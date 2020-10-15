Step-by-step walkthrough for your react native app!
npm install --save react-native-copilot
Optional: If you want to have the smooth SVG animation, you should install and link
react-native-svg. If you are using Expo, you can skip this as Expo comes with
react-native-svg.
npm install --save react-native-svg
react-native link react-native-svg
Use the
copilot() higher order component for the screen component that you want to use copilot with:
import { copilot } from "react-native-copilot";
class HomeScreen extends Component {
/* ... */
}
export default copilot()(HomeScreen);
Before defining walkthrough steps for your react elements, you must make them
walkthroughable. The easiest way to do that for built-in react native components, is using the
walkthroughable HOC. Then you must wrap the element with
CopilotStep.
import { copilot, walkthroughable, CopilotStep } from "react-native-copilot";
const CopilotText = walkthroughable(Text);
class HomeScreen {
render() {
return (
<View>
<CopilotStep
text="This is a hello world example!"
order={1}
name="hello"
>
<CopilotText>Hello world!</CopilotText>
</CopilotStep>
</View>
);
}
}
Every
CopilotStep must have these props:
In order to start the tutorial, you can call the
start prop function in the root component that is injected by
copilot:
class HomeScreen extends Component {
handleStartButtonPress() {
this.props.start();
}
render() {
// ...
}
}
export default copilot()(HomeScreen);
If you are looking for a working example, please check out this link.
The overlay in react-native copilot is the component that draws the dark transparent over the root component. React-native copilot comes with two overlay components:
view and
svg.
The
view overlay uses 4 rectangles drawn around the target element using the
<View /> component. We don't recommend using animation with this overlay since it's sluggish on some devices specially on Android devices.
The
svg overlay uses an SVG path component for drawing the overlay. It offers a nice and smooth animation but it depends on
react-native-svg. If you are using expo, you don't need to install anything and the svg overlay works out of the box. If not, you need to install and this package:
npm install --save react-native-svg
react-native link react-native-svg
You can specify the overlay when applying the
copilot HOC:
copilot({
overlay: "svg", // or 'view'
animated: true // or false
})(RootComponent);
You can customize the tooltip by passing a component to the
copilot HOC maker. If you are looking for an example tooltip component, take a look at the default tooltip implementation.
const TooltipComponent = ({
isFirstStep,
isLastStep,
handleNext,
handlePrev,
handleStop,
currentStep,
}) => (
// ...
);
copilot({
tooltipComponent: TooltipComponent
})(RootComponent)
You can customize tooltip's style:
const style = {
backgroundColor: "#9FA8DA",
borderRadius: 10,
paddingTop: 5
};
copilot({
tooltipStyle: style
})(RootComponent);
Due to the dynamic way tooltip width is calculated, it is required to override both
width and
maxWidth, check the example bellow:
const MARGIN = 8;
const WIDTH = Dimensions.get('window').width - (2 * MARGIN);
copilot({
//....
tooltipStyle: {
width: WIDTH,
maxWidth: WIDTH,
left: MARGIN,
},
});
You can customize the tooltip's arrow color:
copilot({
arrowColor: '#FF00FF'
})(RootComponent);
You can customize the step number by passing a component to the
copilot HOC maker. If you are looking for an example step number component, take a look at the default step number implementation.
const StepNumberComponent = ({
isFirstStep,
isLastStep,
currentStep,
currentStepNumber,
}) => (
// ...
);
copilot({
stepNumberComponent: StepNumberComponent
})(RootComponent)
You can customize the mask color - default is
rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.4), by passing a color string to the
copilot HOC maker.
copilot({
backdropColor: "rgba(50, 50, 100, 0.9)"
})(RootComponent);
You can customize the mask svg path by passing a function to the
copilot HOC maker.
function signature:
SvgMaskPathFn = (args: {
size: Animated.valueXY,
position: Animated.valueXY,
canvasSize: {
x: number,
y: number
},
step: Step
}) => string;
Example with circle:
const circleSvgPath = ({ position, canvasSize }): string =>
`M0,0H${canvasSize.x}V${canvasSize.y}H0V0ZM${position.x._value},${position.y._value}Za50 50 0 1 0 100 0 50 50 0 1 0-100 0`;
copilot({
svgMaskPath: circleSvgPath
})(RootComponent);
Example with different overlay for specific step:
Give name prop for the step
<CopilotStep
text="This is a hello world example!"
order={1}
name="hello"
>
<CopilotText>Hello world!</CopilotText>
</CopilotStep>
Now you can return different svg path depending on step name
const customSvgPath = ({ position, size, canvasSize, step }): string => {
if (step && step.name === 'hello') return `M0,0H${canvasSize.x}V${canvasSize.y}H0V0ZM${position.x._value},${position.y._value}Za50 50 0 1 0 100 0 50 50 0 1 0-100 0`;
else return `M0,0H${canvasSize.x}V${canvasSize.y}H0V0ZM${position.x._value},${position.y._value}H${position.x._value + size.x._value}V${position.y._value + size.y._value}H${position.x._value}V${position.y._value}Z`;
};
copilot({
svgMaskPath: circleSvgPath
})(RootComponent);
The components wrapped inside
CopilotStep, will receive a
copilot prop of type
Object which the outermost rendered element of the component or the element that you want the tooltip be shown around, must extend.
import { copilot, CopilotStep } from "react-native-copilot";
const CustomComponent = ({ copilot }) => (
<View {...copilot}>
<Text>Hello world!</Text>
</View>
);
class HomeScreen {
render() {
return (
<View>
<CopilotStep
text="This is a hello world example!"
order={1}
name="hello"
>
<CustomComponent />
</CopilotStep>
</View>
);
}
}
You can localize labels:
copilot({
labels: {
previous: "Vorheriger",
next: "Nächster",
skip: "Überspringen",
finish: "Beenden"
}
})(RootComponent);
In order to adjust vertical position pass
verticalOffset to the
copilot HOC.
copilot({
verticalOffset: 36
})(RootComponent);
Use
this.props.start() in the root component in order to trigger the tutorial. You can either invoke it with a touch event or in
componentDidMount. Note that the component and all its descendants must be mounted before starting the tutorial since the
CopilotSteps need to be registered first.
Pass the ScrollView reference as the second argument to the
this.props.start() function.
eg
this.props.start(false, ScrollViewRef)
import { ScrollView } from "react-native";
import { copilot } from "react-native-copilot";
class HomeScreen {
componentDidMount() {
// Starting the tutorial and passing the scrollview reference.
this.props.start(false, this.scrollView);
}
componentWillUnmount() {
// Don't forget to disable event handlers to prevent errors
this.props.copilotEvents.off("stop");
}
render() {
<ScrollView ref={ref => (this.scrollView = ref)}>// ...</ScrollView>;
}
}
export default copilot()(HomeScreen);
Along with
this.props.start(),
copilot HOC passes
copilotEvents function to the component to help you with tracking of tutorial progress. It utilizes mitt under the hood, you can see how full API there.
List of available events is:
start — Copilot tutorial has started.
stop — Copilot tutorial has ended or skipped.
stepChange — Next step is triggered. Passes
Step instance as event handler argument.
Example:
import { copilot, CopilotStep } from "react-native-copilot";
const CustomComponent = ({ copilot }) => (
<View {...copilot}>
<Text>Hello world!</Text>
</View>
);
class HomeScreen {
componentDidMount() {
this.props.copilotEvents.on("stop", () => {
// Copilot tutorial finished!
});
}
componentWillUnmount() {
// Don't forget to disable event handlers to prevent errors
this.props.copilotEvents.off("stop");
}
render() {
// ...
}
}
