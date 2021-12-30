openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@syncfusion/ej2-locale

by syncfusion
19.3.53 (see all)

Translation texts for Essential JS 2 components in multiple languages

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.1K

GitHub Stars

19

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

30

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

ej2-locale

Locale translations for Essential JS 2 components in multiple languages.

Currently supported localization languages

Culture-CodeLanguage
ar-AEArabic - United Arab Emirates
arArabic - Arabia
csCzech - Czech Republic
daDanish - Denmark
deGerman - Germany
en-GBEnglish - United Kingdom
en-USEnglish - United States
esSpanish - Spain
faFarsi - Iran
fiFinnish - Finland
frFrench - France
heHebrew - Israel
hrCroatian - Croatia
huHungarian - Hungary
idIndonesian
isIcelandic - Iceland
itItalian - Italy
jaJapanese - Japan
koKorean - Korea
msMalay - Malaysia
nbNorwegian (Bokmål) - Norway
nlDutch - The Netherlands
plPolish - Poland
ptPortuguese - Portugal
roRomanian - Romania
ruRussian - Russia
skSlovak - Slovakia
svSwedish - Sweden
thThai - Thailand
trTurkish - Turkey
viVietnamese - Vietnam
zhChinese - China

How to load locale text for Essential JS 2 components

To load translation object in Essential JS 2 components, you can load locale object in L10.load function from ej.base. For example, In the below code snippet we have loaded the locale file for Arabic culture.

ej.base.setCulture('ar-AE');
var ajax = new ej.base.Ajax('/src/ar-AE.json', 'GET', true);
ajax.onSuccess = function (value) {
        //Assigning locale text value for Essential JS 2 components
        ej.base.L10n.load(value);
    };
ajax.send();

How to load locale globally in typescript

Importing from json files with typescript you first need to enable the resolveJsonModule flag. Either by adding it to your tsconfig.json or directly as argument to the compiler.
It is important to use a plain object! Passing EJ2_LOCALE directly will not work for the L10n.load() method.

import * as EJ2_LOCALE from "../../node_modules/@syncfusion/ej2-locale/src/de.json";
L10n.load({ de: EJ2_LOCALE.de });
setCulture("de");

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial