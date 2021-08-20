openbase logo
@szmarczak/http-timer

by Szymon Marczak
5.0.1 (see all)

🕐 Performance timings for HTTP requests

Readme

http-timer

Timings for HTTP requests

Build Status Coverage Status install size

Inspired by the request package.

Installation

NPM:

npm install @szmarczak/http-timer

Yarn:

yarn add @szmarczak/http-timer

Usage

Note:

  • The measured events resemble Node.js events, not the kernel ones.
  • Sending a chunk greater than highWaterMark will result in invalid upload and response timings. You can avoid this by splitting the payload into smaller chunks.
import https from 'https';
import timer from '@szmarczak/http-timer';

const request = https.get('https://httpbin.org/anything');
timer(request);

request.once('response', response => {
    response.resume();
    response.once('end', () => {
        console.log(response.timings); // You can use `request.timings` as well
    });
});

// {
//   start: 1572712180361,
//   socket: 1572712180362,
//   lookup: 1572712180415,
//   connect: 1572712180571,
//   upload: 1572712180884,
//   response: 1572712181037,
//   end: 1572712181039,
//   error: undefined,
//   abort: undefined,
//   phases: {
//     wait: 1,
//     dns: 53,
//     tcp: 156,
//     request: 313,
//     firstByte: 153,
//     download: 2,
//     total: 678
//   }
// }

API

timer(request)

Returns: Object

Note: The time is a number representing the milliseconds elapsed since the UNIX epoch.

  • start - Time when the request started.
  • socket - Time when a socket was assigned to the request.
  • lookup - Time when the DNS lookup finished.
  • connect - Time when the socket successfully connected.
  • secureConnect - Time when the socket securely connected.
  • upload - Time when the request finished uploading.
  • response - Time when the request fired response event.
  • end - Time when the response fired end event.
  • error - Time when the request fired error event.
  • abort - Time when the request fired abort event.
  • phases
    • wait - timings.socket - timings.start
    • dns - timings.lookup - timings.socket
    • tcp - timings.connect - timings.lookup
    • tls - timings.secureConnect - timings.connect
    • request - timings.upload - (timings.secureConnect || timings.connect)
    • firstByte - timings.response - timings.upload
    • download - timings.end - timings.response
    • total - (timings.end || timings.error || timings.abort) - timings.start

If something has not been measured yet, it will be undefined.

License

MIT

