@swimlane/ngx-datatable

by swimlane
20.0.0 (see all)

✨ A feature-rich yet lightweight data-table crafted for Angular

Overview

107K

4.4K

13d ago

164

1

MIT

Built-In

Yes?

Angular Table, Angular Grid, Angular Data Visualization

Average Rating

4.7/56
Jeremy-Bojko

3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
2Performant
1Highly Customizable
1Responsive Maintainers

Readme

ngx-datatable

Join the chat at https://gitter.im/swimlane/ngx-datatable Code Climate Test Coverage npm version npm downloads

ngx-datatable is an Angular component for presenting large and complex data. It has all the features you would expect from any other table but in a light package with no external dependencies. The table was designed to be extremely flexible and light; it doesn't make any assumptions about your data or how you: filter, sort or page it.

It was built for modern browsers using TypeScript, CSS3 and HTML5 and Angular 8.0.0. This is the sister project of the angular-data-table that is designed for Angular 1.x.

Check out the documentation & demos for more information!

See the changelog for recent changes.

Features

  • Handle large data sets ( Virtual DOM )
  • Expressive Header and Cell Templates
  • Horizontal & Vertical Scrolling
  • Column Reordering & Resizing
  • Client/Server side Pagination & Sorting
  • Intelligent Column Width Algorithms ( Force-fill & Flex-grow )
  • Integrated Pager
  • Cell & Row Selection ( Single, Multi, Keyboard, Checkbox )
  • Fixed AND Fluid height
  • Left and Right Column Pinning
  • Row Detail View
  • Decoupled theme'ing with included Google Material theme
  • Light codebase / No external dependencies
  • AoT Compilation Support
  • Universal Support

Installation

To use ngx-datatable in your project install it via npm:

npm i @swimlane/ngx-datatable --save

Credits

ngx-datatable is a Swimlane open-source project; we believe in giving back to the open-source community by sharing some of the projects we build for our application. Swimlane is an automated cyber security operations and incident response platform that enables cyber security teams to leverage threat intelligence, speed up incident response and automate security operations.

SecOps Hub is an open, product-agnostic, online community for security professionals to share ideas, use cases, best practices, and incident response strategies.

Great Documentation3
Easy to Use3
Performant2
Highly Customizable1
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers1
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Jérémy Bojko4 Ratings4 Reviews
7 months ago

Your library is very useful, to help dev to overcome the datatable presentation and customization : with this lib you can customize your data source and even let your user reorganize columns of your datatable ! Your documentation very complete ! Thanks again !

0
Chaouki Mouad1 Rating0 Reviews
December 18, 2020
Asamsys8 Ratings0 Reviews
December 10, 2020
Easy to Use
aaditriray5 Ratings0 Reviews
October 21, 2020
Performant
vishwjeet4541pune6 Ratings0 Reviews
Software Developer
October 20, 2020

