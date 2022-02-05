openbase logo
@tailwindcss/typography

by tailwindcss
0.5.0 (see all)

A Tailwind CSS plugin for automatically styling plain HTML content with beautiful typographic defaults.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

323K

GitHub Stars

2.7K

Maintenance

Last Commit

10d ago

Contributors

14

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
ricardov03

Top Feedback

1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
1Bleeding Edge

Readme

A plugin that provides a set of prose classes you can use to add beautiful typographic defaults to any vanilla HTML you don't control, like HTML rendered from Markdown, or pulled from a CMS.

Ricardo A. Vargas R.Dominican Republic63 Ratings52 Reviews
3 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Highly Customizable
Bleeding Edge

This is a smart move by the Tailwind Team to provide base-style solutions to markdown or compiled HTML. This library returns a subset of styles just by using the class prose. I really love this solution and highly recommend it.

Yonatan RojasMexico City6 Ratings0 Reviews
🇲🇽 Mexican Front End Developer 💻 Traveler 🎒 Climber ⛰🧗🏻️
5 months ago

