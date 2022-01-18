A set of over 1450 free MIT-licensed high-quality SVG icons for you to use in your web projects. Each icon is designed on a 24x24 grid and a 2px stroke.

Browse at tabler-icons.io →

Installation

npm install @ tabler / icons --save

or just download from Github.

Usage

All icons are built with SVG, so you can place them as <img> , background-image and inline in HTML code.

HTML image

If you load an icon as an image, you can modify its size using CSS.

< img src = "path/to/icon.svg" alt = "icon title" />

Inline HTML

You can paste the content of the icon file into your HTML code to display it on the page.

< a href = "" > < svg xmlns = "http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" class = "icon icon-tabler icon-tabler-disabled" width = "24" height = "24" viewBox = "0 0 24 24" stroke-width = "1.25" stroke = "currentColor" fill = "none" stroke-linecap = "round" stroke-linejoin = "round" > ... </ svg > Click me </ a >

Thanks to that, you can change the size, color and the stroke-width of the icons with CSS code.

.icon-tabler { color : red; width : 32px ; height : 32px ; stroke-width : 1.25 ; }

SVG sprite

Add an icon to be displayed on your page with the following markup ( activity in the above example can be replaced with any valid icon name):

< svg width = "24" height = "24" > < use xlink:href = "path/to/tabler-sprite.svg#tabler-activity" /> </ svg >

React

Import the icon and render it in your component. You can adjust SVG properties through React props:

import { IconAward } from '@tabler/icons' ; const MyComponent = () => { return < IconAward size = {36} // set custom ` width ` and ` height ` color = "red" // set ` stroke ` color stroke = {3} // set ` stroke-width ` strokeLinejoin = "miter" // override other SVG props /> }

@tabler/icons exports it's own type declarations for usage with React and Typescript.

Angular

Angular components available through angular-tabler-icons package.

Install the package, then create icons module:

import { NgModule } from '@angular/core' ; import { TablerIconsModule } from 'angular-tabler-icons' ; import { IconCamera, IconHeart, IconBrandGithub } from 'angular-tabler-icons/icons' ; const icons = { IconCamera, IconHeart, IconBrandGithub }; ({ imports: [ TablerIconsModule.pick(icons) ], exports: [ TablerIconsModule ] }) export class IconsModule { }

After importing the IconsModule in your feature or shared module, use the icons as follows:

< i-tabler name = "camera" > </ i-tabler > < i-tabler name = "heart" style = "color: red;" > </ i-tabler > < i-tabler name = "brand-github" class = "someclass" > </ i-tabler >

angular-tabler-icons exports it's own type declarations for usage with Typescript.

For more usage documentation refer to the official documentation.

Vue

Vue components available through vue-tabler-icons package. Install the package, import the icon component and render it in your component. You can adjust SVG properties by passing regular HTML attributes:

< script > import { BoldIcon } from 'vue-tabler-icons' ; export default { components : { BoldIcon }, }; </ script > < template > < bold-icon /> </ template >

vue-tabler-icons exports it's own type declarations for usage with Typescript.

For more usage documentation refer to the official documentation.

CDN

All files included in @tabler/icons npm package are available over a CDN.

React icons

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/@tabler/icons@latest/icons-react/dist/index.umd.min.js" > </ script >

Iconfont

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://unpkg.com/@tabler/icons@latest/iconfont/tabler-icons.min.css" >

To load a specific version replace latest with the desired version number.

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/@tabler/icons@1.36.0/icons-react/dist/index.umd.js" > </ script >

Compiling fonts

To compile fonts first install fontforge.

When compiling the font it will look for a json file compile-options.json in root folder (same folder as the package.json ) In this file you can define extra options:

The default settings if you have not defined the file will be:

{ "includeIcons" : [], "fontForge" : "fontforge" , "strokeWidth" : 2 }

The fontforge executable needs to be in the path or you can set the path to the downloaded fontforge executable in the configuration file. If you installed in on a mac in your application directory it will be /Applications/FontForge.app/Contents/MacOS/FontForge . You can set this value in the compile-options.json file.

{ "fontForge" : "/Applications/FontForge.app/Contents/MacOS/FontForge" }

To compile the fonts run:

npm run build-iconfont

By default the stroke width is 2. You can change the stroke width in the compile-options.json

{ "strokeWidth" : 1.5 , }

To reduce the font file size you can choose to compile a sub set of icons. When you leave the array empty it will compile all the fonts. To compile only two icons you can set for example the folowing option in the compile-options.json :

{ "includeIcons" :[ "alert-octagon" , "alert-triangle" ] }

Svelte

You can use tabler-icons-svelte to use icons in your Svelte projects (see example):

<script> import { CurrencyBitcoin, BrandGithub, CircleX } from "tabler-icons-svelte" ; </ script > <CurrencyBitcoin /> <BrandGithub size="48" strokeWidth="1" /> <CircleX />

Jetpack Compose

For Android or Desktop you can use compose-icons to use icons in your projects. (see docs)

Multiple strokes

All icons in this repository have been created with the value of the stroke-width property, so if you change the value, you can get different icon variants that will fit in well with your design.

License

Tabler Icons is licensed under the MIT License.