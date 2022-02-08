openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@syncfusion/ej2-angular-inputs

by syncfusion

Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

6.9K

GitHub Stars

191

Maintenance

Last Commit

9d ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Angular Textfield, Angular Color Picker, Angular Forms, Angular Validated/Masked Input, Angular File Uploader, Angular Range Slider

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

Syncfusion Angular UI Components Library (Essential JS 2)

Syncfusion Angular UI Components library has been built from the ground up to be lightweight, responsive, modular and touch friendly. It offers 50+ UI components that every applications will ever need.

This is a commercial product and requires a paid license for possession or use. Syncfusion’s licensed software, including this component, is subject to the terms and conditions of Syncfusion's EULA (https://www.syncfusion.com/eula/es/). To acquire a license, you can purchase one at https://www.syncfusion.com/sales/products or start a free 30-day trial here (https://www.syncfusion.com/account/manage-trials/start-trials).

A free community license (https://www.syncfusion.com/products/communitylicense) is also available for companies and individuals whose organizations have less than $1 million USD in annual gross revenue and five or fewer developers.

Resources

  • Getting Started
  • View Online Demos
  • Product Page

    Framework highlights

    Lightweight and user friendly

    The entire Essential JS 2 framework is built from scratch to be lightweight and modular. Its footprint can be reduced further by including only the specific components and features your application requires.

    Modular architecture

    All components have been built as modules to enable selective referencing, so only the components and features you need are included in your application.

    Built for performance

    Performance is critical for delivering a good user experience. We ensure that all our components are designed and built to achieve the best performance possible.

    Responsive and touch friendly

    All Essential JS 2 controls are touch friendly and render adaptively based on the device they are on to provide optimal usage experience on phones, tablets and desktops.

    Stunning built-in themes

    Pixel-perfect built-in themes are available in material, bootstrap and fabric design. In addition, it comes with Accessible high-contrast theme and an online tool "Theme Studio" to customize the provided built-in themes.

    Globalization simplified

    Easily build applications to be used by a global audience in various language and culture settings.

    Stay current

    With our commitment to at least four major updates per year, you receive the most up-to-date functionality and new components in addition to monthly service packs and bug fixes. Custom patches are available as needed.

    Supported Frameworks

    The Syncfusion Essential JS 2 is also offered in following list of frameworks.
  • JavaScript
  • React
  • Vue.js
  • ASP.NET Core
  • ASP.NET MVC

    Showcase Applications

  • Diagram Builder
  • Expense Tracker
  • Loan Calculator
  • Stock Chart
  • Web Mail

    Support

    Product support is available for through following mediums.
  • Creating incident in Syncfusion Direct-trac support system or Community forum.
  • New GitHub issue.
  • Ask your query in Stack Overflow with tag syncfusion and ej2.

    License

    Check the license detail here.

    Changelog

    Check the changelog here © Copyright 2020 Syncfusion, Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Syncfusion Essential Studio license and copyright applies to this distribution.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
MallikaRKChennai1 Rating0 Reviews
1 month ago

Alternatives

nsh
ngx-show-hide-passwordAngular - Form Input: Add split input button to password or text input. Toggles input type between "text" and "password".
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
2K
angular-weblineindia-emailAngularJS based Email component, provides option to add single / multiple email input field with validation. The email value is automatically validated on blur event. You can change validation message using props. You can also disable email field using disable props.
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
8

Tutorials

Tutorial
ej2.syncfusion.com6 days agoGetting started with Angular TextBox component - SyncfusionCheckout and learn about getting started with Angular TextBox component of Syncfusion Essential JS 2, and more details.
@syncfusion/ej2-angular-inputs examples - CodeSandbox
codesandbox.io@syncfusion/ej2-angular-inputs examples - CodeSandboxLearn how to use @syncfusion/ej2-angular-inputs by viewing and forking @syncfusion/ej2-angular-inputs example apps on CodeSandbox
@syncfusion/ej2-angular-inputs NPM | npm.io
npm.ioin 16 years@syncfusion/ej2-angular-inputs NPM | npm.ionpm.io is an NPM packages aggregator and search engine designed to make your node package search fast, smooth and simple.
@syncfusion/ej2-angular-inputs on NPM
libraries.io2 days ago@syncfusion/ej2-angular-inputs on NPMDiscover open source packages, modules and frameworks you can use in your code
Develop Stunning Applications Easily with Syncfusion - This Dot Labs
www.thisdot.co2 years agoDevelop Stunning Applications Easily with Syncfusion - This Dot LabsSyncfusion is a software framework vendor providing the best UI components for software developers since 2001. Our main focus as developers is to build and…