Simple wallet address validator for validating Bitcoin and 130 (and counting) other altcoin addresses in Node.js and browser.

Forked from ognus/wallet-address-validator which was forked from ryanralph/altcoin-address.

File size is ~189.4 kB (minifed and gzipped - ~69.7% smaller).

Installation

Yarn

yarn add @swyftx/api-crypto-address-validator

NPM

npm install @swyftx/api-crypto-address-validator

Browser

< script src = "wallet-address-validator.min.js" > </ script >

Minified Packed Frontend

import walletAddressValidatorMinJs from '@swyftx/api-crypto-address-validator/dist/wallet-address-validator.min.js'

API

Parameters

address - Wallet address to validate.

currency - Optional. Currency name or symbol, e.g. 'bitcoin' (default), 'litecoin' or 'LTC'

(default), or networkType - Optional. Use 'prod' (default) to enforce standard address, 'testnet' to enforce testnet address and 'both' to enforce nothing.

(default) to enforce standard address, to enforce testnet address and to enforce nothing. addressType - Optional. Specifies what version of the address should be validated. Defaults to 'legacy' , but can be changed on a per asset basis.

Returns true if the address (string) is a valid wallet address for the crypto currency specified, see below for supported currencies.

Supported crypto currencies

0x/zrx '0x' or 'zrx'

or Aave/lend 'Aave' or 'lend'

or AdEx/adx 'AdEx' or 'adx'

or aelf/ELF 'aelf' or 'ELF'

or Aeternity/ae 'Aeternity' or 'ae'

or Algorand/algo 'Algorand' or 'algo'

or Aragon/ant 'Aragon' or 'ant'

or Ardor/ardr 'Ardor' or 'ardr'

or Augur/rep 'Augur' or 'rep'

or AuroraCoin/aur 'AuroraCoin' or 'aur'

or Australian Dollars/aud 'Australian Dollars' or 'aud'

or Bancor/bnt 'Bancor' or 'bnt'

or Bankex/bkx 'Bankex' or 'bkx'

or BasicAttentionToken/bat 'BasicAttentionToken' or 'bat'

or BeaverCoin/bvc 'BeaverCoin' or 'bvc'

or BinanceCoin/bnb 'BinanceCoin' or 'bnb'

or BioCoin/bio 'BioCoin' or 'bio'

or Bitcoin/btc 'Bitcoin' or 'btc'

or Bitcoin Diamond/bcd 'Bitcoin Diamond' or 'bcd'

or BitcoinCash/bcc 'BitcoinCash' or 'bcc'

or BitcoinCash/bch 'BitcoinCash' or 'bch'

or BitcoinGold/btg 'BitcoinGold' or 'btg'

or BitcoinPrivate/btcp 'BitcoinPrivate' or 'btcp'

or BitcoinZ/btcz 'BitcoinZ' or 'btcz'

or Bitquence/bqx 'Bitquence' or 'bqx'

or Bitshares/bts 'Bitshares' or 'bts'

or BitTorrent/btt 'BitTorrent' or 'btt'

or Blockstack/stx 'Blockstack' or 'stx'

or Callisto/clo 'Callisto' or 'clo'

or Cardano/ada 'Cardano' or 'ada'

or Chainlink/link 'Chainlink' or 'link'

or Civic/cvc 'Civic' or 'cvc'

or Cosmos/atom 'Cosmos' or 'atom'

or Dash/dash 'Dash' or 'dash'

or Decentraland/MANA 'Decentraland' or 'MANA'

or Decred/dcr 'Decred' or 'dcr'

or Dent/dent 'Dent' or 'dent'

or DigiByte/dgb 'DigiByte' or 'dgb'

or District0x/dnt 'District0x' or 'dnt'

or DogeCoin/doge 'DogeCoin' or 'doge'

or Enigma/eng 'Enigma' or 'eng'

or Enjin Coin/enj 'Enjin Coin' or 'enj'

or EOS/eos 'EOS' or 'eos'

or Ethereum/eth 'Ethereum' or 'eth'

or EthereumClassic/etc 'EthereumClassic' or 'etc'

or EtherZero/etz 'EtherZero' or 'etz'

or ETHOS/ethos 'ETHOS' or 'ethos'

or Expanse/exp 'Expanse' or 'exp'

or FreiCoin/frc 'FreiCoin' or 'frc'

or FunFair/fun 'FunFair' or 'fun'

or GameCredits/game 'GameCredits' or 'game'

or GarliCoin/grlc 'GarliCoin' or 'grlc'

or Gnosis/gno 'Gnosis' or 'gno'

or Golem/gnt 'Golem' or 'gnt'

or Hedera Hashgraph/hbar 'Hedera Hashgraph' or 'hbar'

or Holo/HOT 'Holo' or 'HOT'

or Horizen/zen 'Horizen' or 'zen'

or Hush/hush 'Hush' or 'hush'

or ICON/icx 'ICON' or 'icx'

or iExec RLC/RLC 'iExec RLC' or 'RLC'

