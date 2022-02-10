Synpress is an wrapper around Cypress.io with metamask support thanks to puppeteer.
Synpress makes sure to always use latest version of metamask before tests are ran.
It also provides an easy way to use metamask straight from your e2e tests.
For usage examples, feel free to take a look at kwenta, staking or synpress repository.
For additional custom commands and their examples, check here.
Features:
Project structure:
project_dir
└── src
└── tests
└── e2e
└── .eslintrc.js
└── tsconfig.json
└── specs
└── example-spec.js
└── pages
└── example-page.js
.eslintrc.js inside your tests folder (
/project_dir/tests/e2e):
const path = require('path');
const synpressPath = path.join(process.cwd(), '/node_modules/@synthetixio/synpress');
module.exports = {
extends: `${synpressPath}/.eslintrc.js`,
};
tsconfig.json inside your tests folder (
/project_dir/tests/e2e):
{
"compilerOptions": {
"allowJs": true,
"baseUrl": "../../node_modules",
"types": ["cypress", "@types/puppeteer-core", "@synthetixio/synpress/support", "cypress-wait-until", "@testing-library/cypress"],
"outDir": "./output"
},
"include": ["**/*.*"]
}
If you would like to use custom paths for your tests and configs, feel free to mirror default synpress config and modify it for your needs. Then you can direct synpress to use it with
--configFile flag.
For example:
synpress run --configFile __tests__/e2e/customConfig.json
Synpress doesn't seem to communicate with metamask properly if
"chromeWebSecurity": false flag is set. More about it here.
Tests work only in headed mode because extensions are not supported in headless mode in puppeteer and Cypress. It's intended to be used in conjunction with
xvfb on CI.
There is a global
before() which runs metamask setup before all tests:
kovan) or creates custom network and changes to it (depending on your setup)
It requires environmental variable called
SECRET_WORDS to be present in following format =>
'word1, word2, etc..' or private key in an environmental variable called
PRIVATE_KEY.
To change default network (
kovan), you can use
NETWORK_NAME environmental variable, for example:
NETWORK_NAME=rinkeby.
Available choices are:
mainnet,
ropsten,
kovan,
rinkeby,
goerli and
localhost.
To create and switch to custom network at metamask setup phase, use these:
NETWORK_NAME => ex:
synthetix
RPC_URL => ex:
https://synthetix-node.io
CHAIN_ID => ex:
123
SYMBOL (optional) => ex:
SNX
BLOCK_EXPLORER (optional) => ex:
https://synthetix-explorer.io
IS_TESTNET (optional) => ex:
false
Metamask version is hardcoded and frequently updated under supervision to avoid a case when e2e tests break because of CSS classes changes in new version, so all you need is to keep synpress updated in your project. However, you can still override metamask with
METAMASK_VERSION environmental variable, for example:
METAMASK_VERSION=9.3.0 or
METAMASK_VERSION=latest.
If you don't want to use environmental variables, you can modify
setupMetamask() to following:
setupMetamask(secretWordsOrPrivateKey, network, password), for example:
setupMetamask('word1, word2, etc..', 'mainnet', 'password').
You can also add and switch to custom network by passing an
object instead of
string inside
setupMetamask(secretWordsOrPrivateKey, network, password) function for
network parameter.
If you want to use Etherscan API helpers, you will have to provide Etherscan API key using
ETHERSCAN_KEY enironmental variable.
To fail a test if there are any browser console errors, set
FAIL_ON_ERROR to
1 or
true.
Automatic waiting for XHR requests to finish before tests start can be turned off with
CYPRESS_SKIP_RESOURCES_WAIT environmental variable, set it to
1 or
true.
If you want to skip metamask extension installation or metamask setup, you can use
SKIP_METAMASK_INSTALL and
SKIP_METAMASK_SETUP separately. Both variables accept
1 or
true.
synpress run to run tests
synpress open to open Cypress UI (may be bugged in some cases because it doesn't clear metamask state before each e2e test, please use
synpress run)
Command line interface (
synpress help):
Usage: synpress run [options]
launch tests
Options:
-b, --browser <name> run on specified browser (default: "chrome")
-c, --config <config> set configuration values, separate multiple values with a comma
-cf, --configFile <path> specify a path to a JSON file where configuration values are set
-e, --env <env=val> set environment variables, separate multiple values with comma
-s, --spec <path or glob> run only provided spec files
-ne, --noExit keep runner open after tests finish
-pr, --project <path> run with specific project path
-q, --quiet only test runner output in console
-r, --reporter <reporter> specify mocha reporter
-ro, --reporterOptions <options> specify mocha reporter options, separate multiple values with comma
-r, --record [dashboard] record video of tests running after setting up your project to record
-k, --key <key> [dashboard] set record key
-p, --parallel [dashboard] run recorded specs in parallel across multiple machines
-g, --group <name> [dashboard] group recorded tests together under a single run
-t, --tag <name> [dashboard] add tags to dashboard for test run
-h, --help display help for command
Usage: synpress open [options]
launch test runner UI
Options:
-cf, --configFile <path> specify a path to a JSON file where configuration values are set
-h, --help display help for command
