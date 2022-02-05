A plugin that provides a basic reset for form styles that makes form elements easy to override with utilities.
Install the plugin from npm:
# Using npm
npm install @tailwindcss/forms
# Using Yarn
yarn add @tailwindcss/forms
Then add the plugin to your
tailwind.config.js file:
// tailwind.config.js
module.exports = {
theme: {
// ...
},
plugins: [
require('@tailwindcss/forms'),
// ...
],
}
All of the basic form elements you use will now have some simple default styles that are easy to override with utilities.
Currently we add basic utility-friendly form styles for the following form element types:
input[type='text']
input[type='password']
input[type='email']
input[type='number']
input[type='url']
input[type='date']
input[type='datetime-local']
input[type='month']
input[type='week']
input[type='time']
input[type='search']
input[type='tel']
input[type='checkbox']
input[type='radio']
select
select[multiple]
textarea
Note that for text inputs, you must add the
type="text" attribute for these styles to take effect. This is a necessary trade-off to avoid relying on the overly greedy
input selector and unintentionally styling elements we don't have solutions for yet, like
input[type="range"] for example.
Every element has been normalized/reset to a simple visually consistent style that is easy to customize with utilities, even elements like
<select> or
<input type="checkbox"> that normally need to be reset with
appearance: none and customized using custom CSS:
<!-- You can actually customize padding on a select element now: -->
<select class="px-4 py-3 rounded-full">
<!-- ... -->
</select>
<!-- Or change a checkbox color using text color utilities: -->
<input type="checkbox" class="rounded text-pink-500" />
More customization examples and best practices coming soon.
Although we recommend thinking of this plugin as a "form reset" rather than a collection of form component styles, in some cases our default approach may be too heavy-handed, especially when integrating this plugin into existing projects.
For situations where the default strategy doesn't work well with your project, you can use the
class strategy to make all form styling opt-in instead of applied globally:
// tailwind.config.js
plugins: [
require("@tailwindcss/forms")({
strategy: 'class',
}),
],
When using the
class strategy, form elements do not receive any reset styles by default, and reset styles are added per element using a new set of
form-* classes generated by the plugin:
<input type="email" class="form-input px-4 py-3 rounded-full">
<select class="form-select px-4 py-3 rounded-full">
<!-- ... -->
</select>
<input type="checkbox" class="form-checkbox rounded text-pink-500" />
Here is a complete table of the provided
form-* classes for reference:
|Base
|Class
[type='text']
form-input
[type='email']
form-input
[type='url']
form-input
[type='password']
form-input
[type='number']
form-input
[type='date']
form-input
[type='datetime-local']
form-input
[type='month']
form-input
[type='search']
form-input
[type='tel']
form-input
[type='time']
form-input
[type='week']
form-input
textarea
form-textarea
select
form-select
select[multiple]
form-multiselect
[type='checkbox']
form-checkbox
[type='radio']
form-radio
HTML tags come with a set of defaults that make disconcerting a new style implementation. This library reset all the forms styles to allow you to simplify the styling process with the utility classes. This reset looks nice without style, so you can use it for basic resets that standardized the visuals of your application.
Tailwind just got better now that it has default styles for input components, my forms now look pretty without having to add all those class names!