@shopify/shopify-api
This library provides support for TypeScript/JavaScript Shopify apps to access the Shopify Admin API, by making it easier to perform the following actions:
Once your app has access to the Admin API, you can also access the Shopify Storefront API to run GraphQL queries using the
unauthenticated_* access scopes.
This library can be used in any application that has a Node.js backend, since it doesn't rely on any specific framework—you can include it alongside your preferred stack and only use the features that you need to build your app.
To follow these usage guides, you will need to:
ngrok URL and the appropriate redirect for your OAuth callback route to your app settings
You can follow our getting started guide, which will provide instructions on how to create an app using plain Node.js code, or the Express framework. Both examples are written in Typescript.