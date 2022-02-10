⚙️ Synpress

Synpress is an wrapper around Cypress.io with metamask support thanks to puppeteer.

Synpress makes sure to always use latest version of metamask before tests are ran.

It also provides an easy way to use metamask straight from your e2e tests.

For usage examples, feel free to take a look at kwenta, staking or synpress repository.

For additional custom commands and their examples, check here.

Features:

metamask support

ability to use latest metamask or lock it's version to avoid unexpected failures related to metamask update

supports multi-lang of metamask, it doesn't depend on any labels

synpress is fully tested

automatically waits for all XHR requests to be finished before tests are run

ability to fail e2e tests if there are any browser console error found during test run

types support for all additional custom commands

the best possible options set up in place to avoid flakiness

etherscan API helpers in place which for ex. allows to compare your transaction results with etherscan and check tx status

synthetix helpers in place which allows to interact with synthetix protocol programatically

👷 Example setup for eslint and tsconfig

Project structure:

project_dir └── src └── tests └── e2e └── .eslintrc.js └── tsconfig.json └── specs └── example-spec.js └── pages └── example-page.js

Create .eslintrc.js inside your tests folder ( /project_dir/tests/e2e ):

const path = require ( 'path' ); const synpressPath = path.join(process.cwd(), '/node_modules/@synthetixio/synpress' ); module .exports = { extends : ` ${synpressPath} /.eslintrc.js` , };

Create tsconfig.json inside your tests folder ( /project_dir/tests/e2e ):

{ "compilerOptions" : { "allowJs" : true , "baseUrl" : "../../node_modules" , "types" : [ "cypress" , "@types/puppeteer-core" , "@synthetixio/synpress/support" , "cypress-wait-until" , "@testing-library/cypress" ], "outDir" : "./output" }, "include" : [ "**/*.*" ] }

You're done! 🎉

If you would like to use custom paths for your tests and configs, feel free to mirror default synpress config and modify it for your needs. Then you can direct synpress to use it with --configFile flag.

For example: synpress run --configFile __tests__/e2e/customConfig.json

⚡ Important

Synpress doesn't seem to communicate with metamask properly if "chromeWebSecurity": false flag is set. More about it here.

Tests work only in headed mode because extensions are not supported in headless mode in puppeteer and Cypress. It's intended to be used in conjunction with xvfb on CI.

There is a global before() which runs metamask setup before all tests:

passes welcome page

imports wallet

changes network (defaults to kovan ) or creates custom network and changes to it (depending on your setup)

) or creates custom network and changes to it (depending on your setup) switches back to Cypress window and starts testing

It requires environmental variable called SECRET_WORDS to be present in following format => 'word1, word2, etc..' or private key in an environmental variable called PRIVATE_KEY .

To change default network ( kovan ), you can use NETWORK_NAME environmental variable, for example: NETWORK_NAME=rinkeby .

Available choices are: mainnet , ropsten , kovan , rinkeby , goerli and localhost .

To create and switch to custom network at metamask setup phase, use these:

NETWORK_NAME => ex: synthetix RPC_URL => ex: https://synthetix-node.io CHAIN_ID => ex: 123 SYMBOL (optional) => ex: SNX BLOCK_EXPLORER (optional) => ex: https://synthetix-explorer.io IS_TESTNET (optional) => ex: false

Metamask version is hardcoded and frequently updated under supervision to avoid a case when e2e tests break because of CSS classes changes in new version, so all you need is to keep synpress updated in your project. However, you can still override metamask with METAMASK_VERSION environmental variable, for example: METAMASK_VERSION=9.3.0 or METAMASK_VERSION=latest .

If you don't want to use environmental variables, you can modify setupMetamask() to following:

setupMetamask(secretWordsOrPrivateKey, network, password) , for example: setupMetamask('word1, word2, etc..', 'mainnet', 'password') .

You can also add and switch to custom network by passing an object instead of string inside setupMetamask(secretWordsOrPrivateKey, network, password) function for network parameter.

If you want to use Etherscan API helpers, you will have to provide Etherscan API key using ETHERSCAN_KEY enironmental variable.

To fail a test if there are any browser console errors, set FAIL_ON_ERROR to 1 or true .

Automatic waiting for XHR requests to finish before tests start can be turned off with CYPRESS_SKIP_RESOURCES_WAIT environmental variable, set it to 1 or true .

If you want to skip metamask extension installation or metamask setup, you can use SKIP_METAMASK_INSTALL and SKIP_METAMASK_SETUP separately. Both variables accept 1 or true .

🧪 Usage

synpress run to run tests

to run tests synpress open to open Cypress UI (may be bugged in some cases because it doesn't clear metamask state before each e2e test, please use synpress run )

Command line interface ( synpress help ):

Usage: synpress run [options] launch tests Options: -b, --browser <name> run on specified browser (default: "chrome") -c, --config <config> set configuration values, separate multiple values with a comma -cf, --configFile <path> specify a path to a JSON file where configuration values are set -e, --env <env=val> set environment variables, separate multiple values with comma -s, --spec <path or glob> run only provided spec files -ne, --noExit keep runner open after tests finish -pr, --project <path> run with specific project path -q, --quiet only test runner output in console -r, --reporter <reporter> specify mocha reporter -ro, --reporterOptions <options> specify mocha reporter options, separate multiple values with comma -r, --record [dashboard] record video of tests running after setting up your project to record -k, --key <key> [dashboard] set record key -p, --parallel [dashboard] run recorded specs in parallel across multiple machines -g, --group <name> [dashboard] group recorded tests together under a single run -t, --tag <name> [dashboard] add tags to dashboard for test run -h, --help display help for command

Usage: synpress open [options] launch test runner UI Options: -cf, --configFile <path> specify a path to a JSON file where configuration values are set -h, --help display help for command

🚢 Release process

Create PR from dev branch to master branch Merge it (new -beta version is automatically released) Run GitHub Action workflow named Release CI with patch|minor|major depending on your needs to promote your build.

Alternatively, instead of running GitHub Action for release, you can move on with manual release process:

Switch to master branch and pull latest changes Run npm run release:patch/minor/major command Keep dev branch up to date with master

Above actions will lead to: