@taiga-ui/addon-doc

by Tinkoff

Angular UI Kit and components library for awesome people

456

GitHub Stars

2.2K

Maintenance

No Maintenance Data Available

0

Not Found

Angular Storybook

taiga ui logo Taiga UI

npm version All packages CI Discord angular-open-source-starter

WebsiteDocumentationCDK WikiCore teamFigma

Taiga UI is fully-treeshakable Angular UI Kit consisting of multiple base libraries and several add-ons.

It is based on ng-polymorpheus dynamic content approach and uses Web APIs for Angular for required browser APIs.

Why Taiga UI

🧩 Modular and fully-treeshakable. We harnessed the power of Secondary Entry Points mechanism. You can import even just one entity from our library and be sure that there is no redundant code in your bundle

🧙 Agnostic. Our components are very flexible and are ready for any use case. But we take care of basic UX aspects to let you focus on your project features

🦋 Customizable. We use CSS custom properties for all our styling and provide easy methods to customize all UI components

🛠 Well engineered. We are not afraid to use DI to the max. All our components use OnPush, and the whole project is developed with strict TypeScript mode

📦 It's big! We have 130+ components, 100+ directives, dozens of tokens, utils and tools. And it isn't over yet 🚀

🏗 Maintained! The library started as an internal product in our company. It is used by 50+ projects in production now and it is here to stay.

Read more about Taiga UI main features in this article on inDepth

How to start

See our Getting started page to start working with Taiga UI

If you want to use cdk tools only, see CDK Wiki

You can also use our StackBlitz starter to create a quick sample with Taiga UI

🎨 Check out Taiga UI Figma library which you can use to design your app with Taiga UI components.

Community

💡 Your ideas are very welcome in Github issues or discussions

🗨 For English live chat join #taiga-ui channel in official Angular discord

💬 For Russian live chat join taiga_ui Telegram group

Contributing

See our CONTRIBUTING.md guide

Core team

Alex Inkin
Alex Inkin
Roman Sedov
Roman Sedov
Vladimir Potekhin
Vladimir Potekhin
Nikita Barsukov
Nikita Barsukov

License

🆓 Feel free to use our library in your commercial and private applications

All Taiga UI packages are covered by Apache 2.0

Read more about this license here

