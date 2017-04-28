A combined implementation of react-dropzone and react-cropper (Cropper.js) for front-end image upload/validation/cropping.

Demo

A demo is available at https://synapsestudios.github.io/react-drop-n-crop/

Usage

Installing via CLI

yarn add @synapsestudios/react-drop-n-crop npm install --save @synapsestudios/react-drop-n-crop

Importing JS

import DropNCrop from '@synapsestudios/react-drop-n-crop' ;

Importing CSS

import '@synapsestudios/react-drop-n-crop/lib/react-drop-n-crop.min.css' ; import '@synapsestudios/react-drop-n-crop/lib/react-drop-n-crop.css' ;

Using Stylus

If you are using Stylus you can import the .styl file into your build:

@import '@synapsestudios/react-drop-n-crop/lib/react-drop-n-crop.styl' ;

! See the Stylus Variables section below for variables/details.

Using with an ES6 Class and React Component State

import React, { Component } from 'react' ; import DropNCrop from '@synapsestudios/react-drop-n-crop' ; import '@synapsestudios/react-drop-n-crop/lib/react-drop-n-crop.min.css' ; class SetStateExample extends Component { state = { result : null , filename : null , filetype : null , src : null , error : null , }; onChange = value => { this .setState(value); }; render() { return < DropNCrop onChange = {this.onChange} value = {this.state} /> ; } } export default SetStateExample;

API

Required Props

DropNCrop is built as a controlled component. The following props must be supplied to the component:

onChange is the callback function invoked when an image is dropped or cropped. onChange returns an object (in the shape of value below).

onChange: PropTypes.func.isRequired,

value is the object passed back from the onChange function. It must be in the following shape:

value: PropTypes.shape({ result : PropTypes.string, filename : PropTypes.string, filetype : PropTypes.string, src : PropTypes.string, error : PropTypes.string, }).isRequired,

Optional Props

canvasHeight is a string for the container inline style height property.

canvasHeight: PropTypes.string,

canvasWidth is a string for the container inline style width property.

canvasWidth: PropTypes.string,

className is a string for the outermost container class name.

className: PropTypes.string,

cropperOptions is an object for customizing the cropper component. Lists of available options can be found here: https://github.com/roadmanfong/react-cropper

cropperOptions: PropTypes.object,

maxFileSize is a maximum number (in bytes) for file upload validation.

maxFileSize: PropTypes.object,

allowedFileTypes is an array (of strings) of valid MIME types for file upload validation.

allowedFileTypes: PropTypes.array,

Stylus Variables

react-drop-n-crop comes with a set of stylus variables that can be overridden to add your own project-specific theming, as shown below:

$drop -n-crop--primary- color = $your -project-primary-color; $drop -n-crop--error- color = $your -project-error-color; $drop -n-crop--body- color = $your -project-body-color; $drop -n-crop--heading- color = $your -project-heading-color; $drop -n-crop--input- background-color = $your -project-background-color; $drop -n-crop--input- border-color = $your -project-border-color; @import '@synapsestudios.com/react-drop-n-crop/css/react-drop-n-crop.styl' ;

Contributing

To run the project on your own computer: