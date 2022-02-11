Crafty

Crafty is a build configuration manager, Opinionated but configurable, you can use its presets to build your applications with Webpack, Gulp, rollup.js, Babel, ESLint, TypeScript, PostCSS, Stylelint and other tools.

Crafty has a default configuration and provides possibilities to extend that default configuration.

Installation and usage

Install

npm install @swissquote/crafty \ @swissquote/crafty-preset-babel \ @swissquote/crafty-preset-postcss \ @swissquote/crafty-preset-jest \ @swissquote/crafty-runner-webpack \ @swissquote/crafty-runner-gulp

Configure

In crafty.config.js add

module .exports = { presets : [ "@swissquote/crafty-preset-babel" , "@swissquote/crafty-preset-postcss" , "@swissquote/crafty-preset-jest" , "@swissquote/crafty-runner-webpack" , "@swissquote/crafty-runner-gulp" ], js : { app : { runner : "webpack" , source : "js/app.js" } }, css : { app : { source : "css/app.scss" , watch : [ "css/**" ] } } };

Run

You can run the commands using npx or by adding them to the scripts section of your package.json

npx crafty run npx crafty test

With this configuration you get:

Create a JavaScript bundle compiled with Webpack and Babel.

Linted your JavaScript with ESLint.

Create a CSS bundle compiled with PostCSS.

Lint your CSS with Stylelint.

Run your tests with Jest and compile them with Babel.

Why

Getting started in a web application is easy, write an index.html , a style.css , and a script.js file and you're good to go.

But on bigger apps you might want some CSS preprocessing ? but which one to choose ? Sass, Less, Stylus, PostCSS ? Then you want to write your JavaScript using EcmaScript 2015+, but do you transpile it with Traceur or Babel ? Then you have to package your JavaScript in bundles, you have the choice between rollup.js, Browserify, Webpack or Pundle. Now you want to lint your JavaScript, do you choose ESLint or JSHint ? To orchestrate all this, do you use Gulp, Broccoli or Grunt ?

You guessed it, each tool in the JavaScript stack has at least two alternatives, and there is not always a clear winner. This lead to a "JavaScript Fatigue" in the community these last years and people got lost in what tools to choose to do these tasks.

But even when you chose the tool you want to work with, you still have to configure it, maintain it up to date and follow up on changes.

Crafty is an attempt to create a package that is simple to install and configure. Specify your JavaScript and CSS files in entry and get them compiled, compressed and linted with the best tools available.

Each tool is fine-tuned to give the best and to follow Swissquote's Guidelines and best practices for Frontend development.

Most aspects of Crafty are configurable and updates are painless.

Features

The main feature of Crafty is to compile your JavaScript, CSS, compress your images and deliver them in the target directory.

But shortening the list of features you gain with Crafty to one sentence doesn't give it's full measure. Here's some other features it has:

JavaScript

Write EcmaScript 2015 , transpiled to JavaScript all browsers understand with Babel.

, transpiled to JavaScript all browsers understand with Babel. Write TypeScript , transpiled to EcmaScript 5 with the TypeScript compiler.

, transpiled to EcmaScript 5 with the TypeScript compiler. Bundle all JavaScript files together with the help of Webpack .

. Compress the output with Terser to create the smallest possible bundles.

to create the smallest possible bundles. Lint your code with ESLint , points you to possible mistakes and formatting errors.

, points you to possible mistakes and formatting errors. Simple debugging with Source Maps.

CSS

Preprocess your CSS using PostCSS and plugins that will allow to write in a syntax approaching the one of Sass.

and plugins that will allow to write in a syntax approaching the one of Sass. Some plugins include postcss-nested to nest your styles, some plugins to use Future CSS features today and postcss-advanced-variables to define mixins

to nest your styles, some plugins to use Future CSS features today and to define mixins Compress the CSS output with postcss-csso to get the smallest possible file.

to get the smallest possible file. Automatically add vendor prefixes to properties with autoprefixer .

. Simple Debugging with Source Maps

Images

With the help of crafty-preset-images you can also compress your images (svg/png/jpg/gif).

Watching for Changes / Hot Module Replacement

By running the gulp watch command, a process is launched to trigger a rebuild of your asset on each change in src/main/frontend .

A change on the configuration while Watching will reconfigure itself.

For Assets built with Webpack this can be even more powerful : after compiling your code, it can change the code within the browsers without reloading.

Here's an example:

Maven, Node and Gulp

Swissquote's build environment is based mainly on Maven and it's plugin ecosystem. But the Frontend world solely relies on Node tooling to build JavaScript and CSS assets.

To use the best of both worlds, we take advantage of the maven-frontend-plugin . This plugin will ensure a Node version is installed and will run an npm install to install our JavaScript dependencies.

We also use Gulp, a JavaScript task runner (can be seen a bit like Ant but for the JavaScript world).

Crafty is the glue that will take all these pieces we mentioned, and build you assets with the best-in-class tools. Working with Swissquote's JavaScript and CSS Guidelines as well.

Everything bundled in a way that mvn clean install will build your assets like you would expect with pure Java plugins.

Getting started

