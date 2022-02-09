openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@swimlane/ngx-charts

by swimlane

📊 Declarative Charting Framework for Angular

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

130K

GitHub Stars

4.1K

Maintenance

Last Commit

6d ago

Contributors

127

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Angular Chart, Angular Data Visualization

Reviews

Average Rating

3.7/53
Read All Reviews
staticfire

Top Feedback

5Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Performant
1Highly Customizable

Readme

ngx-charts

Join the chat at https://gitter.im/swimlane/ngx-charts Codacy Badge npm version npm downloads

Declarative Charting Framework for Angular!

ngx-charts is unique because we don't merely wrap d3, nor any other chart engine for that matter. It is using Angular to render and animate the SVG elements with all of its binding and speed goodness, and uses d3 for the excellent math functions, scales, axis and shape generators. By having Angular do all of the rendering it opens us up to endless possibilities the Angular platform provides such as AoT, SSR, etc.

Data visualization is a science but that doesn't mean it has to be ugly. One of the big efforts we've made while creating this project is to make the charts aesthetically pleasing. The styles are also completely customizable through CSS, so you can override them as you please.

Also, constructing custom charts is possible by leveraging the various ngx-charts components that are exposed through the ngx-charts module.

For more info, check out the documentation and the demos.

Features

Chart Types

  • Horizontal & Vertical Bar Charts (Standard, Grouped, Stacked, Normalized)
  • Line
  • Area (Standard, Stacked, Normalized)
  • Pie (Explodable, Grid, Custom legends)
  • Bubble
  • Donut
  • Gauge (Linear & Radial)
  • Heatmap
  • Treemap
  • Number Cards

Customization

  • Autoscaling
  • Timeline Filtering
  • Line Interpolation
  • Configurable Axis Labels
  • Legends (Labels & Gradient)
  • Advanced Label Positioning
  • Real-time data support
  • Advanced Tooltips
  • Data point Event Handlers
  • Works with ngUpgrade

Install

To use ngx-charts in your project install it via npm:

npm i @swimlane/ngx-charts --save

Custom Charts

To learn how to use the ngx-charts components to build custom charts and find examples, please refer to our Custom Charts Page.

Release

  • Checkout master (git checkout master)
  • Pull master (git pull)
  • Refresh node modules (npm ci)
  • Run tests (npm test)
  • Examine log to determine next version (X.Y.Z)
  • Run git checkout -b release/X.Y.Z
  • Update version in projects/swimlane/ngx-charts/package.json.
  • Update changelog in projects/docs/changelog.md
  • Run git commit -am "(release): X.Y.Z"
  • Run git tag X.Y.Z
  • Run git push origin HEAD --tags
  • Run npm run publish:lib
  • Submit PR

Credits

ngx-charts is a Swimlane open-source project; we believe in giving back to the open-source community by sharing some of the projects we build for our application. Swimlane is an automated cyber security operations and incident response platform that enables cyber security teams to leverage threat intelligence, speed up incident response and automate security operations.

SecOps Hub is an open, product-agnostic, online community for security professionals to share ideas, use cases, best practices, and incident response strategies.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation5
Easy to Use2
Performant2
Highly Customizable1
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
staticfireChina2 Ratings1 Review
September 30, 2020
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Highly Customizable

This chart freamwork is well documented and very easy to use! The awesome thing is that they provide stackblitz DEMOs for every kind of charts, so I just need to check the document, customize the chart in the stackblitz, till satisfied, then copy it to my project! ngx-charts provide many customize inputs, with tiny css fix, I can apply designer's easily.

0
pzydelisKaunas, Lithuania1 Rating0 Reviews
February 8, 2021
Performant
Gyozo5 Ratings0 Reviews
November 21, 2020
veeru-initiator1 Rating0 Reviews
November 9, 2020
Great Documentation
ShahanaFarooqui1 Rating0 Reviews
November 19, 2020

Alternatives

devextremeHTML5 JavaScript Component Suite for Responsive Web Development
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
347K
User Rating
4.3/ 5
4
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
ne
ngx-echartsAn angular (ver >= 2.x) directive for ECharts (ver >= 3.x)
GitHub Stars
914
Weekly Downloads
38K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
4
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
2Performant
1Easy to Use
agc
angular-google-chartsA wrapper for the Google Charts library written in Angular.
GitHub Stars
229
Weekly Downloads
18K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
ah
angular-highchartsHighcharts directive for Angular
GitHub Stars
211
Weekly Downloads
21K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
ng2-chartsBeautiful charts for Angular based on Chart.js
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
175K
User Rating
3.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2Poor Documentation
2Hard to Use
1Easy to Use
See 71 Alternatives

Tutorials

@swimlane/ngx-charts examples - CodeSandbox
codesandbox.io@swimlane/ngx-charts examples - CodeSandboxLearn how to use @swimlane/ngx-charts by viewing and forking @swimlane/ngx-charts example apps on CodeSandbox
How to use ngx-charts in angular application ?
www.ngdevelop.tech2 years agoHow to use ngx-charts in angular application ?ngx-charts is a popular open-source charting library for angular. In this article, we will see how to use ngx-charts in angular application ?
Building Data Visualizations With Angular and Ngx-charts - DZone Big Data
dzone.com3 years agoBuilding Data Visualizations With Angular and Ngx-charts - DZone Big DataA senior software developer gives a quick but in-depth tutorial on how to use ANgular and ngx-charts to create compelling data visualizations.
yarnpkg.comFast, reliable, and secure dependency management.
ourProbes25: Data Analysis Functionality
www.youtube.com2 years agoourProbes25: Data Analysis FunctionalityI completed the data analysis functionality for the ourProbes angular client. I will have a look at the way I have implemented this in this and the following...