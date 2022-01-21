Webpack Encore is a simpler way to integrate Webpack into your application. It wraps Webpack, giving you a clean & powerful API for bundling JavaScript modules, pre-processing CSS & JS and compiling and minifying assets. Encore gives you a professional asset system that's a delight to use.
Encore is inspired by Webpacker and Mix, but stays in the spirit of Webpack: using its features, concepts and naming conventions for a familiar feel. It aims to solve the most common Webpack use cases.
Encore is made by Symfony and works beautifully in Symfony applications. But it can easily be used in any application... in any language!
Read the Documentation on symfony.com or view a demo application: symfony/demo.
I was bored to use Webpack and it's config file really too long. Since I discovered Webpack-Encore, I kept using it for my professional project and my personal ones. I use it with Symfony or in my standalone website. Since the configuration is easy to use, I'm sure anybody can handle this package to compile in an easy way your project's dependencies