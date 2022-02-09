SwimOS

SwimOS is a full stack application platform for building stateful web services, streaming APIs, and real-time UIs.

Build web service endpoints that continue to exist in-between operations. For every unique URI, run a lightweight, long-lived, general purpose compute process, called a Web Agent. Dynamically link Web Agents together to continuously synchronize their state. And use multiplexed streaming APIs to stream real-time changes to User Agents. Real-time frontend: Create live web interfaces that continuously synchronize application views with real-timed shared Web Agent state. Dynamically stream only what's necessary to update visible views. And efficiently render massive amounts of rapidly changing data with a UI toolkit built like a game engine.

Create live web interfaces that continuously synchronize application views with real-timed shared Web Agent state. Dynamically stream only what's necessary to update visible views. And efficiently render massive amounts of rapidly changing data with a UI toolkit built like a game engine. Vertically integrated: Built from first principles, the backend and frontend runtimes have zero transitive dependencies, and occupy only a couple megabytes on disk. The complete backend stack runs in a single OS process per server. And it's been proven at scale with hundreds of millions of concurrently running Web Agents handling millions of messages per second with millisecond latency.

