@swimlane/ngx-charts-dag

by swimlane
3.0.1

Graph visualization library for angular

Documentation
20

GitHub Stars

796

Maintenance

Last Commit

7d ago

Contributors

34

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

ngx-graph

Join the chat at https://gitter.im/swimlane/ngx-graph

A Graph visualization for angular

Documentation & Demos

https://swimlane.github.io/ngx-graph/

Installation

  1. npm install @swimlane/ngx-graph --save
  2. Import NgxGraphModule into your module
  3. Use the ngx-graph component in your components

Usage

Simple

<ngx-graph
  class="chart-container"
  [view]="[500, 200]"
  [links]="[
    {
      id: 'a',
      source: 'first',
    target: 'second',
      label: 'is parent of'
    }, {
      id: 'b',
      source: 'first',
      target: 'third',
      label: 'custom label'
    }
  ]"
  [nodes]="[
    {
      id: 'first',
      label: 'A'
    }, {
      id: 'second',
      label: 'B'
    }, {
      id: 'third',
      label: 'C'
    }
  ]"
  (select)="onNodeSelect($event)"
>
</ngx-graph>

Custom Templates

<ngx-graph
  class="chart-container"
  [view]="[500, 550]"
  [links]="[
    {
      id: 'a',
      source: 'first',
      target: 'second',
      label: 'is parent of'
    }, {
      id: 'b',
      source: 'first',
      target: 'c1',
      label: 'custom label'
    }, {
      id: 'd',
      source: 'first',
      target: 'c2',
      label: 'custom label'
    }, {
      id: 'e',
      source: 'c1',
      target: 'd',
      label: 'first link'
    }, {
      id: 'f',
      source: 'c1',
      target: 'd',
      label: 'second link'
    }
  ]"
  [nodes]="[
    {
      id: 'first',
      label: 'A'
    }, {
      id: 'second',
      label: 'B'
    }, {
      id: 'c1',
      label: 'C1'
    }, {
      id: 'c2',
      label: 'C2'
    }, {
      id: 'd',
      label: 'D'
    }
  ]"
  [clusters]="[
    {
      id: 'third',
      label: 'Cluster node',
      childNodeIds: ['c1', 'c2']
    }
  ]"
  layout="dagreCluster"
>
  <ng-template #defsTemplate>
    <svg:marker id="arrow" viewBox="0 -5 10 10" refX="8" refY="0" markerWidth="4" markerHeight="4" orient="auto">
      <svg:path d="M0,-5L10,0L0,5" class="arrow-head" />
    </svg:marker>
  </ng-template>

  <ng-template #clusterTemplate let-cluster>
    <svg:g class="node cluster">
      <svg:rect
        rx="5"
        ry="5"
        [attr.width]="cluster.dimension.width"
        [attr.height]="cluster.dimension.height"
        [attr.fill]="cluster.data.color"
      />
    </svg:g>
  </ng-template>

  <ng-template #nodeTemplate let-node>
    <svg:g
      (click)="onNodeClick($event)"
      (dblclick)="onNodeClick($event)"
      class="node"
      ngx-tooltip
      [tooltipPlacement]="'top'"
      [tooltipType]="'tooltip'"
      [tooltipTitle]="node.label"
    >
      <svg:rect
        [attr.width]="node.dimension.width"
        [attr.height]="node.dimension.height"
        [attr.fill]="node.data.color"
      />
      <svg:text alignment-baseline="central" [attr.x]="10" [attr.y]="node.dimension.height / 2">
        {{node.label}}
      </svg:text>
    </svg:g>
  </ng-template>

  <ng-template #linkTemplate let-link>
    <svg:g class="edge">
      <svg:path class="line" stroke-width="2" marker-end="url(#arrow)"></svg:path>
      <svg:text class="edge-label" text-anchor="middle">
        <textPath
          class="text-path"
          [attr.href]="'#' + link.id"
          [style.dominant-baseline]="link.dominantBaseline"
          startOffset="50%"
        >
          {{link.label}}
        </textPath>
      </svg:text>
    </svg:g>
  </ng-template>
</ngx-graph>

Data

Nodes

[
  {
    id: '1',
    label: 'Node A'
  },
  {
    id: '2',
    label: 'Node B'
  },
  {
    id: '3',
    label: 'Node C'
  },
  {
    id: '4',
    label: 'Node D'
  },
  {
    id: '5',
    label: 'Node E'
  },
  {
    id: '6',
    label: 'Node F'
  }
];

Edges

[
  {
    id: 'a',
    source: '1',
    target: '2'
  },
  {
    id: 'b',
    source: '1',
    target: '3'
  },
  {
    id: 'c',
    source: '3',
    target: '4'
  },
  {
    id: 'd',
    source: '3',
    target: '5'
  },
  {
    id: 'e',
    source: '4',
    target: '5'
  },
  {
    id: 'f',
    source: '2',
    target: '6'
  }
];

Clusters

[
  {
    id: 'cluster0',
    label: 'Cluster node',
    childNodeIds: ['2', '3']
  }
];

Credits

ngx-graph is a Swimlane open-source project; we believe in giving back to the open-source community by sharing some of the projects we build for our application. Swimlane is an automated cyber security operations and incident response platform that enables cyber security teams to leverage threat intelligence, speed up incident response and automate security operations.

SecOps Hub is an open, product-agnostic, online community for security professionals to share ideas, use cases, best practices, and incident response strategies.

