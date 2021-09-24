Syncit

中文文档

Syncit, which refers to 'sync it', is a privacy-first co-browsing tool. It provides pixel-perfect, low-latency, low-bandwidth screen sharing, and remote control.

Currently, Syncit is at an early development stage. During this stage, API could be changed frequently.

For better improvement, feature requests and bug reports are welcomed.

Demo video

A talk about Syncit (in Chinese)

Guide

📚 Read Syncit guide here. 📚

Internal Design

Syncit uses rrweb under the hood to record mutations in the browser, implement screen sharing and remote control over it.

Please refer to the design doc for further details.