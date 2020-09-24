A simple winston transport that logs your errors to sentry.

This transport is for winston 3.x and uses the new @sentry/node SDK instead of Raven.

Installation

npm install --save @ synapsestudios / winston - sentry

Usage

Follow the steps in sentry's docs to set up your node sdk. The transport doesn't set up the sentry SDK for you in case you want to make any of your own sentry calls outside of the context of winston.

Initialize the transport and tell winston about it like this:

const winston = require ( 'winston' ); const SentryTransport = require ( '@synapsestudios/winston-sentry' ); const Sentry = require ( '@sentry/node' ); Sentry.init({ }); module .exports = new winston.Logger({ transports : [ new SentryTransport({ Sentry }), ] });

Logging behavior