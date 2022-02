Synerise Design System

React UI library inspired by Ant Design.

Features

Written in TypeScript with predictable static types.

Internationalization by react-intl

Styled-Components

How to use

Each component is installed separately. If you want to use one of them you have to use DSProvier first.

Step 1. - install Core

yarn add @ synerise / ds - core

Step 2. - install component (ex. Button)

yarn add @ synerise / ds - button

Step 3. - usage