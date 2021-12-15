A plugin that provides a composable API for giving elements a fixed aspect ratio.
Install the plugin from npm:
# Using npm
npm install @tailwindcss/aspect-ratio
# Using Yarn
yarn add @tailwindcss/aspect-ratio
Then add the plugin to your
tailwind.config.js file:
// tailwind.config.js
module.exports = {
theme: {
// ...
},
plugins: [
require('@tailwindcss/aspect-ratio'),
// ...
],
}
Combine the
aspect-w-{n} and
aspect-h-{n} classes to specify the aspect ratio for an element:
<div class="aspect-w-16 aspect-h-9">
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/dQw4w9WgXcQ" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe>
</div>
Use
aspect-none to remove any aspect ratio behavior:
<div class="aspect-w-16 aspect-h-9 lg:aspect-none">
<!-- ... -->
</div>
When removing aspect ratio behavior, if nested elements have
w-{n} or
h-{n} classes, ensure they are re-declared with a matching breakpoint prefix:
<div class="aspect-w-16 aspect-h-9 lg:aspect-none">
<img src="..." alt="..." class="w-full h-full object-center object-cover lg:w-full lg:h-full" />
</div>
Note that due to the way this currently needs to be implemented (the old padding-bottom trick) you need to assign the aspect ratio to a parent element, and make the actual element you are trying to size the only child of that parent.
Once the
aspect-ratio property is supported in modern browsers, we'll add official support to Tailwind CSS itself and deprecate this plugin.
Aspect ratio classes up to 16 are generated by default:
|Width
|Height
aspect-w-1
aspect-h-1
aspect-w-2
aspect-h-2
aspect-w-3
aspect-h-3
aspect-w-4
aspect-h-4
aspect-w-5
aspect-h-5
aspect-w-6
aspect-h-6
aspect-w-7
aspect-h-7
aspect-w-8
aspect-h-8
aspect-w-9
aspect-h-9
aspect-w-10
aspect-h-10
aspect-w-11
aspect-h-11
aspect-w-12
aspect-h-12
aspect-w-13
aspect-h-13
aspect-w-14
aspect-h-14
aspect-w-15
aspect-h-15
aspect-w-16
aspect-h-16
You can configure which values and variants are generated by this plugin under the
aspectRatio key in your
tailwind.config.js file:
// tailwind.config.js
module.exports = {
theme: {
aspectRatio: {
1: '1',
2: '2',
3: '3',
4: '4',
}
},
variants: {
aspectRatio: ['responsive', 'hover']
}
}
Tailwind CSS v3.0 shipped with native aspect-ratio support, and while these new utilities are great, the
aspect-ratio property isn't supported in Safari 14, which still has significant global usage. If you need to support Safari 14, this plugin is still the best way to do that.
While it's technically possible to use the new native
aspect-ratio utilities as well as this plugin in the same project, it doesn't really make a lot of sense to do so. If you're able to use the new native aspect-ratio utilities, just use them instead of this plugin, as they are a lot simpler and work much better.
However, if you do want to use both approaches in your project, maybe as a way of transitioning slowly from the plugin approach to the new native utilities, you'll need to add the following values to your
tailwind.config.js file:
module.exports = {
// ...
theme: {
aspectRatio: {
auto: 'auto',
square: '1 / 1',
video: '16 / 9',
1: '1',
2: '2',
3: '3',
4: '4',
5: '5',
6: '6',
7: '7',
8: '8',
9: '9',
10: '10',
11: '11',
12: '12',
13: '13',
14: '14',
15: '15',
16: '16',
},
},
}
This is necessary, as the default
aspectRatio values are overwritten by this plugin's values.
Devices nowadays have a lot sizes and their screens shares the mix. Work with different devices add complexity to any software those days, that's why we should understand Aspect Ratio and how it's work on todays devices. This library allows to assign Aspect Ratios to our elements usign Tailwind classes. If you are working with video and wants to improve your user experience, you should check this package.