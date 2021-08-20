Timings for HTTP requests

Inspired by the request package.

Installation

NPM:

npm install @szmarczak/http-timer

Yarn:

yarn add @szmarczak/http-timer

Usage

Note:

The measured events resemble Node.js events, not the kernel ones.

Sending a chunk greater than highWaterMark will result in invalid upload and response timings. You can avoid this by splitting the payload into smaller chunks.

import https from 'https' ; import timer from '@szmarczak/http-timer' ; const request = https.get( 'https://httpbin.org/anything' ); timer(request); request.once( 'response' , response => { response.resume(); response.once( 'end' , () => { console .log(response.timings); }); });

API

Returns: Object

Note: The time is a number representing the milliseconds elapsed since the UNIX epoch.

start - Time when the request started.

- Time when the request started. socket - Time when a socket was assigned to the request.

- Time when a socket was assigned to the request. lookup - Time when the DNS lookup finished.

- Time when the DNS lookup finished. connect - Time when the socket successfully connected.

- Time when the socket successfully connected. secureConnect - Time when the socket securely connected.

- Time when the socket securely connected. upload - Time when the request finished uploading.

- Time when the request finished uploading. response - Time when the request fired response event.

- Time when the request fired event. end - Time when the response fired end event.

- Time when the response fired event. error - Time when the request fired error event.

- Time when the request fired event. abort - Time when the request fired abort event.

- Time when the request fired event. phases wait - timings.socket - timings.start dns - timings.lookup - timings.socket tcp - timings.connect - timings.lookup tls - timings.secureConnect - timings.connect request - timings.upload - (timings.secureConnect || timings.connect) firstByte - timings.response - timings.upload download - timings.end - timings.response total - (timings.end || timings.error || timings.abort) - timings.start



If something has not been measured yet, it will be undefined .

License

MIT