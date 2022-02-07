openbase logo
@sweetalert2/theme-dark

by sweetalert2
5.0.10 (see all)

Themes for SweetAlert2: Dark, Minimal, Borderless, Bootstrap, Material UI, WordPress Admin, Bulma, ...

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

@sweetalert2/themes - Official Themes for SweetAlert2

npm version semantic-release

Available themes

Installation

You can install all themes at once:

npm install --save sweetalert2 @sweetalert2/themes

Or just a single theme @sweetalert2/theme-<theme_name>, e.g.

npm install --save sweetalert2 @sweetalert2/theme-dark

Or grab them both from jsdelivr CDN, for example:

<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@sweetalert2/theme-dark@5/dark.css">
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/sweetalert2@11/dist/sweetalert2.min.js"></script>

Usage

With CSS:

<!-- Include a required theme -->
<link rel="stylesheet" href="@sweetalert2/themes/dark/dark.css">

<script src="sweetalert2/dist/sweetalert2.min.js"></script>

With SASS:

your-app.js:

import Swal from 'sweetalert2/dist/sweetalert2.js'

your-app.scss:

@import 'sweetalert2/themes/dark/dark.scss';

Contributing

If you would like to contribute enhancements or fixes, please do the following:

  1. Fork the sweetalert2-themes repository and clone it locally.

  2. Make sure you have npm or yarn installed.

  3. When in the sweetalert2-themes directory, run npm install or yarn install to install dependencies.

  4. To begin active development, run npm start or yarn start. If you want to start with a specific theme preselected, use: npm run start -- --theme <theme-name> or yarn start --theme <theme-name>

  5. Or, if you want to quickly start a new theme, run npm run create-new-theme my-awesome-theme. This will automatically start the server after creating the theme's default files. If you interrupt the server and want to restart it, use npm run start -- --theme <theme-name> or yarn start --theme <theme-name>

Donations

Has SweetAlert2 helped you create an amazing application? You can show your support by making a donation:

  • GitHub Sponsors ❤️
  • PayPal
  • Bitcoin: 12BxefvPMtHePgfPRDL1SaZYSG4GwQmWoP
  • Ether: 0x36e2b10666e2c0dc343901895ba3697b5d3214d1
  • Bitcoin Cash: qqxs402qszgwuue00gwxw996lzhpa8up2unqm0y46g
  • Stellar: GBRS5KGFJO4OBUGW3TRQBIVXTM5YDS53DOSHGA3LKVE2YXKVKNVDONBP

Hall of Donators 🏆

