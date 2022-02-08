The Syncfusion JavaScript UI controls library is the only suite that you will ever need to build an application since it contains over 65 high-performance, lightweight, modular, and responsive UI components in a single package.

Screens of showcase applications created using Syncfusion Essential JS 2 UI controls

Table of Contents

Framework highlights

Lightweight and user friendly

The entire Essential JS 2 framework is built from scratch to be lightweight and modular. Its footprint can be reduced further by including only the specific components and features your application requires.

Modular architecture

All components have been built as modules to enable selective referencing, so only the components and features you need are included in your application.

Built for performance

Performance is critical for delivering a good user experience. We ensure that all our components are designed and built to achieve the best performance possible.

Responsive and touch friendly

All Essential JS 2 controls are touch friendly and render adaptively based on the device they are on to provide optimal usage experience on phones, tablets and desktops.

Stunning built-in themes

Pixel-perfect built-in themes are available in material, bootstrap and fabric design. In addition, it comes with Accessible high-contrast theme and an online tool "Theme Studio" to customize the provided built-in themes.

Globalization simplified

Easily build applications to be used by a global audience in various language and culture settings.

Stay current

With our commitment to at least four major updates per year, you receive the most up-to-date functionality and new components in addition to monthly service packs and bug fixes. Custom patches are available as needed.

Control List

Grids

Editors

Dropdowns

Inputs

Data Visualization

Calendars

Navigation

Buttons

Layout

Notification

Forms

Viewer

Showcase Applications

## Supported Frameworks





Appointment Planner





Diagram Builder





Stock Chart





IT Asset Management





Expense Tracker





Web Mail





Loan Calculator





Health Tracker





Task Planner

Resources

Release Notes

Please refer this link

License

This is a commercial product and requires a paid license for possession or use. Syncfusion’s licensed software, including this component, is subject to the terms and conditions of Syncfusion's EULA (https://www.syncfusion.com/eula/es/). To acquire a license, you can purchase one at https://www.syncfusion.com/sales/products or start a free 30-day trial here (https://www.syncfusion.com/account/manage-trials/start-trials). A free community license (https://www.syncfusion.com/products/communitylicense) is also available for companies and individuals whose organizations have less than $1 million USD in annual gross revenue and five or fewer developers. © Copyright 2021 Syncfusion, Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Syncfusion Essential Studio license and copyright applies to this distribution.