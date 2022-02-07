@sweetalert2/themes - Official Themes for SweetAlert2

Available themes

Installation

You can install all themes at once:

npm install --save sweetalert2 @sweetalert2/themes

Or just a single theme @sweetalert2/theme-<theme_name> , e.g.

npm install --save sweetalert2 @sweetalert2/theme-dark

Or grab them both from jsdelivr CDN, for example:

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@sweetalert2/theme-dark@5/dark.css" > < script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/sweetalert2@11/dist/sweetalert2.min.js" > </ script >

Usage

With CSS:

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "@sweetalert2/themes/dark/dark.css" > < script src = "sweetalert2/dist/sweetalert2.min.js" > </ script >

With SASS:

your-app.js :

import Swal from 'sweetalert2/dist/sweetalert2.js'

your-app.scss :

@ import 'sweetalert2/themes/dark/dark.scss' ;

Contributing

If you would like to contribute enhancements or fixes, please do the following:

Fork the sweetalert2-themes repository and clone it locally. Make sure you have npm or yarn installed. When in the sweetalert2-themes directory, run npm install or yarn install to install dependencies. To begin active development, run npm start or yarn start . If you want to start with a specific theme preselected, use: npm run start -- --theme <theme-name> or yarn start --theme <theme-name> Or, if you want to quickly start a new theme, run npm run create-new-theme my-awesome-theme . This will automatically start the server after creating the theme's default files. If you interrupt the server and want to restart it, use npm run start -- --theme <theme-name> or yarn start --theme <theme-name>

Donations

Has SweetAlert2 helped you create an amazing application? You can show your support by making a donation: