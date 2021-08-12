This project is not compatible with Tailwind CSS v2.0+ and has been deprecated in favor of @tailwindcss/forms.

You can still use this if you are on Tailwind CSS v1.x, but we recommend updating to v2.0 and migrating to @tailwindcss/forms if possible.

Tailwind CSS Custom Forms

Out of the box, selects, checkboxes, and radios look awful in Tailwind and the only way to make them look better is with custom CSS.

The goal of this project is to provide a better starting point for form elements that is still fairly unopinionated, and easy to customize by adding utilities instead of having to write complicated CSS rules.

Demo

Install

Install the plugin: npm install @tailwindcss/custom-forms --save-dev yarn add @tailwindcss/custom-forms -D Add it to your tailwind.config.js file: module .exports = { plugins : [ require ( '@tailwindcss/custom-forms' ) ] }

Documentation

The project is still early but basic documentation can be found here:

Read the documentation

