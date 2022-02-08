Syncfusion React UI Components library has been built from the ground up to be lightweight, responsive, modular and touch friendly. It offers 50+ UI components that every applications will ever need.
This is a commercial product and requires a paid license for possession or use. Syncfusion’s licensed software, including this component, is subject to the terms and conditions of Syncfusion's EULA (https://www.syncfusion.com/eula/es/). To acquire a license, you can purchase one at https://www.syncfusion.com/sales/products or start a free 30-day trial here (https://www.syncfusion.com/account/manage-trials/start-trials).
A free community license (https://www.syncfusion.com/products/communitylicense) is also available for companies and individuals whose organizations have less than $1 million USD in annual gross revenue and five or fewer developers.
Framework highlights
The entire Essential JS 2 framework is built from scratch to be lightweight and modular. Its footprint can be reduced further by including only the specific components and features your application requires. Lightweight and user friendly
All components have been built as modules to enable selective referencing, so only the components and features you need are included in your application. Modular architecture
Performance is critical for delivering a good user experience. We ensure that all our components are designed and built to achieve the best performance possible. Built for performance
All Essential JS 2 controls are touch friendly and render adaptively based on the device they are on to provide optimal usage experience on phones, tablets and desktops. Responsive and touch friendly
Pixel-perfect built-in themes are available in material, bootstrap and fabric design. In addition, it comes with Accessible high-contrast theme and an online tool " Stunning built-in themesTheme Studio" to customize the provided built-in themes.
Easily build applications to be used by a global audience in various language and culture settings. Globalization simplified
With our commitment to at least four major updates per year, you receive the most up-to-date functionality and new components in addition to monthly service packs and bug fixes. Custom patches are available as needed. Stay current
