Locale translations for Essential JS 2 components in multiple languages.

Currently supported localization languages

Culture-Code Language ar-AE Arabic - United Arab Emirates ar Arabic - Arabia cs Czech - Czech Republic da Danish - Denmark de German - Germany en-GB English - United Kingdom en-US English - United States es Spanish - Spain fa Farsi - Iran fi Finnish - Finland fr French - France he Hebrew - Israel hr Croatian - Croatia hu Hungarian - Hungary id Indonesian is Icelandic - Iceland it Italian - Italy ja Japanese - Japan ko Korean - Korea ms Malay - Malaysia nb Norwegian (Bokmål) - Norway nl Dutch - The Netherlands pl Polish - Poland pt Portuguese - Portugal ro Romanian - Romania ru Russian - Russia sk Slovak - Slovakia sv Swedish - Sweden th Thai - Thailand tr Turkish - Turkey vi Vietnamese - Vietnam zh Chinese - China

How to load locale text for Essential JS 2 components

To load translation object in Essential JS 2 components, you can load locale object in L10.load function from ej.base. For example, In the below code snippet we have loaded the locale file for Arabic culture.

ej.base.setCulture( 'ar-AE' ); var ajax = new ej.base.Ajax( '/src/ar-AE.json' , 'GET' , true ); ajax.onSuccess = function ( value ) { ej.base.L10n.load(value); }; ajax.send();

How to load locale globally in typescript

Importing from json files with typescript you first need to enable the resolveJsonModule flag. Either by adding it to your tsconfig.json or directly as argument to the compiler.

It is important to use a plain object! Passing EJ2_LOCALE directly will not work for the L10n.load() method.