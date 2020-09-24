openbase logo
@synapsestudios/winston-sentry

by synapsestudios
2.1.0 (see all)

Winston transport for sentry

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Downloads/wk

1.3K

GitHub Stars

14

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

winston-sentry

CircleCI

A simple winston transport that logs your errors to sentry.

This transport is for winston 3.x and uses the new @sentry/node SDK instead of Raven.

Installation

npm install --save @synapsestudios/winston-sentry

Usage

Follow the steps in sentry's docs to set up your node sdk. The transport doesn't set up the sentry SDK for you in case you want to make any of your own sentry calls outside of the context of winston.

Initialize the transport and tell winston about it like this:

const winston = require('winston');
const SentryTransport = require('@synapsestudios/winston-sentry');
const Sentry = require('@sentry/node');

Sentry.init({
  /* sentry init values */
});


module.exports = new winston.Logger({
  transports: [
    /* ... your other transports */
    new SentryTransport({ Sentry }),
  ]
});

Logging behavior

Whenever an error with level fatal or error are logged with your winston logger that error will also be logged to sentry.

