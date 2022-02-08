openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@syncfusion/ej2-react-treegrid

by syncfusion

Syncfusion React UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight react UI controls for building modern web applications.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

782

GitHub Stars

211

Maintenance

Last Commit

11d ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Grid, React Tree

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Syncfusion React UI Components Library (Essential JS 2)

Syncfusion React UI Components library has been built from the ground up to be lightweight, responsive, modular and touch friendly. It offers 50+ UI components that every applications will ever need.

This is a commercial product and requires a paid license for possession or use. Syncfusion’s licensed software, including this component, is subject to the terms and conditions of Syncfusion's EULA (https://www.syncfusion.com/eula/es/). To acquire a license, you can purchase one at https://www.syncfusion.com/sales/products or start a free 30-day trial here (https://www.syncfusion.com/account/manage-trials/start-trials).

A free community license (https://www.syncfusion.com/products/communitylicense) is also available for companies and individuals whose organizations have less than $1 million USD in annual gross revenue and five or fewer developers.

Resources

  • Getting Started
  • View Online Demos
  • Product Page

    Framework highlights

    Lightweight and user friendly

    The entire Essential JS 2 framework is built from scratch to be lightweight and modular. Its footprint can be reduced further by including only the specific components and features your application requires.

    Modular architecture

    All components have been built as modules to enable selective referencing, so only the components and features you need are included in your application.

    Built for performance

    Performance is critical for delivering a good user experience. We ensure that all our components are designed and built to achieve the best performance possible.

    Responsive and touch friendly

    All Essential JS 2 controls are touch friendly and render adaptively based on the device they are on to provide optimal usage experience on phones, tablets and desktops.

    Stunning built-in themes

    Pixel-perfect built-in themes are available in material, bootstrap and fabric design. In addition, it comes with Accessible high-contrast theme and an online tool "Theme Studio" to customize the provided built-in themes.

    Globalization simplified

    Easily build applications to be used by a global audience in various language and culture settings.

    Stay current

    With our commitment to at least four major updates per year, you receive the most up-to-date functionality and new components in addition to monthly service packs and bug fixes. Custom patches are available as needed.

    Supported Frameworks

    The Essential JS 2 is also offered in following list of frameworks.
  • JavaScript
  • Angular
  • Vue.js
  • ASP.NET Core
  • ASP.NET MVC

    Support

    Product support is available for through following mediums.
  • Creating incident in Syncfusion Direct-trac support system or Community forum.
  • New GitHub issue.
  • Ask your query in Stack Overflow with tag syncfusion and ej2.

    License

    Check the license detail here.

    Changelog

    Check the changelog here © Copyright 2020 Syncfusion, Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Syncfusion Essential Studio license and copyright applies to this distribution.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

ag-grid-reactThe best JavaScript Data Table for building Enterprise Applications. Supports React / Angular / Vue / Plain JavaScript.
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
153K
User Rating
4.4/ 5
5
Top Feedback
5Great Documentation
4Easy to Use
3Performant
handsontableJavaScript data grid with a spreadsheet look & feel. Works with React, Angular, and Vue. Supported by the Handsontable team ⚡
GitHub Stars
16K
Weekly Downloads
85K
User Rating
4.8/ 5
10
Top Feedback
4Performant
2Bleeding Edge
1Great Documentation
rv
react-virtuosoThe most powerful virtual list component for React
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
129K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
4
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Performant
2Easy to Use
react-grid-layoutA draggable and resizable grid layout with responsive breakpoints, for React.
GitHub Stars
15K
Weekly Downloads
304K
User Rating
4.9/ 5
7
Top Feedback
5Great Documentation
5Easy to Use
2Performant
gridstackBuild interactive dashboards in minutes.
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
63K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Highly Customizable
1Hard to Use
rv
react-virtualizedReact components for efficiently rendering large lists and tabular data
GitHub Stars
23K
Weekly Downloads
919K
User Rating
4.7/ 5
53
Top Feedback
7Great Documentation
6Highly Customizable
4Bleeding Edge
See 35 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial