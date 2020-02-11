openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@swyftx/api-crypto-address-validator

by Swyftx
1.13.1 (see all)

Useful library for validation of Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum and other cryptocoin addresses

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4K

GitHub Stars

50

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

30

Package

Dependencies

9

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript Binance Coin API

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

@swyftx/api-crypto-address-validator

Simple wallet address validator for validating Bitcoin and 130 (and counting) other altcoin addresses in Node.js and browser.

Forked from ognus/wallet-address-validator which was forked from ryanralph/altcoin-address.

Did you know? This package is under active development by Swyftx. Swyftx allows you to buy and sell Bitcoin, Etherium, Ripple and many more assets using Australian Dollars. Buy Bitcoin in Australia

File size is ~189.4 kB (minifed and gzipped - ~69.7% smaller).

Installation

Yarn

yarn add @swyftx/api-crypto-address-validator

NPM

npm install @swyftx/api-crypto-address-validator

Browser

<script src="wallet-address-validator.min.js"></script>

Minified Packed Frontend

import walletAddressValidatorMinJs from '@swyftx/api-crypto-address-validator/dist/wallet-address-validator.min.js'

API

validate (address [, currency = 'bitcoin'[, networkType = 'prod' [, addressType = ['all']]])
Parameters
  • address - Wallet address to validate.
  • currency - Optional. Currency name or symbol, e.g. 'bitcoin' (default), 'litecoin' or 'LTC'
  • networkType - Optional. Use 'prod' (default) to enforce standard address, 'testnet' to enforce testnet address and 'both' to enforce nothing.
  • addressType - Optional. Specifies what version of the address should be validated. Defaults to 'legacy', but can be changed on a per asset basis.

Returns true if the address (string) is a valid wallet address for the crypto currency specified, see below for supported currencies.

