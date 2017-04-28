A combined implementation of react-dropzone and react-cropper (Cropper.js) for front-end image upload/validation/cropping.
A demo is available at https://synapsestudios.github.io/react-drop-n-crop/
// yarn
yarn add @synapsestudios/react-drop-n-crop
// npm
npm install --save @synapsestudios/react-drop-n-crop
import DropNCrop from '@synapsestudios/react-drop-n-crop';
// Minified, autoprefixed css
import '@synapsestudios/react-drop-n-crop/lib/react-drop-n-crop.min.css';
// Not-minified, not-autoprefixed css
import '@synapsestudios/react-drop-n-crop/lib/react-drop-n-crop.css';
If you are using Stylus you can import the .styl file into your build:
@import '@synapsestudios/react-drop-n-crop/lib/react-drop-n-crop.styl';
! See the Stylus Variables section below for variables/details.
Class and React Component State
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import DropNCrop from '@synapsestudios/react-drop-n-crop';
import '@synapsestudios/react-drop-n-crop/lib/react-drop-n-crop.min.css';
class SetStateExample extends Component {
state = {
result: null,
filename: null,
filetype: null,
src: null,
error: null,
};
onChange = value => {
this.setState(value);
};
render() {
return <DropNCrop onChange={this.onChange} value={this.state} />;
}
}
export default SetStateExample;
Props
DropNCrop is built as a controlled component. The following props must be supplied to the component:
onChange is the callback
function invoked when an image is dropped or cropped.
onChange returns an object (in the shape of
value below).
onChange: PropTypes.func.isRequired,
value is the
object passed back from the
onChange function. It must be in the following shape:
value: PropTypes.shape({
result: PropTypes.string, // Resulting DataURL from Cropper.js crop box
filename: PropTypes.string, // Original filename from uploaded file
filetype: PropTypes.string, // Original MIME type from uploaded file
src: PropTypes.string, // Original DataURL from the FileReader.result
error: PropTypes.string, // Error returned from fileSize/fileType validators
}).isRequired,
Props
canvasHeight is a
string for the container inline style
height property.
canvasHeight: PropTypes.string, // default: '360px'
canvasWidth is a
string for the container inline style
width property.
canvasWidth: PropTypes.string, // default: '100%'
className is a
string for the outermost container class name.
className: PropTypes.string, // default: ''
cropperOptions is an
object for customizing the cropper component. Lists of available options can be found here: https://github.com/roadmanfong/react-cropper
cropperOptions: PropTypes.object, // default: {guides: true, viewMode: 0, autoCropArea: 1}
maxFileSize is a maximum
number (in bytes) for file upload validation.
maxFileSize: PropTypes.object, // default: 3145728
allowedFileTypes is an
array (of strings) of valid MIME types for file upload validation.
allowedFileTypes: PropTypes.array, // default: ['image/jpeg', 'image/jpg', 'image/png']
react-drop-n-crop comes with a set of stylus variables that can be overridden to add your own project-specific theming, as shown below:
/* Theming by overriding default stylus variables with your projects colors */
$drop-n-crop--primary-color = $your-project-primary-color;
$drop-n-crop--error-color = $your-project-error-color;
$drop-n-crop--body-color = $your-project-body-color;
$drop-n-crop--heading-color = $your-project-heading-color;
$drop-n-crop--input-background-color = $your-project-background-color;
$drop-n-crop--input-border-color = $your-project-border-color;
@import '@synapsestudios.com/react-drop-n-crop/css/react-drop-n-crop.styl';
To run the project on your own computer:
yarn install or
npm install
yarn run storybook or
npm run storybook
src directory should immediately compile and be visible in your browser.