Installation

npm install @swimlane/ngx-graph --save Import NgxGraphModule into your module Use the ngx-graph component in your components

Usage

Simple

< ngx-graph class = "chart-container" [ view ]= "[500, 200]" [ links ]= "[ { id: 'a', source: 'first', target: 'second', label: 'is parent of' }, { id: 'b', source: 'first', target: 'third', label: 'custom label' } ]" [ nodes ]= "[ { id: 'first', label: 'A' }, { id: 'second', label: 'B' }, { id: 'third', label: 'C' } ]" ( select )= "onNodeSelect($event)" > </ ngx-graph >

Custom Templates

< ngx-graph class = "chart-container" [ view ]= "[500, 550]" [ links ]= "[ { id: 'a', source: 'first', target: 'second', label: 'is parent of' }, { id: 'b', source: 'first', target: 'c1', label: 'custom label' }, { id: 'd', source: 'first', target: 'c2', label: 'custom label' }, { id: 'e', source: 'c1', target: 'd', label: 'first link' }, { id: 'f', source: 'c1', target: 'd', label: 'second link' } ]" [ nodes ]= "[ { id: 'first', label: 'A' }, { id: 'second', label: 'B' }, { id: 'c1', label: 'C1' }, { id: 'c2', label: 'C2' }, { id: 'd', label: 'D' } ]" [ clusters ]= "[ { id: 'third', label: 'Cluster node', childNodeIds: ['c1', 'c2'] } ]" layout = "dagreCluster" > < ng-template # defsTemplate > < svg:marker id = "arrow" viewBox = "0 -5 10 10" refX = "8" refY = "0" markerWidth = "4" markerHeight = "4" orient = "auto" > < svg:path d = "M0,-5L10,0L0,5" class = "arrow-head" /> </ svg:marker > </ ng-template > < ng-template # clusterTemplate let-cluster > < svg:g class = "node cluster" > < svg:rect rx = "5" ry = "5" [ attr.width ]= "cluster.dimension.width" [ attr.height ]= "cluster.dimension.height" [ attr.fill ]= "cluster.data.color" /> </ svg:g > </ ng-template > < ng-template # nodeTemplate let-node > < svg:g ( click )= "onNodeClick($event)" ( dblclick )= "onNodeClick($event)" class = "node" ngx-tooltip [ tooltipPlacement ]= "'top'" [ tooltipType ]= "'tooltip'" [ tooltipTitle ]= "node.label" > < svg:rect [ attr.width ]= "node.dimension.width" [ attr.height ]= "node.dimension.height" [ attr.fill ]= "node.data.color" /> < svg:text alignment-baseline = "central" [ attr.x ]= "10" [ attr.y ]= "node.dimension.height / 2" > {{node.label}} </ svg:text > </ svg:g > </ ng-template > < ng-template # linkTemplate let-link > < svg:g class = "edge" > < svg:path class = "line" stroke-width = "2" marker-end = "url(#arrow)" > </ svg:path > < svg:text class = "edge-label" text-anchor = "middle" > < textPath class = "text-path" [ attr.href ]= "'#' + link.id" [ style.dominant-baseline ]= "link.dominantBaseline" startOffset = "50%" > {{link.label}} </ textPath > </ svg:text > </ svg:g > </ ng-template > </ ngx-graph >

Data

Nodes

[ { id : '1' , label : 'Node A' }, { id : '2' , label : 'Node B' }, { id : '3' , label : 'Node C' }, { id : '4' , label : 'Node D' }, { id : '5' , label : 'Node E' }, { id : '6' , label : 'Node F' } ];

Edges

[ { id : 'a' , source : '1' , target : '2' }, { id : 'b' , source : '1' , target : '3' }, { id : 'c' , source : '3' , target : '4' }, { id : 'd' , source : '3' , target : '5' }, { id : 'e' , source : '4' , target : '5' }, { id : 'f' , source : '2' , target : '6' } ];

Clusters

[ { id : 'cluster0' , label : 'Cluster node' , childNodeIds : [ '2' , '3' ] } ];

Credits

ngx-graph is a Swimlane open-source project; we believe in giving back to the open-source community by sharing some of the projects we build for our application.

