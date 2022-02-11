Crafty is a build configuration manager, Opinionated but configurable, you can use its presets to build your applications with Webpack, Gulp, rollup.js, Babel, ESLint, TypeScript, PostCSS, Stylelint and other tools.
Crafty has a default configuration and provides possibilities to extend that default configuration.
npm install @swissquote/crafty \
@swissquote/crafty-preset-babel \
@swissquote/crafty-preset-postcss \
@swissquote/crafty-preset-jest \
@swissquote/crafty-runner-webpack \
@swissquote/crafty-runner-gulp
In
crafty.config.js add
module.exports = {
presets: [
"@swissquote/crafty-preset-babel",
"@swissquote/crafty-preset-postcss",
"@swissquote/crafty-preset-jest",
"@swissquote/crafty-runner-webpack",
"@swissquote/crafty-runner-gulp"
],
js: {
app: {
runner: "webpack",
source: "js/app.js"
}
},
css: {
app: {
source: "css/app.scss",
watch: ["css/**"]
}
}
};
You can run the commands using npx or by adding them to the
scripts section of your
package.json
npx crafty run
npx crafty test
With this configuration you get:
Getting started in a web application is easy, write an
index.html, a
style.css, and a
script.js file and you're good to go.
But on bigger apps you might want some CSS preprocessing ? but which one to choose ? Sass, Less, Stylus, PostCSS ? Then you want to write your JavaScript using EcmaScript 2015+, but do you transpile it with Traceur or Babel ? Then you have to package your JavaScript in bundles, you have the choice between rollup.js, Browserify, Webpack or Pundle. Now you want to lint your JavaScript, do you choose ESLint or JSHint ? To orchestrate all this, do you use Gulp, Broccoli or Grunt ?
You guessed it, each tool in the JavaScript stack has at least two alternatives, and there is not always a clear winner. This lead to a "JavaScript Fatigue" in the community these last years and people got lost in what tools to choose to do these tasks.
But even when you chose the tool you want to work with, you still have to configure it, maintain it up to date and follow up on changes.
Crafty is an attempt to create a package that is simple to install and configure. Specify your JavaScript and CSS files in entry and get them compiled, compressed and linted with the best tools available.
Each tool is fine-tuned to give the best and to follow Swissquote's Guidelines and best practices for Frontend development.
Most aspects of Crafty are configurable and updates are painless.
The main feature of Crafty is to compile your JavaScript, CSS, compress your images and deliver them in the target directory.
But shortening the list of features you gain with Crafty to one sentence doesn't give it's full measure. Here's some other features it has:
postcss-nested to nest your styles, some plugins to use
Future CSS features today and
postcss-advanced-variables to define mixins
postcss-csso to get the smallest possible file.
autoprefixer.
With the help of
crafty-preset-images you can also
compress your images (svg/png/jpg/gif).
Read more about features and configuration here
By running the
gulp watch command, a process is launched to trigger a rebuild
of your asset on each change in
src/main/frontend.
A change on the configuration while Watching will reconfigure itself.
For Assets built with Webpack this can be even more powerful : after compiling your code, it can change the code within the browsers without reloading.
Here's an example:
Swissquote's build environment is based mainly on Maven and it's plugin ecosystem. But the Frontend world solely relies on Node tooling to build JavaScript and CSS assets.
To use the best of both worlds, we take advantage of the
maven-frontend-plugin. This plugin will ensure a Node version is installed and
will run an
npm install to install our JavaScript dependencies.
We also use Gulp, a JavaScript task runner (can be seen a bit like Ant but for the JavaScript world).
Crafty is the glue that will take all these pieces we mentioned, and build you assets with the best-in-class tools. Working with Swissquote's JavaScript and CSS Guidelines as well.
Everything bundled in a way that
mvn clean install will build your assets like
you would expect with pure Java plugins.
To get started, follow the guide