A plugin that provides a composable API for giving elements a fixed aspect ratio.

Installation

Install the plugin from npm:

npm install @tailwindcss/aspect-ratio yarn add @tailwindcss/aspect-ratio

Then add the plugin to your tailwind.config.js file:

module .exports = { theme : { }, plugins : [ require ( '@tailwindcss/aspect-ratio' ), ], }

Usage

Combine the aspect-w-{n} and aspect-h-{n} classes to specify the aspect ratio for an element:

< div class = "aspect-w-16 aspect-h-9" > < iframe src = "https://www.youtube.com/embed/dQw4w9WgXcQ" frameborder = "0" allow = "accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen > </ iframe > </ div >

Use aspect-none to remove any aspect ratio behavior:

< div class = "aspect-w-16 aspect-h-9 lg:aspect-none" > </ div >

When removing aspect ratio behavior, if nested elements have w-{n} or h-{n} classes, ensure they are re-declared with a matching breakpoint prefix:

< div class = "aspect-w-16 aspect-h-9 lg:aspect-none" > < img src = "..." alt = "..." class = "w-full h-full object-center object-cover lg:w-full lg:h-full" /> </ div >

Note that due to the way this currently needs to be implemented (the old padding-bottom trick) you need to assign the aspect ratio to a parent element, and make the actual element you are trying to size the only child of that parent.

Once the aspect-ratio property is supported in modern browsers, we'll add official support to Tailwind CSS itself and deprecate this plugin.

Aspect ratio classes up to 16 are generated by default:

Width Height aspect-w-1 aspect-h-1 aspect-w-2 aspect-h-2 aspect-w-3 aspect-h-3 aspect-w-4 aspect-h-4 aspect-w-5 aspect-h-5 aspect-w-6 aspect-h-6 aspect-w-7 aspect-h-7 aspect-w-8 aspect-h-8 aspect-w-9 aspect-h-9 aspect-w-10 aspect-h-10 aspect-w-11 aspect-h-11 aspect-w-12 aspect-h-12 aspect-w-13 aspect-h-13 aspect-w-14 aspect-h-14 aspect-w-15 aspect-h-15 aspect-w-16 aspect-h-16

Configuration

You can configure which values and variants are generated by this plugin under the aspectRatio key in your tailwind.config.js file:

module .exports = { theme : { aspectRatio : { 1 : '1' , 2 : '2' , 3 : '3' , 4 : '4' , } }, variants : { aspectRatio : [ 'responsive' , 'hover' ] } }

Compatibility with default aspect-ratio utilities

Tailwind CSS v3.0 shipped with native aspect-ratio support, and while these new utilities are great, the aspect-ratio property isn't supported in Safari 14, which still has significant global usage. If you need to support Safari 14, this plugin is still the best way to do that.

While it's technically possible to use the new native aspect-ratio utilities as well as this plugin in the same project, it doesn't really make a lot of sense to do so. If you're able to use the new native aspect-ratio utilities, just use them instead of this plugin, as they are a lot simpler and work much better.

However, if you do want to use both approaches in your project, maybe as a way of transitioning slowly from the plugin approach to the new native utilities, you'll need to add the following values to your tailwind.config.js file:

module .exports = { theme : { aspectRatio : { auto : 'auto' , square : '1 / 1' , video : '16 / 9' , 1 : '1' , 2 : '2' , 3 : '3' , 4 : '4' , 5 : '5' , 6 : '6' , 7 : '7' , 8 : '8' , 9 : '9' , 10 : '10' , 11 : '11' , 12 : '12' , 13 : '13' , 14 : '14' , 15 : '15' , 16 : '16' , }, }, }