openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@syncfusion/ej2-vue-base

by syncfusion

Syncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

9.7K

GitHub Stars

222

Maintenance

Last Commit

9d ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vue Component Library

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Read All Reviews
jimoquinn

Top Feedback

1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Highly Customizable
1Bleeding Edge
1Responsive Maintainers

Readme

Syncfusion Vue UI Components Library (Essential JS 2)

Syncfusion Vue UI Components library has been built from the ground up to be lightweight, responsive, modular and touch friendly. It offers 50+ UI components that every applications will ever need.

This is a commercial product and requires a paid license for possession or use. Syncfusion’s licensed software, including this component, is subject to the terms and conditions of Syncfusion's EULA (https://www.syncfusion.com/eula/es/). To acquire a license, you can purchase one at https://www.syncfusion.com/sales/products or start a free 30-day trial here (https://www.syncfusion.com/account/manage-trials/start-trials).

A free community license (https://www.syncfusion.com/products/communitylicense) is also available for companies and individuals whose organizations have less than $1 million USD in annual gross revenue and five or fewer developers.

Resources

  • Getting Started
  • View Online Demos
  • Product Page

    Framework highlights

    Lightweight and user friendly

    The entire Essential JS 2 framework is built from scratch to be lightweight and modular. Its footprint can be reduced further by including only the specific components and features your application requires.

    Modular architecture

    All components have been built as modules to enable selective referencing, so only the components and features you need are included in your application.

    Built for performance

    Performance is critical for delivering a good user experience. We ensure that all our components are designed and built to achieve the best performance possible.

    Responsive and touch friendly

    All Essential JS 2 controls are touch friendly and render adaptively based on the device they are on to provide optimal usage experience on phones, tablets and desktops.

    Stunning built-in themes

    Pixel-perfect built-in themes are available in material, bootstrap and fabric design. In addition, it comes with Accessible high-contrast theme and an online tool "Theme Studio" to customize the provided built-in themes.

    Globalization simplified

    Easily build applications to be used by a global audience in various language and culture settings.

    Stay current

    With our commitment to at least four major updates per year, you receive the most up-to-date functionality and new components in addition to monthly service packs and bug fixes. Custom patches are available as needed.

    Supported Frameworks

    The Essential JS 2 is also offered in following list of frameworks.
  • JavaScript
  • Angular
  • React
  • ASP.NET Core
  • ASP.NET MVC

    Showcase Applications

  • IT Asset Management

    Support

    Product support is available for through following mediums.
  • Creating incident in Syncfusion Direct-trac support system or Community forum.
  • New GitHub issue.
  • Ask your query in Stack Overflow with tag syncfusion and ej2.

    License

    Check the license detail here.

    Changelog

    Check the changelog here © Copyright 2020 Syncfusion, Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Syncfusion Essential Studio license and copyright applies to this distribution.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation1
Easy to Use1
Performant1
Highly Customizable1
Bleeding Edge1
Responsive Maintainers1
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Jim O'QuinnAustin, Tejas4 Ratings0 Reviews
August 13, 2020
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Highly Customizable
Responsive Maintainers
Bleeding Edge

NOTE: the license is free for all components if your company's revenue is less than $1M annually or if you're a non-profit. Can't say enough good about Syncfusion's VUE components. Have not used their Blazor, ASP.NET Core, ASP.NET MVC, ASP.NET Web Forms, good ole JavaScript, Angular, or React components so cannot say much about them. I have used several of the VueJS components; Grid, Word Processor, Heatmap Chart, Spreadsheet, Dropdown List and Multi-Select Dropdown and probably a few others here and there. The documentation and support are at a level I've not experienced in a long long time. The want you to ask questions. They want to provide demo code to solve your issue. Pretty incredible, so check it out. Once the remaining Syncfusion components are listed here on Openbase I'll provide a more in depth review on each of them. The Word Processor blew my mind so itching to post all the details! (which is a Microsoft Word clone as a VueJS component

1
ajithr

Alternatives

quasarQuasar Framework - Build high-performance VueJS user interfaces in record time
GitHub Stars
20K
Weekly Downloads
71K
User Rating
4.7/ 5
63
Top Feedback
20Great Documentation
19Easy to Use
18Performant
vuetify🐉 Material Component Framework for Vue
GitHub Stars
33K
Weekly Downloads
433K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
220
Top Feedback
31Great Documentation
31Easy to Use
16Highly Customizable
primevueNext Generation Vue UI Component Library
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
38K
User Rating
4.8/ 5
4
Top Feedback
4Easy to Use
3Great Documentation
3Highly Customizable
ant-design-vue🌈 An enterprise-class UI components based on Ant Design and Vue. 🐜
GitHub Stars
16K
Weekly Downloads
60K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
11
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Performant
quasar-frameworkQuasar Framework - Build high-performance VueJS user interfaces in record time
GitHub Stars
20K
Weekly Downloads
3K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
bootstrap-vueBootstrapVue provides one of the most comprehensive implementations of Bootstrap v4 for Vue.js. With extensive and automated WAI-ARIA accessibility markup.
GitHub Stars
14K
Weekly Downloads
372K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
53
Top Feedback
13Easy to Use
11Great Documentation
9Performant
See 29 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial