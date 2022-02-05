openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@tailwindcss/forms

by tailwindlabs
0.4.0 (see all)

A plugin that provides a basic reset for form styles that makes form elements easy to override with utilities.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

425K

GitHub Stars

1.9K

Maintenance

Last Commit

10d ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/52
Read All Reviews
ricardov03
elbougly

Top Feedback

2Highly Customizable
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

Readme

@tailwindcss/forms

A plugin that provides a basic reset for form styles that makes form elements easy to override with utilities.

Installation

Install the plugin from npm:

# Using npm
npm install @tailwindcss/forms

# Using Yarn
yarn add @tailwindcss/forms

Then add the plugin to your tailwind.config.js file:

// tailwind.config.js
module.exports = {
  theme: {
    // ...
  },
  plugins: [
    require('@tailwindcss/forms'),
    // ...
  ],
}

Basic usage

View the live demo

All of the basic form elements you use will now have some simple default styles that are easy to override with utilities.

Currently we add basic utility-friendly form styles for the following form element types:

  • input[type='text']
  • input[type='password']
  • input[type='email']
  • input[type='number']
  • input[type='url']
  • input[type='date']
  • input[type='datetime-local']
  • input[type='month']
  • input[type='week']
  • input[type='time']
  • input[type='search']
  • input[type='tel']
  • input[type='checkbox']
  • input[type='radio']
  • select
  • select[multiple]
  • textarea

Note that for text inputs, you must add the type="text" attribute for these styles to take effect. This is a necessary trade-off to avoid relying on the overly greedy input selector and unintentionally styling elements we don't have solutions for yet, like input[type="range"] for example.

Every element has been normalized/reset to a simple visually consistent style that is easy to customize with utilities, even elements like <select> or <input type="checkbox"> that normally need to be reset with appearance: none and customized using custom CSS:

<!-- You can actually customize padding on a select element now: -->
<select class="px-4 py-3 rounded-full">
  <!-- ... -->
</select>

<!-- Or change a checkbox color using text color utilities: -->
<input type="checkbox" class="rounded text-pink-500" />

More customization examples and best practices coming soon.

Using classes instead of element selectors

Although we recommend thinking of this plugin as a "form reset" rather than a collection of form component styles, in some cases our default approach may be too heavy-handed, especially when integrating this plugin into existing projects.

For situations where the default strategy doesn't work well with your project, you can use the class strategy to make all form styling opt-in instead of applied globally:

// tailwind.config.js
plugins: [
 require("@tailwindcss/forms")({
   strategy: 'class',
 }),
],

When using the class strategy, form elements do not receive any reset styles by default, and reset styles are added per element using a new set of form-* classes generated by the plugin:

<input type="email" class="form-input px-4 py-3 rounded-full">

<select class="form-select px-4 py-3 rounded-full">
  <!-- ... -->
</select>

<input type="checkbox" class="form-checkbox rounded text-pink-500" />

Here is a complete table of the provided form-* classes for reference:

BaseClass
[type='text']form-input
[type='email']form-input
[type='url']form-input
[type='password']form-input
[type='number']form-input
[type='date']form-input
[type='datetime-local']form-input
[type='month']form-input
[type='search']form-input
[type='tel']form-input
[type='time']form-input
[type='week']form-input
textareaform-textarea
selectform-select
select[multiple]form-multiselect
[type='checkbox']form-checkbox
[type='radio']form-radio

Rate & Review

Great Documentation1
Easy to Use1
Performant1
Highly Customizable2
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Ricardo A. Vargas R.Dominican Republic63 Ratings52 Reviews
3 months ago
Great Documentation
Highly Customizable
Performant

HTML tags come with a set of defaults that make disconcerting a new style implementation. This library reset all the forms styles to allow you to simplify the styling process with the utility classes. This reset looks nice without style, so you can use it for basic resets that standardized the visuals of your application.

0
elbougly52 Ratings123 Reviews
November 23, 2020
Easy to Use
Highly Customizable

Tailwind just got better now that it has default styles for input components, my forms now look pretty without having to add all those class names!

0

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial