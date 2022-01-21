Webpack Encore: A Simple & Powerful Webpack API

Webpack Encore is a simpler way to integrate Webpack into your application. It wraps Webpack, giving you a clean & powerful API for bundling JavaScript modules, pre-processing CSS & JS and compiling and minifying assets. Encore gives you a professional asset system that's a delight to use.

Encore is inspired by Webpacker and Mix, but stays in the spirit of Webpack: using its features, concepts and naming conventions for a familiar feel. It aims to solve the most common Webpack use cases.

Encore is made by Symfony and works beautifully in Symfony applications. But it can easily be used in any application... in any language!

Documentation

Read the Documentation on symfony.com or view a demo application: symfony/demo.