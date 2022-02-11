A Graph visualization for angular
https://swimlane.github.io/ngx-graph/
npm install @swimlane/ngx-graph --save
NgxGraphModule into your module
ngx-graph component in your components
<ngx-graph
class="chart-container"
[view]="[500, 200]"
[links]="[
{
id: 'a',
source: 'first',
target: 'second',
label: 'is parent of'
}, {
id: 'b',
source: 'first',
target: 'third',
label: 'custom label'
}
]"
[nodes]="[
{
id: 'first',
label: 'A'
}, {
id: 'second',
label: 'B'
}, {
id: 'third',
label: 'C'
}
]"
(select)="onNodeSelect($event)"
>
</ngx-graph>
<ngx-graph
class="chart-container"
[view]="[500, 550]"
[links]="[
{
id: 'a',
source: 'first',
target: 'second',
label: 'is parent of'
}, {
id: 'b',
source: 'first',
target: 'c1',
label: 'custom label'
}, {
id: 'd',
source: 'first',
target: 'c2',
label: 'custom label'
}, {
id: 'e',
source: 'c1',
target: 'd',
label: 'first link'
}, {
id: 'f',
source: 'c1',
target: 'd',
label: 'second link'
}
]"
[nodes]="[
{
id: 'first',
label: 'A'
}, {
id: 'second',
label: 'B'
}, {
id: 'c1',
label: 'C1'
}, {
id: 'c2',
label: 'C2'
}, {
id: 'd',
label: 'D'
}
]"
[clusters]="[
{
id: 'third',
label: 'Cluster node',
childNodeIds: ['c1', 'c2']
}
]"
layout="dagreCluster"
>
<ng-template #defsTemplate>
<svg:marker id="arrow" viewBox="0 -5 10 10" refX="8" refY="0" markerWidth="4" markerHeight="4" orient="auto">
<svg:path d="M0,-5L10,0L0,5" class="arrow-head" />
</svg:marker>
</ng-template>
<ng-template #clusterTemplate let-cluster>
<svg:g class="node cluster">
<svg:rect
rx="5"
ry="5"
[attr.width]="cluster.dimension.width"
[attr.height]="cluster.dimension.height"
[attr.fill]="cluster.data.color"
/>
</svg:g>
</ng-template>
<ng-template #nodeTemplate let-node>
<svg:g
(click)="onNodeClick($event)"
(dblclick)="onNodeClick($event)"
class="node"
ngx-tooltip
[tooltipPlacement]="'top'"
[tooltipType]="'tooltip'"
[tooltipTitle]="node.label"
>
<svg:rect
[attr.width]="node.dimension.width"
[attr.height]="node.dimension.height"
[attr.fill]="node.data.color"
/>
<svg:text alignment-baseline="central" [attr.x]="10" [attr.y]="node.dimension.height / 2">
{{node.label}}
</svg:text>
</svg:g>
</ng-template>
<ng-template #linkTemplate let-link>
<svg:g class="edge">
<svg:path class="line" stroke-width="2" marker-end="url(#arrow)"></svg:path>
<svg:text class="edge-label" text-anchor="middle">
<textPath
class="text-path"
[attr.href]="'#' + link.id"
[style.dominant-baseline]="link.dominantBaseline"
startOffset="50%"
>
{{link.label}}
</textPath>
</svg:text>
</svg:g>
</ng-template>
</ngx-graph>
[
{
id: '1',
label: 'Node A'
},
{
id: '2',
label: 'Node B'
},
{
id: '3',
label: 'Node C'
},
{
id: '4',
label: 'Node D'
},
{
id: '5',
label: 'Node E'
},
{
id: '6',
label: 'Node F'
}
];
[
{
id: 'a',
source: '1',
target: '2'
},
{
id: 'b',
source: '1',
target: '3'
},
{
id: 'c',
source: '3',
target: '4'
},
{
id: 'd',
source: '3',
target: '5'
},
{
id: 'e',
source: '4',
target: '5'
},
{
id: 'f',
source: '2',
target: '6'
}
];
[
{
id: 'cluster0',
label: 'Cluster node',
childNodeIds: ['2', '3']
}
];
ngx-graph is a Swimlane open-source project; we believe in giving back to the open-source community by sharing some of the projects we build for our application. Swimlane is an automated cyber security operations and incident response platform that enables cyber security teams to leverage threat intelligence, speed up incident response and automate security operations.
SecOps Hub is an open, product-agnostic, online community for security professionals to share ideas, use cases, best practices, and incident response strategies.