@syncfusion/ej2-material-theme

by syncfusion

Syncfusion JavaScript UI controls library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight HTML5 UI controls for building modern web applications.

Downloads/wk

1.3K

GitHub Stars

286

Maintenance

Last Commit

10d ago

Contributors

15

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Syncfusion Inc. Syncfusion JavaScript UI Controls Library

npm  license

The Syncfusion JavaScript UI controls library is the only suite that you will ever need to build an application since it contains over 65 high-performance, lightweight, modular, and responsive UI components in a single package.

Screens of showcase applications

Screens of showcase applications created using Syncfusion Essential JS 2 UI controls

Table of Contents

Framework highlights

Lightweight and user friendly

The entire Essential JS 2 framework is built from scratch to be lightweight and modular. Its footprint can be reduced further by including only the specific components and features your application requires.

Modular architecture

All components have been built as modules to enable selective referencing, so only the components and features you need are included in your application.

Built for performance

Performance is critical for delivering a good user experience. We ensure that all our components are designed and built to achieve the best performance possible.

Responsive and touch friendly

All Essential JS 2 controls are touch friendly and render adaptively based on the device they are on to provide optimal usage experience on phones, tablets and desktops.

Stunning built-in themes

Pixel-perfect built-in themes are available in material, bootstrap and fabric design. In addition, it comes with Accessible high-contrast theme and an online tool "Theme Studio" to customize the provided built-in themes.

Globalization simplified

Easily build applications to be used by a global audience in various language and culture settings.

Stay current

With our commitment to at least four major updates per year, you receive the most up-to-date functionality and new components in addition to monthly service packs and bug fixes. Custom patches are available as needed.

Control List

Grids

Data Grid npm package @syncfusion/ej2-grids      code coverage of @syncfusion/ej2-grids Source Live demo Documentation
Pivot Table npm package @syncfusion/ej2-pivotview      code coverage of @syncfusion/ej2-pivotview Source Live demo Documentation
Spreadsheet npm package @syncfusion/ej2-spreadsheet      code coverage of @syncfusion/ej2-spreadsheet Source Live demo Documentation
Tree Grid npm package @syncfusion/ej2-treegrid      code coverage of @syncfusion/ej2-treegrid Source Live demo Documentation

Editors

Rich Text Editor npm package @syncfusion/ej2-richtexteditor      code coverage of @syncfusion/ej2-richtexteditor Source Live demo Documentation
Word Processor npm package @syncfusion/ej2-documenteditor      code coverage of @syncfusion/ej2-documenteditor Source Live demo Documentation
AutoComplete npm package @syncfusion/ej2-dropdowns      code coverage of @syncfusion/ej2-dropdowns Source Live demo Documentation
ComboBox Source Live demo Documentation
Dropdown List Source Live demo Documentation
Dropdown Tree Source Live demo Documentation
List Box Source Live demo Documentation
MultiSelect Dropdown Source Live demo Documentation

Inputs

Checkbox npm package @syncfusion/ej2-buttons      code coverage of @syncfusion/ej2-buttons Source Live demo Documentation
Radio Button Source Live demo Documentation
Toggle Switch Button Source Live demo Documentation
Color Picker npm package @syncfusion/ej2-inputs      code coverage of @syncfusion/ej2-inputs Source Live demo Documentation
File Upload Source Live demo Documentation
Form Validation Source Live demo Documentation
Input Mask Source Live demo Documentation
Numeric Textbox Source Live demo Documentation
Range Slider Source Live demo Documentation
TextBox Source Live demo Documentation

Data Visualization

Barcode Generator npm package @syncfusion/ej2-barcode-generator      code coverage of @syncfusion/ej2-barcode-generator Source Live demo Documentation
Circular Gauge npm package @syncfusion/ej2-circulargauge      code coverage of @syncfusion/ej2-circulargauge Source Live demo Documentation
Diagram npm package @syncfusion/ej2-diagrams      code coverage of @syncfusion/ej2-diagrams Source Live demo Documentation
HeatMap Chart npm package @syncfusion/ej2-heatmap      code coverage of @syncfusion/ej2-heatmap Source Live demo Documentation
Kanban npm package @syncfusion/ej2-kanban      code coverage of @syncfusion/ej2-kanban Source Live demo Documentation
Linear Gauge npm package @syncfusion/ej2-lineargauge      code coverage of @syncfusion/ej2-lineargauge Source Live demo Documentation
Maps npm package @syncfusion/ej2-maps      code coverage of @syncfusion/ej2-maps Source Live demo Documentation
TreeMap npm package @syncfusion/ej2-treemap      code coverage of @syncfusion/ej2-treemap Source Live demo Documentation
Bullet Chart npm package @syncfusion/ej2-charts      code coverage of @syncfusion/ej2-charts Source Live demo Documentation
Charts Source Live demo Documentation
Range Selector Source Live demo Documentation
Smith Chart Source Live demo Documentation
Sparkline Charts Source Live demo Documentation
Stock Chart Source Live demo Documentation

