SwimOS
SwimOS is a full stack application platform for building stateful
web services, streaming APIs, and real-time UIs.
- Stateful backend: Build web service endpoints that continue to exist
in-between operations. For every unique URI, run a lightweight, long-lived,
general purpose compute process, called a Web Agent. Dynamically link
Web Agents together to continuously synchronize their state. And use
multiplexed streaming APIs to stream real-time changes to User Agents.
- Real-time frontend: Create live web interfaces that continuously
synchronize application views with real-timed shared Web Agent state.
Dynamically stream only what's necessary to update visible views. And
efficiently render massive amounts of rapidly changing data with a UI
toolkit built like a game engine.
- Vertically integrated: Built from first principles, the backend and
frontend runtimes have zero transitive dependencies, and occupy only a
couple megabytes on disk. The complete backend stack runs in a single OS
process per server. And it's been proven at scale with hundreds of millions
of concurrently running Web Agents handling millions of messages per second
with millisecond latency.
Getting Started
Check out the SwimOS tutorials to get
started building stateful web services with streaming APIs and real-time UIs.
Documentation
Learn more about streaming web services and real-time web applications
on the SwimOS website.
Contributing
Read the Contributing Guide to learn how to contribute to the
SwimOS project.
Code of Conduct
Help keep SwimOS open and inclusive to all by reading and following our
Code of Conduct.
License
Licensed under the Apache 2.0 License.