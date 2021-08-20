Timings for HTTP requests
Inspired by the
request package.
NPM:
npm install @szmarczak/http-timer
Yarn:
yarn add @szmarczak/http-timer
Note:
- The measured events resemble Node.js events, not the kernel ones.
- Sending a chunk greater than
highWaterMarkwill result in invalid
uploadand
responsetimings. You can avoid this by splitting the payload into smaller chunks.
import https from 'https';
import timer from '@szmarczak/http-timer';
const request = https.get('https://httpbin.org/anything');
timer(request);
request.once('response', response => {
response.resume();
response.once('end', () => {
console.log(response.timings); // You can use `request.timings` as well
});
});
// {
// start: 1572712180361,
// socket: 1572712180362,
// lookup: 1572712180415,
// connect: 1572712180571,
// upload: 1572712180884,
// response: 1572712181037,
// end: 1572712181039,
// error: undefined,
// abort: undefined,
// phases: {
// wait: 1,
// dns: 53,
// tcp: 156,
// request: 313,
// firstByte: 153,
// download: 2,
// total: 678
// }
// }
Returns:
Object
Note: The time is a
number representing the milliseconds elapsed since the UNIX epoch.
start - Time when the request started.
socket - Time when a socket was assigned to the request.
lookup - Time when the DNS lookup finished.
connect - Time when the socket successfully connected.
secureConnect - Time when the socket securely connected.
upload - Time when the request finished uploading.
response - Time when the request fired
response event.
end - Time when the response fired
end event.
error - Time when the request fired
error event.
abort - Time when the request fired
abort event.
phases
wait -
timings.socket - timings.start
dns -
timings.lookup - timings.socket
tcp -
timings.connect - timings.lookup
tls -
timings.secureConnect - timings.connect
request -
timings.upload - (timings.secureConnect || timings.connect)
firstByte -
timings.response - timings.upload
download -
timings.end - timings.response
total -
(timings.end || timings.error || timings.abort) - timings.start
If something has not been measured yet, it will be
undefined.
MIT