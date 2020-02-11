Simple wallet address validator for validating Bitcoin and 130 (and counting) other altcoin addresses in Node.js and browser.
Forked from ognus/wallet-address-validator which was forked from ryanralph/altcoin-address.
Did you know? This package is under active development by Swyftx. Swyftx allows you to buy and sell Bitcoin, Etherium, Ripple and many more assets using Australian Dollars. Buy Bitcoin in Australia
File size is ~189.4 kB (minifed and gzipped - ~69.7% smaller).
yarn add @swyftx/api-crypto-address-validator
npm install @swyftx/api-crypto-address-validator
<script src="wallet-address-validator.min.js"></script>
import walletAddressValidatorMinJs from '@swyftx/api-crypto-address-validator/dist/wallet-address-validator.min.js'
'bitcoin' (default),
'litecoin' or
'LTC'
'prod' (default) to enforce standard address,
'testnet' to enforce testnet address and
'both' to enforce nothing.
'legacy', but can be changed on a per asset basis.
Returns true if the address (string) is a valid wallet address for the crypto currency specified, see below for supported currencies.
'0x' or
'zrx'
'Aave' or
'lend'
'AdEx' or
'adx'
'aelf' or
'ELF'
'Aeternity' or
'ae'
'Algorand' or
'algo'
'Aragon' or
'ant'
'Ardor' or
'ardr'
'Augur' or
'rep'
'AuroraCoin' or
'aur'
'Australian Dollars' or
'aud'
'Bancor' or
'bnt'
'Bankex' or
'bkx'
'BasicAttentionToken' or
'bat'
'BeaverCoin' or
'bvc'
'BinanceCoin' or
'bnb'
'BioCoin' or
'bio'
'Bitcoin' or
'btc'
'Bitcoin Diamond' or
'bcd'
'BitcoinCash' or
'bcc'
'BitcoinCash' or
'bch'
'BitcoinGold' or
'btg'
'BitcoinPrivate' or
'btcp'
'BitcoinZ' or
'btcz'
'Bitquence' or
'bqx'
'Bitshares' or
'bts'
'BitTorrent' or
'btt'
'Blockstack' or
'stx'
'Callisto' or
'clo'
'Cardano' or
'ada'
'Chainlink' or
'link'
'Civic' or
'cvc'
'Cosmos' or
'atom'
'Dash' or
'dash'
'Decentraland' or
'MANA'
'Decred' or
'dcr'
'Dent' or
'dent'
'DigiByte' or
'dgb'
'District0x' or
'dnt'
'DogeCoin' or
'doge'
'Enigma' or
'eng'
'Enjin Coin' or
'enj'
'EOS' or
'eos'
'Ethereum' or
'eth'
'EthereumClassic' or
'etc'
'EtherZero' or
'etz'
'ETHOS' or
'ethos'
'Expanse' or
'exp'
'FreiCoin' or
'frc'
'FunFair' or
'fun'
'GameCredits' or
'game'
'GarliCoin' or
'grlc'
'Gnosis' or
'gno'
'Golem' or
'gnt'
'Golem' or
'gnt'
'Hedera Hashgraph' or
'hbar'
'Holo' or
'HOT'
'Horizen' or
'zen'
'Hush' or
'hush'
'ICON' or
'icx'
'iExec RLC' or
'RLC'
'iExec RLC' or
'rlc'
'Internet of Services' or
'IOST'
'Iota' or
'iota'
'Komodo' or
'kmd'
'Lisk' or
'lsk'
'LiteCoin' or
'ltc'
'Matchpool' or
'gup'
'MegaCoin' or
'mec'
'Melon' or
'mln'
'Metal' or
'mtl'
'Monacao' or
'mco'
'MonaCoin' or
'mona'
'Monero' or
'xmr'
'NameCoin' or
'nmc'
'Nano' or
'nano'
'NEM' or
'xem'
'Neo' or
'neo'
'NeoGas' or
'gas'
'Nexus' or
'nxs'
'Numeraire' or
'nmr'
'Odyssey' or
'ocn'
'OmiseGO' or
'omg'
'Ontology' or
'ont'
'Ontology Gas' or
'ong'
'Paxos Standard Token' or
'pax'
'PeerCoin' or
'ppc'
'PIVX' or
'pivx'
'Polymath' or
'poly'
'Populous' or
'ppt'
'PowerLedger' or
'powr'
'PrimeCoin' or
'xpm'
'ProtoShares' or
'pts'
'Pundi X' or
'npxs'
'Qtum' or
'qtum'
'RaiBlocks' or
'xrb'
'Ravencoin' or
'rvn'
'RipioCreditNetwork' or
'rcn'
'Ripple' or
'xrp'
'Salt' or
'salt'
'Siacoin' or
'sc'
'SnowGem' or
'sng'
'SolarCoin' or
'slr'
'Status' or
'snt'
'STEEM' or
'steem'
'Stellar Lumens' or
'xlm'
'Storj' or
'storj'
'Storm' or
'storm'
'Stratis' or
'strat'
'Substratum' or
'sub'
'Swarm City' or
'swt'
'Syscoin' or
'sys'
'TenX' or
'pay'
'Tether' or
'usdt'
'Tezos' or
'XTZ'
'THETA' or
'theta'
'Tron' or
'trx'
'TrueUSD' or
'tusd'
'USD Coin' or
'usdc'
'VeChain' or
'vet'
'Verge' or
'xvg'
'VertCoin' or
'vtc'
'Viberate' or
'vib'
'VoteCoin' or
'vot'
'WaltonChain' or
'wtc'
'Waves' or
'waves'
'Wings' or
'wings'
'ZCash' or
'zec'
'ZClassic' or
'zcl'
'ZenCash' or
'zen'
'Zilliqa' or
'zil'
const WAValidator = require('@swyftx/api-crypto-address-validator')
const valid = WAValidator.validate('1KFzzGtDdnq5hrwxXGjwVnKzRbvf8WVxck', 'BTC')
if (valid) {
console.log('This is a valid address')
} else {
console.log('Address INVALID')
}
// This will log 'This is a valid address' to the console.
const WAValidator = require('@swyftx/api-crypto-address-validator')
const valid = WAValidator.validate('1KFzzGtDdnq5hrwxXGjwVnKzRbvf8WVxck', 'litecoin', 'testnet')
if (valid) {
console.log('This is a valid address')
} else {
console.log('Address INVALID')
}
// As this is a invalid litecoin address 'Address INVALID' will be logged to console.
<script src="wallet-address-validator.min.js"></script>
// WAValidator is exposed as a global (window.WAValidator)
const valid = WAValidator.validate('1KFzzGtDdnq5hrwxXGjwVnKzRbvf8WVxck', 'bitcoin')
if (valid) {
alert('This is a valid address')
} else {
alert('Address INVALID')
}
// This should show a pop up with text 'This is a valid address'.