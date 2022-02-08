openbase logo
@syncfusion/ej2-angular-calendars

by syncfusion

Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.

Readme

Syncfusion Angular UI Components Library (Essential JS 2)

Syncfusion Angular UI Components library has been built from the ground up to be lightweight, responsive, modular and touch friendly. It offers 50+ UI components that every applications will ever need.

This is a commercial product and requires a paid license for possession or use. Syncfusion’s licensed software, including this component, is subject to the terms and conditions of Syncfusion's EULA (https://www.syncfusion.com/eula/es/). To acquire a license, you can purchase one at https://www.syncfusion.com/sales/products or start a free 30-day trial here (https://www.syncfusion.com/account/manage-trials/start-trials).

A free community license (https://www.syncfusion.com/products/communitylicense) is also available for companies and individuals whose organizations have less than $1 million USD in annual gross revenue and five or fewer developers.

Resources

  • Getting Started
  • View Online Demos
  • Product Page

    Framework highlights

    Lightweight and user friendly

    The entire Essential JS 2 framework is built from scratch to be lightweight and modular. Its footprint can be reduced further by including only the specific components and features your application requires.

    Modular architecture

    All components have been built as modules to enable selective referencing, so only the components and features you need are included in your application.

    Built for performance

    Performance is critical for delivering a good user experience. We ensure that all our components are designed and built to achieve the best performance possible.

    Responsive and touch friendly

    All Essential JS 2 controls are touch friendly and render adaptively based on the device they are on to provide optimal usage experience on phones, tablets and desktops.

    Stunning built-in themes

    Pixel-perfect built-in themes are available in material, bootstrap and fabric design. In addition, it comes with Accessible high-contrast theme and an online tool "Theme Studio" to customize the provided built-in themes.

    Globalization simplified

    Easily build applications to be used by a global audience in various language and culture settings.

    Stay current

    With our commitment to at least four major updates per year, you receive the most up-to-date functionality and new components in addition to monthly service packs and bug fixes. Custom patches are available as needed.

    Supported Frameworks

    The Syncfusion Essential JS 2 is also offered in following list of frameworks.
  • JavaScript
  • React
  • Vue.js
  • ASP.NET Core
  • ASP.NET MVC

    Showcase Applications

  • Diagram Builder
  • Expense Tracker
  • Loan Calculator
  • Stock Chart
  • Web Mail

    Support

    Product support is available for through following mediums.
  • Creating incident in Syncfusion Direct-trac support system or Community forum.
  • New GitHub issue.
  • Ask your query in Stack Overflow with tag syncfusion and ej2.

    License

    Check the license detail here.

    Changelog

    Check the changelog here © Copyright 2020 Syncfusion, Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Syncfusion Essential Studio license and copyright applies to this distribution.

