JSON Schema Form Core

Core library for working with JSON-Schema with a UI-Schema (Form) definition that doesn't depend on a framework.

This library, through the use of its merge module, combines the schema and ui-schema into a canonical schema for use by its services and external libraries.

You DO NOT use this file in addition to Angular Schema Form, it is embedded at build into any frameworks using it.

There is test output that forms some super basic documentation and I intend to expand them much further to the point of almost being useful before I create a proper API and document that.

Keeping Track

After changing to Webpack 2, this library now includes a detailed version header which is passed through into Angular Schema Form and also the Bootstrap decorator bundle

Contributing / Plans

The main contributions we need to the core at the moment are related to both the migration of Angular Schema Form features to the core (like templates/builders) and the addition of an API for use by ASF (Angular) and RSF (React) libraries.

Please contact @Anthropic via our Gitter if you wish to get involved.

Testing it

With Angular Schema Form

There is a branch in angular-schema-form called feature/webpack-babel that integrates the core. To use it roughly follow these steps:

Clone angular-schema-form to a sibling directory and switch to branch feature/webpack-babel

directory and switch to branch npm install to install dependencies

to install dependencies npm run build to build with the core.

to build with the core. Use dist/angular-schema-form.js, now with the core from this folder. No need to also load ObjectPath since it is already included

With Mocha tests

Tests are written in mocha + chai and run trough npm test .

When the command npm run testdoc is run instead, the tests will also generate a readable markdown file test.md to document elements of the library.

Notes