or iExec RLC/rlc 'iExec RLC' or 'rlc'

or Internet of Services/IOST 'Internet of Services' or 'IOST'

or Iota/iota 'Iota' or 'iota'

or Komodo/kmd 'Komodo' or 'kmd'

or Lisk/lsk 'Lisk' or 'lsk'

or LiteCoin/ltc 'LiteCoin' or 'ltc'

or Matchpool/gup 'Matchpool' or 'gup'

or MegaCoin/mec 'MegaCoin' or 'mec'

or Melon/mln 'Melon' or 'mln'

or Metal/mtl 'Metal' or 'mtl'

or Monacao/mco 'Monacao' or 'mco'

or MonaCoin/mona 'MonaCoin' or 'mona'

or Monero/xmr 'Monero' or 'xmr'

or NameCoin/nmc 'NameCoin' or 'nmc'

or Nano/nano 'Nano' or 'nano'

or NEM/xem 'NEM' or 'xem'

or Neo/neo 'Neo' or 'neo'

or NeoGas/gas 'NeoGas' or 'gas'

or Nexus/nxs 'Nexus' or 'nxs'

or Numeraire/nmr 'Numeraire' or 'nmr'

or Odyssey/ocn 'Odyssey' or 'ocn'

or OmiseGO/omg 'OmiseGO' or 'omg'

or Ontology/ont 'Ontology' or 'ont'

or Ontology Gas/ong 'Ontology Gas' or 'ong'

or Paxos Standard Token/pax 'Paxos Standard Token' or 'pax'

or PeerCoin/ppc 'PeerCoin' or 'ppc'

or PIVX/pivx 'PIVX' or 'pivx'

or Polymath/poly 'Polymath' or 'poly'

or Populous/ppt 'Populous' or 'ppt'

or PowerLedger/powr 'PowerLedger' or 'powr'

or PrimeCoin/xpm 'PrimeCoin' or 'xpm'

or ProtoShares/pts 'ProtoShares' or 'pts'

or Pundi X/npxs 'Pundi X' or 'npxs'

or Qtum/qtum 'Qtum' or 'qtum'

or RaiBlocks/xrb 'RaiBlocks' or 'xrb'

or Ravencoin/rvn 'Ravencoin' or 'rvn'

or RipioCreditNetwork/rcn 'RipioCreditNetwork' or 'rcn'

or Ripple/xrp 'Ripple' or 'xrp'

or Salt/salt 'Salt' or 'salt'

or Siacoin/sc 'Siacoin' or 'sc'

or SnowGem/sng 'SnowGem' or 'sng'

or SolarCoin/slr 'SolarCoin' or 'slr'

or Status/snt 'Status' or 'snt'

or STEEM/steem 'STEEM' or 'steem'

or Stellar Lumens/xlm 'Stellar Lumens' or 'xlm'

or Storj/storj 'Storj' or 'storj'

or Storm/storm 'Storm' or 'storm'

or Stratis/strat 'Stratis' or 'strat'

or Substratum/sub 'Substratum' or 'sub'

or Swarm City/swt 'Swarm City' or 'swt'

or Syscoin/sys 'Syscoin' or 'sys'

or TenX/pay 'TenX' or 'pay'

or Tether/usdt 'Tether' or 'usdt'

or Tezos/XTZ 'Tezos' or 'XTZ'

or THETA/theta 'THETA' or 'theta'

or Tron/trx 'Tron' or 'trx'

or TrueUSD/tusd 'TrueUSD' or 'tusd'

or USD Coin/usdc 'USD Coin' or 'usdc'

or VeChain/vet 'VeChain' or 'vet'

or Verge/xvg 'Verge' or 'xvg'

or VertCoin/vtc 'VertCoin' or 'vtc'

or Viberate/vib 'Viberate' or 'vib'

or VoteCoin/vot 'VoteCoin' or 'vot'

or WaltonChain/wtc 'WaltonChain' or 'wtc'

or Waves/waves 'Waves' or 'waves'

or Wings/wings 'Wings' or 'wings'

or ZCash/zec 'ZCash' or 'zec'

or ZClassic/zcl 'ZClassic' or 'zcl'

or ZenCash/zen 'ZenCash' or 'zen'

or Zilliqa/zil 'Zilliqa' or 'zil'

Usage example

Node

const WAValidator = require ( '@swyftx/api-crypto-address-validator' ) const valid = WAValidator.validate( '1KFzzGtDdnq5hrwxXGjwVnKzRbvf8WVxck' , 'BTC' ) if (valid) { console .log( 'This is a valid address' ) } else { console .log( 'Address INVALID' ) }

const WAValidator = require ( '@swyftx/api-crypto-address-validator' ) const valid = WAValidator.validate( '1KFzzGtDdnq5hrwxXGjwVnKzRbvf8WVxck' , 'litecoin' , 'testnet' ) if (valid) { console .log( 'This is a valid address' ) } else { console .log( 'Address INVALID' ) }

Browser

< script src = "wallet-address-validator.min.js" > </ script >