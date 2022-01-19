🕶 Drag, Drop and Sorting Library for Angular6 and beyond!
Note: The drag-and-drop directives in angular/cdk are great. Use that if you don't need nested DnD containers. We are investigating using angular/cdk directives internally
To use ngx-dnd in your project install it via npm:
npm i @swimlane/ngx-dnd @swimlane/dragula @types/dragula --save
NgxDnDModule.forRoot() to your application module.
@swimlane/ngx-dnd/release/index.css.
polyfills.ts file:
if (typeof window['global'] === 'undefined') {
window['global'] = window;
}
ngx-dnd provides a base set of directives to enable drag-and-drop. By default all children of a
ngxDroppable element may be dragged and dropped. Add the
ngxDraggable to restrict drag-and-drop to the parent container. In general prefer using the base directives to the help components introduced later.
<div class="ngx-dnd-container" ngxDroppable>
<div class="ngx-dnd-item" ngxDraggable>Item 1</div>
<div class="ngx-dnd-item" ngxDraggable>Item 2</div>
<div class="ngx-dnd-item" ngxDraggable>Item 3</div>
</div>
Give multiple containers the same
dropZone name to allow drag-and-drop between these containers.
<div class="ngx-dnd-container" ngxDroppable="example">
<div class="ngx-dnd-item" ngxDraggable>Item 1a</div>
<div class="ngx-dnd-item" ngxDraggable>Item 2a</div>
<div class="ngx-dnd-item" ngxDraggable>Item 3a</div>
</div>
<div class="ngx-dnd-container" ngxDroppable="example">
<div class="ngx-dnd-item" ngxDraggable>Item 1b</div>
<div class="ngx-dnd-item" ngxDraggable>Item 2b</div>
<div class="ngx-dnd-item" ngxDraggable>Item 3b</div>
</div>
ngxDraggable items can be restricted to specific containers:
<div class="ngx-dnd-container" ngxDroppable>
<div class="ngx-dnd-item" [ngxDraggable]="['example-target']">Item 1a</div>
<div class="ngx-dnd-item" [ngxDraggable]="['example-target']">Item 2a</div>
<div class="ngx-dnd-item" [ngxDraggable]="['example-target']">Item 3a</div>
</div>
<div class="ngx-dnd-container" ngxDroppable="example-target">
<div class="ngx-dnd-item" ngxDraggable>Item 1b</div>
<div class="ngx-dnd-item" ngxDraggable>Item 2b</div>
<div class="ngx-dnd-item" ngxDraggable>Item 3b</div>
</div>
ngx-dnd provides a set of helper components that encapsulates the directives mentioned and adds capability for data driven structures. In general you should prefer directives to components.
orderableLists = [
['Item 1a', 'Item 2a', 'Item 3a'],
['Item 1b', 'Item 2b', 'Item 3b']
];
<ngx-dnd-container [model]="orderableLists"> </ngx-dnd-container>
This component is effectively equivalent to:
<div class="ngx-dnd-container" ngxDroppable [model]="orderableLists">
<div class="ngx-dnd-item" ngxDraggable [model]="item" *ngFor="let item of orderableLists">{{item}}</div>
</div>
Including nested containers:
<ngx-dnd-container [model]="nestedLists"> </ngx-dnd-container>
nestedLists = [
{
label: 'Item 1',
children: []
},
{
label: 'Item 2',
children: [
{
label: 'Item 2a',
children: []
},
{
label: 'Item 2b',
children: []
},
{
label: 'Item 2c',
children: []
}
]
},
{
label: 'Item 3',
children: [
{
label: 'Item 3a',
children: []
},
{
label: 'Item 3b',
children: []
},
{
label: 'Item 3c',
children: []
}
]
}
];
See https://swimlane.github.io/ngx-dnd/ for more lives examples. Demo code is at https://github.com/swimlane/ngx-dnd/tree/master/src/.
git clone git@github.com:swimlane/ngx-dnd.git
cd ngx-dnd
ng build @swimlane/ngx-dnd
ng serve
Run
ng serve for a dev server. Navigate to
http://localhost:4200/. The app will automatically reload if you change any of the source files.
Run
ng build to build the project. The build artifacts will be stored in the
dist/ directory. Use the
--prod flag for a production build.
Run
ng test to execute the unit tests via Karma.
Run
ng e2e to execute the end-to-end tests via Protractor.
To get more help on the Angular CLI use
ng help or go check out the Angular CLI README.
This project uses heff/chg, a simple changelog/release history manager. When contributing to this project please add change notes (manually or using the heff/chg cli) to the
## HEAD (Unreleased) section.
git checkout master)
git pull)
rm -rf node_modules
npm i
npm run test:ci)
git checkout -b release/X.Y.Z
npm version [<newversion> | major | minor | patch]
package.json versions and
changelog.md.
git push origin HEAD --tags
npm run publish:lib
npm run deploy