Supported crypto currencies

  • 0x/zrx '0x' or 'zrx'
  • Aave/lend 'Aave' or 'lend'
  • AdEx/adx 'AdEx' or 'adx'
  • aelf/ELF 'aelf' or 'ELF'
  • Aeternity/ae 'Aeternity' or 'ae'
  • Algorand/algo 'Algorand' or 'algo'
  • Aragon/ant 'Aragon' or 'ant'
  • Ardor/ardr 'Ardor' or 'ardr'
  • Augur/rep 'Augur' or 'rep'
  • AuroraCoin/aur 'AuroraCoin' or 'aur'
  • Australian Dollars/aud 'Australian Dollars' or 'aud'
  • Bancor/bnt 'Bancor' or 'bnt'
  • Bankex/bkx 'Bankex' or 'bkx'
  • BasicAttentionToken/bat 'BasicAttentionToken' or 'bat'
  • BeaverCoin/bvc 'BeaverCoin' or 'bvc'
  • BinanceCoin/bnb 'BinanceCoin' or 'bnb'
  • BioCoin/bio 'BioCoin' or 'bio'
  • Bitcoin/btc 'Bitcoin' or 'btc'
  • Bitcoin Diamond/bcd 'Bitcoin Diamond' or 'bcd'
  • BitcoinCash/bcc 'BitcoinCash' or 'bcc'
  • BitcoinCash/bch 'BitcoinCash' or 'bch'
  • BitcoinGold/btg 'BitcoinGold' or 'btg'
  • BitcoinPrivate/btcp 'BitcoinPrivate' or 'btcp'
  • BitcoinZ/btcz 'BitcoinZ' or 'btcz'
  • Bitquence/bqx 'Bitquence' or 'bqx'
  • Bitshares/bts 'Bitshares' or 'bts'
  • BitTorrent/btt 'BitTorrent' or 'btt'
  • Blockstack/stx 'Blockstack' or 'stx'
  • Callisto/clo 'Callisto' or 'clo'
  • Cardano/ada 'Cardano' or 'ada'
  • Chainlink/link 'Chainlink' or 'link'
  • Civic/cvc 'Civic' or 'cvc'
  • Cosmos/atom 'Cosmos' or 'atom'
  • Dash/dash 'Dash' or 'dash'
  • Decentraland/MANA 'Decentraland' or 'MANA'
  • Decred/dcr 'Decred' or 'dcr'
  • Dent/dent 'Dent' or 'dent'
  • DigiByte/dgb 'DigiByte' or 'dgb'
  • District0x/dnt 'District0x' or 'dnt'
  • DogeCoin/doge 'DogeCoin' or 'doge'
  • Enigma/eng 'Enigma' or 'eng'
  • Enjin Coin/enj 'Enjin Coin' or 'enj'
  • EOS/eos 'EOS' or 'eos'
  • Ethereum/eth 'Ethereum' or 'eth'
  • EthereumClassic/etc 'EthereumClassic' or 'etc'
  • EtherZero/etz 'EtherZero' or 'etz'
  • ETHOS/ethos 'ETHOS' or 'ethos'
  • Expanse/exp 'Expanse' or 'exp'
  • FreiCoin/frc 'FreiCoin' or 'frc'
  • FunFair/fun 'FunFair' or 'fun'
  • GameCredits/game 'GameCredits' or 'game'
  • GarliCoin/grlc 'GarliCoin' or 'grlc'
  • Gnosis/gno 'Gnosis' or 'gno'
  • Golem/gnt 'Golem' or 'gnt'
  • Golem/gnt 'Golem' or 'gnt'
  • Hedera Hashgraph/hbar 'Hedera Hashgraph' or 'hbar'
  • Holo/HOT 'Holo' or 'HOT'
  • Horizen/zen 'Horizen' or 'zen'
  • Hush/hush 'Hush' or 'hush'
  • ICON/icx 'ICON' or 'icx'
  • iExec RLC/RLC 'iExec RLC' or 'RLC'
  • iExec RLC/rlc 'iExec RLC' or 'rlc'
  • Internet of Services/IOST 'Internet of Services' or 'IOST'
  • Iota/iota 'Iota' or 'iota'
  • Komodo/kmd 'Komodo' or 'kmd'
  • Lisk/lsk 'Lisk' or 'lsk'
  • LiteCoin/ltc 'LiteCoin' or 'ltc'
  • Matchpool/gup 'Matchpool' or 'gup'
  • MegaCoin/mec 'MegaCoin' or 'mec'
  • Melon/mln 'Melon' or 'mln'
  • Metal/mtl 'Metal' or 'mtl'
  • Monacao/mco 'Monacao' or 'mco'
  • MonaCoin/mona 'MonaCoin' or 'mona'
  • Monero/xmr 'Monero' or 'xmr'
  • NameCoin/nmc 'NameCoin' or 'nmc'
  • Nano/nano 'Nano' or 'nano'
  • NEM/xem 'NEM' or 'xem'
  • Neo/neo 'Neo' or 'neo'
  • NeoGas/gas 'NeoGas' or 'gas'
  • Nexus/nxs 'Nexus' or 'nxs'
  • Numeraire/nmr 'Numeraire' or 'nmr'
  • Odyssey/ocn 'Odyssey' or 'ocn'
  • OmiseGO/omg 'OmiseGO' or 'omg'
  • Ontology/ont 'Ontology' or 'ont'
  • Ontology Gas/ong 'Ontology Gas' or 'ong'
  • Paxos Standard Token/pax 'Paxos Standard Token' or 'pax'
  • PeerCoin/ppc 'PeerCoin' or 'ppc'
  • PIVX/pivx 'PIVX' or 'pivx'
  • Polymath/poly 'Polymath' or 'poly'
  • Populous/ppt 'Populous' or 'ppt'
  • PowerLedger/powr 'PowerLedger' or 'powr'
  • PrimeCoin/xpm 'PrimeCoin' or 'xpm'
  • ProtoShares/pts 'ProtoShares' or 'pts'
  • Pundi X/npxs 'Pundi X' or 'npxs'
  • Qtum/qtum 'Qtum' or 'qtum'
  • RaiBlocks/xrb 'RaiBlocks' or 'xrb'
  • Ravencoin/rvn 'Ravencoin' or 'rvn'
  • RipioCreditNetwork/rcn 'RipioCreditNetwork' or 'rcn'
  • Ripple/xrp 'Ripple' or 'xrp'
  • Salt/salt 'Salt' or 'salt'
  • Siacoin/sc 'Siacoin' or 'sc'
  • SnowGem/sng 'SnowGem' or 'sng'
  • SolarCoin/slr 'SolarCoin' or 'slr'
  • Status/snt 'Status' or 'snt'
  • STEEM/steem 'STEEM' or 'steem'
  • Stellar Lumens/xlm 'Stellar Lumens' or 'xlm'
  • Storj/storj 'Storj' or 'storj'
  • Storm/storm 'Storm' or 'storm'
  • Stratis/strat 'Stratis' or 'strat'
  • Substratum/sub 'Substratum' or 'sub'
  • Swarm City/swt 'Swarm City' or 'swt'
  • Syscoin/sys 'Syscoin' or 'sys'
  • TenX/pay 'TenX' or 'pay'
  • Tether/usdt 'Tether' or 'usdt'
  • Tezos/XTZ 'Tezos' or 'XTZ'
  • THETA/theta 'THETA' or 'theta'
  • Tron/trx 'Tron' or 'trx'
  • TrueUSD/tusd 'TrueUSD' or 'tusd'
  • USD Coin/usdc 'USD Coin' or 'usdc'
  • VeChain/vet 'VeChain' or 'vet'
  • Verge/xvg 'Verge' or 'xvg'
  • VertCoin/vtc 'VertCoin' or 'vtc'
  • Viberate/vib 'Viberate' or 'vib'
  • VoteCoin/vot 'VoteCoin' or 'vot'
  • WaltonChain/wtc 'WaltonChain' or 'wtc'
  • Waves/waves 'Waves' or 'waves'
  • Wings/wings 'Wings' or 'wings'
  • ZCash/zec 'ZCash' or 'zec'
  • ZClassic/zcl 'ZClassic' or 'zcl'
  • ZenCash/zen 'ZenCash' or 'zen'
  • Zilliqa/zil 'Zilliqa' or 'zil'

