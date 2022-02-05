A plugin that provides a basic reset for form styles that makes form elements easy to override with utilities.

Installation

Install the plugin from npm:

npm install @tailwindcss/forms yarn add @tailwindcss/forms

Then add the plugin to your tailwind.config.js file:

module .exports = { theme : { }, plugins : [ require ( '@tailwindcss/forms' ), ], }

Basic usage

View the live demo

All of the basic form elements you use will now have some simple default styles that are easy to override with utilities.

Currently we add basic utility-friendly form styles for the following form element types:

input[type='text']

input[type='password']

input[type='email']

input[type='number']

input[type='url']

input[type='date']

input[type='datetime-local']

input[type='month']

input[type='week']

input[type='time']

input[type='search']

input[type='tel']

input[type='checkbox']

input[type='radio']

select

select[multiple]

textarea

Note that for text inputs, you must add the type="text" attribute for these styles to take effect. This is a necessary trade-off to avoid relying on the overly greedy input selector and unintentionally styling elements we don't have solutions for yet, like input[type="range"] for example.

Every element has been normalized/reset to a simple visually consistent style that is easy to customize with utilities, even elements like <select> or <input type="checkbox"> that normally need to be reset with appearance: none and customized using custom CSS:

< select class = "px-4 py-3 rounded-full" > </ select > < input type = "checkbox" class = "rounded text-pink-500" />

More customization examples and best practices coming soon.

Using classes instead of element selectors

Although we recommend thinking of this plugin as a "form reset" rather than a collection of form component styles, in some cases our default approach may be too heavy-handed, especially when integrating this plugin into existing projects.

For situations where the default strategy doesn't work well with your project, you can use the class strategy to make all form styling opt-in instead of applied globally:

plugins : [ require ( "@tailwindcss/forms" )({ strategy : 'class' , }), ],

When using the class strategy, form elements do not receive any reset styles by default, and reset styles are added per element using a new set of form-* classes generated by the plugin:

< input type = "email" class = "form-input px-4 py-3 rounded-full" > < select class = "form-select px-4 py-3 rounded-full" > </ select > < input type = "checkbox" class = "form-checkbox rounded text-pink-500" />

Here is a complete table of the provided form-* classes for reference: