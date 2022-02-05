A plugin that provides a set of
prose classes you can use to add beautiful typographic defaults to any vanilla HTML you don't control, like HTML rendered from Markdown, or pulled from a CMS.
For full documentation, visit tailwindcss.com/docs/typography-plugin.
This is a smart move by the Tailwind Team to provide base-style solutions to markdown or compiled HTML. This library returns a subset of styles just by using the class prose. I really love this solution and highly recommend it.