Calendars

Calendar npm package @syncfusion/ej2-calendars      code coverage of @syncfusion/ej2-calendars Source Live demo Documentation
DatePicker Source Live demo Documentation
DateRangePicker Source Live demo Documentation
DateTime Picker Source Live demo Documentation
TimePicker Source Live demo Documentation
Gantt Chart npm package @syncfusion/ej2-gantt      code coverage of @syncfusion/ej2-gantt Source Live demo Documentation
Scheduler npm package @syncfusion/ej2-schedule      code coverage of @syncfusion/ej2-schedule Source Live demo Documentation
Accordion npm package @syncfusion/ej2-navigations      code coverage of @syncfusion/ej2-navigations Source Live demo Documentation
Context Menu Source Live demo Documentation
Menu Bar Source Live demo Documentation
Sidebar Source Live demo Documentation
Tabs Source Live demo Documentation
Toolbar Source Live demo Documentation
TreeView Source Live demo Documentation
File Manager npm package @syncfusion/ej2-filemanager      code coverage of @syncfusion/ej2-filemanager Source Live demo Documentation

Buttons

Button npm package @syncfusion/ej2-buttons      code coverage of @syncfusion/ej2-buttons Source Live demo Documentation
Chips Source Live demo Documentation
Button Group npm package @syncfusion/ej2-splitbuttons      code coverage of @syncfusion/ej2-splitbuttons Source Live demo Documentation
Dropdown Menu Source Live demo Documentation
Progress Button Source Live demo Documentation
Split Button Source Live demo Documentation

Layout

Avatar npm package @syncfusion/ej2-layouts      code coverage of @syncfusion/ej2-layouts Styles Live demo Documentation
Card Styles Live demo Documentation
Dashboard Layout Source Live demo Documentation
Splitter Source Live demo Documentation
Dialog npm package @syncfusion/ej2-popups      code coverage of @syncfusion/ej2-popups Source Live demo Documentation
Tooltip Source Live demo Documentation
ListView npm package @syncfusion/ej2-lists      code coverage of @syncfusion/ej2-lists Source Live demo Documentation

Notification

Badge npm package @syncfusion/ej2-notifications      code coverage of @syncfusion/ej2-notifications Styles Live demo Documentation
Toast Source Live demo Documentation
Progress Bar npm package @syncfusion/ej2-progressbar      code coverage of @syncfusion/ej2-progressbar Source Live demo Documentation

Forms

In-place Editor npm package @syncfusion/ej2-inplace-editor      code coverage of @syncfusion/ej2-inplace-editor Source Live demo Documentation
Query Builder UI npm package @syncfusion/ej2-querybuilder      code coverage of @syncfusion/ej2-querybuilder Source Live demo Documentation

Viewer

PDF Viewer npm package @syncfusion/ej2-pdfviewer      code coverage of @syncfusion/ej2-pdfviewer Source Live demo Documentation
## Supported Frameworks

     Angular    
       React      
       Vue         
  ASP.NET Core  
  ASP.NET MVC  
      Blazor      

Showcase Applications

Appointment Planner

Appointment Planner



Diagram Builder

Diagram Builder



Stock Chart

Stock Chart



IT Asset Management

IT Asset Management



Expense Tracker

Expense Tracker



Web Mail

Web Mail



Loan Calculator

Loan Calculator



Health Tracker

Health Tracker



Task Planner

Task Planner



Resources

Release Notes

Please refer this link

License

This is a commercial product and requires a paid license for possession or use. Syncfusion’s licensed software, including this component, is subject to the terms and conditions of Syncfusion's EULA (https://www.syncfusion.com/eula/es/). To acquire a license, you can purchase one at https://www.syncfusion.com/sales/products or start a free 30-day trial here (https://www.syncfusion.com/account/manage-trials/start-trials). A free community license (https://www.syncfusion.com/products/communitylicense) is also available for companies and individuals whose organizations have less than $1 million USD in annual gross revenue and five or fewer developers. © Copyright 2021 Syncfusion, Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Syncfusion Essential Studio license and copyright applies to this distribution.