Usage example

Node

const WAValidator = require('@swyftx/api-crypto-address-validator')

const valid = WAValidator.validate('1KFzzGtDdnq5hrwxXGjwVnKzRbvf8WVxck', 'BTC')

if (valid) {
  console.log('This is a valid address')
} else {
  console.log('Address INVALID')
}
// This will log 'This is a valid address' to the console.

const WAValidator = require('@swyftx/api-crypto-address-validator')

const valid = WAValidator.validate('1KFzzGtDdnq5hrwxXGjwVnKzRbvf8WVxck', 'litecoin', 'testnet')

if (valid) {
  console.log('This is a valid address')
} else {
  console.log('Address INVALID')
}
// As this is a invalid litecoin address 'Address INVALID' will be logged to console.

Browser

<script src="wallet-address-validator.min.js"></script>

// WAValidator is exposed as a global (window.WAValidator)
const valid = WAValidator.validate('1KFzzGtDdnq5hrwxXGjwVnKzRbvf8WVxck', 'bitcoin')

if (valid) {
  alert('This is a valid address')
} else {
  alert('Address INVALID')
}
// This should show a pop up with text 'This is a valid address'.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

ccxtA JavaScript / Python / PHP cryptocurrency trading API with support for more than 100 bitcoin/altcoin exchanges
GitHub Stars
23K
Weekly Downloads
26K
User Rating
4.8/ 5
39
Top Feedback
23Great Documentation
16Easy to Use
10Performant
@coinranking/exchangesAn open source JavaScript library for fetching tickers from cryptocurrency exchanges
GitHub Stars
75
Weekly Downloads
875
naj
@nowpaymentsio/nowpayments-api-jsNOWPayments api library for Javascript
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
83
nmp
@nowpaymentsio/nowpayments-mass-payments-api-jsNOWPayments Mass Payments api library for Javascript
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
44
cc
@yerofey/cryptowallet-cli> Crypto wallet generator CLI tool
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
69
See 8 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial