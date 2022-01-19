🕶 Drag, Drop and Sorting Library for Angular6 and beyond!

Note: The drag-and-drop directives in angular/cdk are great. Use that if you don't need nested DnD containers. We are investigating using angular/cdk directives internally

Features

Drag and Drop

Sorting

Events (drag, drop, over, out)

Nesting

Touch support

Templating

Install

To use ngx-dnd in your project install it via npm:

npm i @swimlane/ngx-dnd @swimlane/dragula @types/dragula --save

Add NgxDnDModule.forRoot() to your application module.

to your application module. If using directives you will need to BYO styles or include @swimlane/ngx-dnd/release/index.css .

. You may need to add the following to your polyfills.ts file:

if ( typeof window [ 'global' ] === 'undefined' ) { window [ 'global' ] = window ; }

Quick intro and examples

Directives

ngx-dnd provides a base set of directives to enable drag-and-drop. By default all children of a ngxDroppable element may be dragged and dropped. Add the ngxDraggable to restrict drag-and-drop to the parent container. In general prefer using the base directives to the help components introduced later.

< div class = "ngx-dnd-container" ngxDroppable > < div class = "ngx-dnd-item" ngxDraggable > Item 1 </ div > < div class = "ngx-dnd-item" ngxDraggable > Item 2 </ div > < div class = "ngx-dnd-item" ngxDraggable > Item 3 </ div > </ div >

Give multiple containers the same dropZone name to allow drag-and-drop between these containers.

< div class = "ngx-dnd-container" ngxDroppable = "example" > < div class = "ngx-dnd-item" ngxDraggable > Item 1a </ div > < div class = "ngx-dnd-item" ngxDraggable > Item 2a </ div > < div class = "ngx-dnd-item" ngxDraggable > Item 3a </ div > </ div > < div class = "ngx-dnd-container" ngxDroppable = "example" > < div class = "ngx-dnd-item" ngxDraggable > Item 1b </ div > < div class = "ngx-dnd-item" ngxDraggable > Item 2b </ div > < div class = "ngx-dnd-item" ngxDraggable > Item 3b </ div > </ div >

ngxDraggable items can be restricted to specific containers:

< div class = "ngx-dnd-container" ngxDroppable > < div class = "ngx-dnd-item" [ ngxDraggable ]= "['example-target']" > Item 1a </ div > < div class = "ngx-dnd-item" [ ngxDraggable ]= "['example-target']" > Item 2a </ div > < div class = "ngx-dnd-item" [ ngxDraggable ]= "['example-target']" > Item 3a </ div > </ div > < div class = "ngx-dnd-container" ngxDroppable = "example-target" > < div class = "ngx-dnd-item" ngxDraggable > Item 1b </ div > < div class = "ngx-dnd-item" ngxDraggable > Item 2b </ div > < div class = "ngx-dnd-item" ngxDraggable > Item 3b </ div > </ div >

Components

ngx-dnd provides a set of helper components that encapsulates the directives mentioned and adds capability for data driven structures. In general you should prefer directives to components.

orderableLists = [ [ 'Item 1a' , 'Item 2a' , 'Item 3a' ], [ 'Item 1b' , 'Item 2b' , 'Item 3b' ] ];

< ngx-dnd-container [ model ]= "orderableLists" > </ ngx-dnd-container >

This component is effectively equivalent to:

< div class = "ngx-dnd-container" ngxDroppable [ model ]= "orderableLists" > < div class = "ngx-dnd-item" ngxDraggable [ model ]= "item" * ngFor = "let item of orderableLists" > {{item}} </ div > </ div >

Including nested containers:

< ngx-dnd-container [ model ]= "nestedLists" > </ ngx-dnd-container >

nestedLists = [ { label : 'Item 1' , children : [] }, { label : 'Item 2' , children : [ { label : 'Item 2a' , children : [] }, { label : 'Item 2b' , children : [] }, { label : 'Item 2c' , children : [] } ] }, { label : 'Item 3' , children : [ { label : 'Item 3a' , children : [] }, { label : 'Item 3b' , children : [] }, { label : 'Item 3c' , children : [] } ] } ];

See https://swimlane.github.io/ngx-dnd/ for more lives examples. Demo code is at https://github.com/swimlane/ngx-dnd/tree/master/src/.

Development

git clone git@github.com:swimlane/ngx-dnd.git

cd ngx-dnd

ng build @swimlane/ngx-dnd

ng serve

Browse to http://localhost:4200

Development server

Run ng serve for a dev server. Navigate to http://localhost:4200/ . The app will automatically reload if you change any of the source files.

Build

Run ng build to build the project. The build artifacts will be stored in the dist/ directory. Use the --prod flag for a production build.

Running unit tests

Run ng test to execute the unit tests via Karma.

Running end-to-end tests

Run ng e2e to execute the end-to-end tests via Protractor.

Further help

To get more help on the Angular CLI use ng help or go check out the Angular CLI README.

This project uses heff/chg, a simple changelog/release history manager. When contributing to this project please add change notes (manually or using the heff/chg cli) to the ## HEAD (Unreleased) section.

Release

Checkout master ( git checkout master )

) Pull master ( git pull )

) Clean and test (Optional) Run rm -rf node_modules Run npm i Run tests ( npm run test:ci )

Examine CHANGELOG.md to determine next version (X.Y.Z)

Run git checkout -b release/X.Y.Z

Update version using npm version [<newversion> | major | minor | patch] This will update package.json versions and changelog.md .

Run git push origin HEAD --tags

Run npm run publish:lib

Run npm run deploy

Submit PR

Credits