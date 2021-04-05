As of Tailwind CSS v2.1 this project has been merged with the core Tailwind CSS repository and all future development will happen there.
An experimental just-in-time compiler for Tailwind CSS that generates your styles on-demand as you author your templates instead of generating everything in advance at initial build time.
This comes with a lot of advantages:
focus-visible,
active,
disabled, and others are not normally enabled by default due to file-size considerations. Since this library generates styles on demand, you can use any variant you want, whenever you want. You can even stack them like
sm:hover:active:disabled:opacity-75. Never configure your variants again.
top: -113px for a quirky background image? Since styles are generated on demand, you can just generate a utility for this as needed using square bracket notation like
top-[-113px]. Works with variants too, like
md:top-[-113px].
To see it in action, watch our announcement video.
Install
@tailwindcss/jit from npm:
npm install -D @tailwindcss/jit tailwindcss postcss
The existing
tailwindcsslibrary is a peer-dependency of
@tailwindcss/jit, and is also needed for compatibility with Tailwind plugins.
Add
@tailwindcss/jit to your PostCSS configuration (instead of
tailwindcss):
// postcss.config.js
module.exports = {
plugins: {
'@tailwindcss/jit': {},
autoprefixer: {},
}
}
If you are using autoprefixer, make sure you are on the latest version using
npm install -D autoprefixer@latest— there's a bug in older versions that makes it incompatible with this library.
Configure the
purge option in your
tailwind.config.js file with all of your template paths:
// tailwind.config.js
module.exports = {
purge: [
'./public/**/*.html',
'./src/**/*.{js,jsx,ts,tsx,vue}',
],
theme: {
// ...
}
// ...
}
Now start your dev server or build tool as you normally would and you're good to go.
Make sure you set
NODE_ENV=developmentif you are running a watcher, or Tailwind won't watch your template files for changes. Set
NODE_ENV=productionfor one-off builds.
If you want to control whether Tailwind watches files or not more explicitly, set
TAILWIND_MODE=watchor
TAILWIND_MODE=buildto override the default
NODE_ENV-based behavior.
For example if you want to do one-off builds with
NODE_ENV=development, explicitly set
TAILWIND_MODE=buildso that Tailwind knows you are just doing a one-off build and doesn't hang.
This library is simply a new internal engine for Tailwind CSS, so for a complete API reference visit the official Tailwind CSS documentation.
The on-demand nature of this new engine does afford some new features that weren't possible before, which you can learn about below.
Since styles are generated on-demand, there's no need to configure which variants are available for each core plugin.
<input class="disabled:opacity-75">
You can use variants like
focus-visible,
active,
disabled,
even, and more in combination with any utility, without making any changes to your
tailwind.config.js file.
All variants can be combined together to easily target very specific situations without writing custom CSS.
<button class="md:dark:disabled:focus:hover:bg-gray-400">
Many utilities support arbitrary values using a new square bracket notation to indicate that you're "breaking out" of your design system.
<!-- Sizes and positioning -->
<img class="absolute w-[762px] h-[918px] top-[-325px] right-[62px] md:top-[-400px] md:right-[80px]" src="/crazy-background-image.png">
<!-- Colors -->
<button class="bg-[#1da1f1]">Share on Twitter</button>
<!-- Complex grids -->
<div class="grid-cols-[1fr,700px,2fr]">
<!-- ... -->
</div>
This is very useful for building pixel-perfect designs where there are a few elements that need hyper-specific styles, like a carefully positioned background image on a marketing site.
We'll likely add some form of "strict mode" in the future for power-hungry team leads who don't trust their colleagues to use this feature responsibly.
You can make any utility important by adding a
! character to the beginning:
<p class="font-bold !font-medium">
This will be medium even though bold comes later in the CSS.
</p>
The
! always goes at the beginning of the utility name, after any variants, but before any prefix:
- !sm:hover:tw-font-bold
+ sm:hover:!tw-font-bold
This can be useful in rare situations where you need to increase specificity because you're at war with some styles you don't control.
This library is very close to feature parity with
tailwindcss currently and for most projects I bet you'll find it works exactly as you'd expect.
There are a few items still on our todo list though that we are actively working on:
safelist aren't supported yet since we aren't actually using PurgeCSS. We'll add a way to safelist classes for sure though. For now, a
safelist.txt file somewhere in your project with all the classes you want to safelist will work fine.
@apply classes that are part of core, generated by plugins, or defined within a
@layer rule. You can't
@apply arbitrary CSS classes that aren't defined within a
@layer rule.
If you run into any other issues or find any bugs, please open an issue so we can fix it.
Eventually we plan to merge this project with
tailwindcss and expose it via an option in your
tailwind.config.js file, something like this:
// tailwind.config.js
module.exports = {
mode: 'jit',
purge: [
// ...
],
theme: {
// ...
}
// ...
}
Once it's been heavily tested by the community and we've worked out any kinks, we hope to make it the default mode for Tailwind CSS v3.0 later this year.
We'll always provide a
mode: 'aot' option for people who want to generate the stylesheet in advance and purge later — we'll need that ourselves for our CDN builds.
This library is MIT licensed.
JIT comes from Just-In-Time and refers to a compiler developed by the Tailwind team, but inspired by a solution developed for the Windi CSS framework, that process or compile the final CSS file just by adding what you are using in your template based on the Classes you include. This allows you to extremely reduce the final file size and speed up your development by the blazing fast compile times.