A premium and open source dashboard template with a responsive and high-quality UI.
Tabler is fully responsive and compatible with all modern browsers. Thanks to its modern, user-friendly design you can create a fully functional interface that users will love! Choose the layouts and components you need and customize them to make your design consistent and eye-catching. Every component has been created with attention to detail to make your interface beautiful! Show me demo
We've created this admin panel for everyone who wants to create templates based on our pre-made components. Our mission is to deliver a user-friendly, clear and easy administration panel that can be used by both simple websites and sophisticated systems. The only requirement is basic HTML and CSS (and some Liquid) knowledge — as a reward, you'll be able to manage and visualise different types of data in the easiest possible way!
Documentation is available as a part of Tabler preview: https://preview.tabler.io/docs/
To use our build system and run our documentation locally, you'll need a copy of Tabler's source files. Follow the steps below:
/tabler directory and run
npm install to install our local dependencies listed in
package.json.
gem install bundler and finally run
bundle install. It will install all Ruby dependencies, such as Jekyll and plugins.
Windows users:
C:\Program Files\git\bin directory and run
npm config set script-shell "C:\\Program Files\git\bin\bash.exe" to change the default shell.
Once you complete the setup, you'll be able to run the various commands provided from the command line.
/tabler directory, run
npm run start in the command line.
/src directory will build the application and refresh the page.
Note:
Run
npm run build for reforms a one off build application without refresh.
Open http://localhost:3001 to configure the Web server.
Tabler is distributed via npm.
npm install --save @tabler/core
All files included in
@tabler/core npm package are available over a CDN.
<script src="https://unpkg.com/@tabler/core@latest/dist/js/tabler.min.js"></script>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://unpkg.com/@tabler/core@latest/dist/css/tabler.min.css">
https://tabler.canny.io/feature-requests
Found a bug or have a feature request? Please open a new issue.
Paweł Kuna
This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute.
See the LICENSE file.