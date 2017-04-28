openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@synapsestudios/react-drop-n-crop

by synapsestudios
0.2.0 (see all)

An opinionated implementation of react-dropzone and react-cropper

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

442

GitHub Stars

17

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

@synapsestudios/react-drop-n-crop

A combined implementation of react-dropzone and react-cropper (Cropper.js) for front-end image upload/validation/cropping.

npm version react-drop-n-crop dependencies react-drop-n-crop peer dependencies

Demo

A demo is available at https://synapsestudios.github.io/react-drop-n-crop/

Usage

Installing via CLI

// yarn
yarn add @synapsestudios/react-drop-n-crop

// npm
npm install --save @synapsestudios/react-drop-n-crop

Importing JS

import DropNCrop from '@synapsestudios/react-drop-n-crop';

Importing CSS

// Minified, autoprefixed css
import '@synapsestudios/react-drop-n-crop/lib/react-drop-n-crop.min.css';

// Not-minified, not-autoprefixed css
import '@synapsestudios/react-drop-n-crop/lib/react-drop-n-crop.css';

Using Stylus

If you are using Stylus you can import the .styl file into your build:

@import '@synapsestudios/react-drop-n-crop/lib/react-drop-n-crop.styl';

! See the Stylus Variables section below for variables/details.

Using with an ES6 Class and React Component State

import React, { Component } from 'react';
import DropNCrop from '@synapsestudios/react-drop-n-crop';
import '@synapsestudios/react-drop-n-crop/lib/react-drop-n-crop.min.css';

class SetStateExample extends Component {
  state = {
    result: null,
    filename: null,
    filetype: null,
    src: null,
    error: null,
  };

  onChange = value => {
    this.setState(value);
  };

  render() {
    return <DropNCrop onChange={this.onChange} value={this.state} />;
  }
}

export default SetStateExample;

API

Required Props

DropNCrop is built as a controlled component. The following props must be supplied to the component:

onChange: (required)

onChange is the callback function invoked when an image is dropped or cropped. onChange returns an object (in the shape of value below).

onChange: PropTypes.func.isRequired,

value: (required)

value is the object passed back from the onChange function. It must be in the following shape:

value: PropTypes.shape({
  result: PropTypes.string, // Resulting DataURL from Cropper.js crop box
  filename: PropTypes.string, // Original filename from uploaded file
  filetype: PropTypes.string, // Original MIME type from uploaded file
  src: PropTypes.string, // Original DataURL from the FileReader.result
  error: PropTypes.string, // Error returned from fileSize/fileType validators
}).isRequired,

Optional Props

canvasHeight:

canvasHeight is a string for the container inline style height property.

canvasHeight: PropTypes.string, // default: '360px'

canvasWidth:

canvasWidth is a string for the container inline style width property.

canvasWidth: PropTypes.string, // default: '100%'

className:

className is a string for the outermost container class name.

className: PropTypes.string, // default: ''

cropperOptions:

cropperOptions is an object for customizing the cropper component. Lists of available options can be found here: https://github.com/roadmanfong/react-cropper

cropperOptions: PropTypes.object, // default: {guides: true, viewMode: 0, autoCropArea: 1}

maxFileSize:

maxFileSize is a maximum number (in bytes) for file upload validation.

maxFileSize: PropTypes.object, // default: 3145728

allowedFileTypes:

allowedFileTypes is an array (of strings) of valid MIME types for file upload validation.

allowedFileTypes: PropTypes.array, // default: ['image/jpeg', 'image/jpg', 'image/png']

Stylus Variables

react-drop-n-crop comes with a set of stylus variables that can be overridden to add your own project-specific theming, as shown below:

/* Theming by overriding default stylus variables with your projects colors */

$drop-n-crop--primary-color = $your-project-primary-color;
$drop-n-crop--error-color = $your-project-error-color;

$drop-n-crop--body-color = $your-project-body-color;
$drop-n-crop--heading-color = $your-project-heading-color;

$drop-n-crop--input-background-color = $your-project-background-color;
$drop-n-crop--input-border-color = $your-project-border-color;

@import '@synapsestudios.com/react-drop-n-crop/css/react-drop-n-crop.styl';

Contributing

To run the project on your own computer:

  • Clone this repository
  • yarn install or npm install
  • yarn run storybook or npm run storybook
  • Visit http://localhost:5000/
  • Changes made to files in the src directory should immediately compile and be visible in your browser.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial