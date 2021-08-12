This project is not compatible with Tailwind CSS v2.0+ and has been deprecated in favor of @tailwindcss/forms.
You can still use this if you are on Tailwind CSS v1.x, but we recommend updating to v2.0 and migrating to
@tailwindcss/forms if possible.
Out of the box, selects, checkboxes, and radios look awful in Tailwind and the only way to make them look better is with custom CSS.
The goal of this project is to provide a better starting point for form elements that is still fairly unopinionated, and easy to customize by adding utilities instead of having to write complicated CSS rules.
Install the plugin:
# Using npm
npm install @tailwindcss/custom-forms --save-dev
# Using Yarn
yarn add @tailwindcss/custom-forms -D
Add it to your
tailwind.config.js file:
// tailwind.config.js
module.exports = {
// ...
plugins: [
require('@tailwindcss/custom-forms')
]
}
The project is still early but basic documentation can be found here:
Clone the repository:
git clone https://github.com/tailwindcss/custom-forms.git tailwindcss-custom-forms
cd tailwindcss-custom-forms
Install the dependencies:
# Using npm
npm install
# Using Yarn
yarn
Start the development server:
# Using npm
npm run dev
# Using Yarn
yarn run dev
Now you should be able to see the demo/docs running at localhost:3000.