 GMT
* @link https://github.com/json-schema-form/json-schema-form-core
* @license MIT
* Copyright (c) 2014-2017 JSON Schema Form
*/
The main contributions we need to the core at the moment are related to both the migration
of
Angular Schema Form features to the core (like templates/builders) and the addition
of an API for use by ASF (Angular) and RSF (React) libraries.
Please contact @Anthropic via our Gitter if you wish to get involved.
There is a branch in angular-schema-form called
feature/webpack-babel that integrates the core.
To use it roughly follow these steps:
feature/webpack-babel
npm install to install dependencies
npm run build to build with the core.
Tests are written in mocha + chai and run trough
npm test.
When the command
npm run testdoc is run instead, the tests will also generate a readable
markdown file test.md to document elements of the library.