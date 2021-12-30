Locale translations for Essential JS 2 components in multiple languages.
|Culture-Code
|Language
|ar-AE
|Arabic - United Arab Emirates
|ar
|Arabic - Arabia
|cs
|Czech - Czech Republic
|da
|Danish - Denmark
|de
|German - Germany
|en-GB
|English - United Kingdom
|en-US
|English - United States
|es
|Spanish - Spain
|fa
|Farsi - Iran
|fi
|Finnish - Finland
|fr
|French - France
|he
|Hebrew - Israel
|hr
|Croatian - Croatia
|hu
|Hungarian - Hungary
|id
|Indonesian
|is
|Icelandic - Iceland
|it
|Italian - Italy
|ja
|Japanese - Japan
|ko
|Korean - Korea
|ms
|Malay - Malaysia
|nb
|Norwegian (Bokmål) - Norway
|nl
|Dutch - The Netherlands
|pl
|Polish - Poland
|pt
|Portuguese - Portugal
|ro
|Romanian - Romania
|ru
|Russian - Russia
|sk
|Slovak - Slovakia
|sv
|Swedish - Sweden
|th
|Thai - Thailand
|tr
|Turkish - Turkey
|vi
|Vietnamese - Vietnam
|zh
|Chinese - China
To load translation object in Essential JS 2 components, you can load locale object in L10.load function from ej.base. For example, In the below code snippet we have loaded the locale file for Arabic culture.
ej.base.setCulture('ar-AE');
var ajax = new ej.base.Ajax('/src/ar-AE.json', 'GET', true);
ajax.onSuccess = function (value) {
//Assigning locale text value for Essential JS 2 components
ej.base.L10n.load(value);
};
ajax.send();
Importing from json files with typescript you first need to enable the
resolveJsonModule flag. Either by adding it to your tsconfig.json or directly as argument to the compiler.
It is important to use a plain object! Passing EJ2_LOCALE directly will not work for the
L10n.load() method.
import * as EJ2_LOCALE from "../../node_modules/@syncfusion/ej2-locale/src/de.json";
L10n.load({ de: EJ2_LOCALE.de });
setCulture("de");