Popularity

Downloads/wk

289

GitHub Stars

265

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

Syncit

中文文档

I have joined Github Sponsors and highly appreciate your sponsorship.

Syncit, which refers to 'sync it', is a privacy-first co-browsing tool. It provides pixel-perfect, low-latency, low-bandwidth screen sharing, and remote control.

Currently, Syncit is at an early development stage. During this stage, API could be changed frequently.

For better improvement, feature requests and bug reports are welcomed.

Demo video

A talk about Syncit (in Chinese)

Guide

📚 Read Syncit guide here. 📚

Internal Design

Syncit uses rrweb under the hood to record mutations in the browser, implement screen sharing and remote control over it.

Please refer to the design doc for further details.

