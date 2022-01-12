A plugin that provides utilities for visually truncating text after a fixed number of lines.
Install the plugin from npm:
# Using npm
npm install @tailwindcss/line-clamp
# Using Yarn
yarn add @tailwindcss/line-clamp
Then add the plugin to your
tailwind.config.js file:
// tailwind.config.js
module.exports = {
theme: {
// ...
},
plugins: [
require('@tailwindcss/line-clamp'),
// ...
],
}
Use the
line-clamp-{n} utilities to specify how many lines of text should be visible before truncating::
<p class="line-clamp-3">
Et molestiae hic earum repellat aliquid est doloribus delectus. Enim illum odio porro ut omnis dolor debitis natus. Voluptas possimus deserunt sit delectus est saepe nihil. Qui voluptate possimus et quia. Eligendi voluptas voluptas dolor cum. Rerum est quos quos id ut molestiae fugit.
</p>
To remove any line-clamping, use
line-clamp-none:
<p class="line-clamp-3 md:line-clamp-none">
Et molestiae hic earum repellat aliquid est doloribus delectus. Enim illum odio porro ut omnis dolor debitis natus. Voluptas possimus deserunt sit delectus est saepe nihil. Qui voluptate possimus et quia. Eligendi voluptas voluptas dolor cum. Rerum est quos quos id ut molestiae fugit.
</p>
Note that the
line-clamp-{n}set other properties like
displayand
overflowin addition to
-webkit-line-clampwhich are not unset by
line-clamp-none, so depending on what you are trying to achieve you may need to explicitly override those properties with utilities like
flexor
overflow-visibleas well.
Utilities are for clamping text up to 6 lines are generated by default:
|Class
|CSS
line-clamp-1
overflow: hidden;
display: -webkit-box;
-webkit-box-orient: vertical;
-webkit-line-clamp: 1;
line-clamp-2
overflow: hidden;
display: -webkit-box;
-webkit-box-orient: vertical;
-webkit-line-clamp: 2;
line-clamp-3
overflow: hidden;
display: -webkit-box;
-webkit-box-orient: vertical;
-webkit-line-clamp: 3;
line-clamp-4
overflow: hidden;
display: -webkit-box;
-webkit-box-orient: vertical;
-webkit-line-clamp: 4;
line-clamp-5
overflow: hidden;
display: -webkit-box;
-webkit-box-orient: vertical;
-webkit-line-clamp: 5;
line-clamp-6
overflow: hidden;
display: -webkit-box;
-webkit-box-orient: vertical;
-webkit-line-clamp: 6;
line-clamp-none
-webkit-line-clamp: unset;
You can configure which values and variants are generated by this plugin under the
lineClamp key in your
tailwind.config.js file:
// tailwind.config.js
module.exports = {
theme: {
extend: {
lineClamp: {
7: '7',
8: '8',
9: '9',
10: '10',
}
}
},
variants: {
lineClamp: ['responsive', 'hover']
}
}