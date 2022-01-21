openbase logo
@symfony/webpack-encore

by symfony
1.7.0 (see all)

A simple but powerful API for processing & compiling assets built around Webpack

Readme

Webpack Encore: A Simple & Powerful Webpack API

Build Status NPM Version Node

Webpack Encore is a simpler way to integrate Webpack into your application. It wraps Webpack, giving you a clean & powerful API for bundling JavaScript modules, pre-processing CSS & JS and compiling and minifying assets. Encore gives you a professional asset system that's a delight to use.

Encore is inspired by Webpacker and Mix, but stays in the spirit of Webpack: using its features, concepts and naming conventions for a familiar feel. It aims to solve the most common Webpack use cases.

Encore is made by Symfony and works beautifully in Symfony applications. But it can easily be used in any application... in any language!

Documentation

Read the Documentation on symfony.com or view a demo application: symfony/demo.

Christopher MAUGIS/France/Paris/Zek0Faws
I like new stuff.
September 7, 2020
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Responsive Maintainers

I was bored to use Webpack and it's config file really too long. Since I discovered Webpack-Encore, I kept using it for my professional project and my personal ones. I use it with Symfony or in my standalone website. Since the configuration is easy to use, I'm sure anybody can handle this package to compile in an easy way your project's dependencies

0
Tutorials

Integrate Webpack in your Symfony application with Webpack Encore
medium.com4 years agoIntegrate Webpack in your Symfony application with Webpack EncoreFirst of all, I want to mention that this is my first article in English. I’m francophone (from Benin), so be indulgent for typos! 🙄 « Symfony is a set of PHP Components, a Web Application…
symfony/webpack-encore-bundle
github.com2 years agosymfony/webpack-encore-bundleSymfony integration with Webpack Encore! Contribute to symfony/webpack-encore-bundle development by creating an account on GitHub.
Tutorial
zetcode.comSymfony Vue tutorial - creating a simple Symfony Vue applicationSymfony Vue tutorial shows how to create a Symfony application with Vue frontend. Vue is an open-source JavaScript framework for building user interfaces and single-page applications.